Bars & Lounges

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

40 W Green St

Pasadena, CA 91105

Tastings

Saturday Wine Tasting

$30.00

Sat Wine Tasting NO GLASS

$22.00

Wine Dinner

$200.00
Agnes is a restaurant and cheesery in Pasadena, California from chef/owners Vanessa and Thomas Tilaka Kalb, inspired by the timeless tradition of gathering around a table with loved ones to share good food, good drinks and of course, excellent cheese. Rooted in classic American regional cooking, the menu takes an honest and elevated approach on nostalgia and comfort.

