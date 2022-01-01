Bars & Lounges
Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Agnes is a restaurant and cheesery in Pasadena, California from chef/owners Vanessa and Thomas Tilaka Kalb, inspired by the timeless tradition of gathering around a table with loved ones to share good food, good drinks and of course, excellent cheese. Rooted in classic American regional cooking, the menu takes an honest and elevated approach on nostalgia and comfort.
Location
40 W Green St, Pasadena, CA 91105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Raymond Restaurant & Bar 1886
4.1 • 1,647
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurant
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
4.4 • 3,446
1496 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurant