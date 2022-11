Alamo Beer Co. 202 Lamar Street

Amber Lager

Lager - Amber 5.5% ABV 24 IBU If it’s a trip to the past you crave, we suggest popping open a cold Amber Lager. This beer was brewed using Old World Vienna recipes and is said to be most similar to what was served in the days of the Alamo Defenders. Malty, Vienna style lager. Notes of caramel that finishes dry on the palate