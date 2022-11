NexDine Alexion New Haven (297)

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE OFFERINGS

$7.99

Many of our daily offering can be made Vegan and/or Vegetarian by replacing the protein with either Tofu, Roasted Vegetables, Grains or Beans. We can also Prepare most of our Options Gluten Free. We now have Vegan Cheddar Cheese. Please include a message with your selection, if by chance we cannot accommodate, we will offer suggestions. If unsure you may contact Tom Leonard at 607.742.2180.