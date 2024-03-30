Restaurant info

Welcome to Alfreda, Washington D.C.'s newest culinary gem that redefines the American pizzeria experience! Nestled in the heart of the city, Alfreda presents an innovative twist on classic pizza by specializing in gourmet pizzas crafted on delectable sourdough bread. Our menu, curated by the renowned Chef Russel Smith, is a delightful symphony of flavors, offering a range of handcrafted pizzas, fresh salads, and a curated selection of wines. At Alfreda, we celebrate the simplicity and sophistication of great food, inviting you to indulge in a unique dining experience where each bite tells a story of culinary excellence. Join us for an unforgettable journey of taste, where tradition meets innovation in every slice!

Website