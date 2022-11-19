Bars & Lounges
All Souls Lounge
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Specializing in gourmet grilled cheese and delicious small plates! We offer plenty of vegan and gluten free options.
Location
282 Derby St, Salem, MA 01970
