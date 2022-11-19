All Souls Lounge

Main picView gallery
Popular Items

Sweet Salt
Patty Melt
Great American

Grilled Cheese

Classic

$9.00

Provolone and gouda on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Blue & Bleu

$11.00

Provolone cheese, a homemade blueberry compote, bleu cheese crumble, and onion on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

North Beach

$11.00

Provolone and fontina cheeses with basil pesto and tomato, served on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Patty Melt

$14.00

8oz ground beef, cheddar, ketchup, onion, mustard, and pickle chips on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle. Add a little green chile sauce to spice things up!

Sweet Salt

$12.00

Cheddar and fontina cheeses with applewood smoked bacon and hot honey. Served on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Provolone and Gouda cheeses with our homemade tuna salad mixed with onion, celery, and pickle. Comes with chips and a pickle.

So Gouda

$12.00

Gouda cheese, caramelized onions, bacon, and dijon aioli (v) served on fresh sourdough. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Luau Luau

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet pineapple and teriyaki sauce with Provolone and Cheddar cheese. Served on fresh sourdough bread. Comes with chips and a pickle. Available on Tiki Tuesdays only.

Sandwich of the Day

$14.00

“The Doug Funnie” - fried pork cutlet, house bbq sauce, arugula, and pickled red onion grilled with cheddar cheese. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Hot Dogs

Great American

$6.50

An all-beef Pearl hot dog, served with your choice of condiments. Comes with chips and a pickle. Add a second dog for only $4!

Chicago Style

$10.00

All beef hot dog topped with tomato, onion, pickle, sweet relish, sport pepper, yellow mustard, and celery salt. Ketchup not allowed! Comes with chips and a pickle.

Chili Dog

$12.00

All beef hot dog topped with ground beef chili, onion, and shredded cheese. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Corn Dogs

$8.00

3 State Fair classics, just like you remember. Served with a side of mustard.

Vegan Corn Dogs

$10.00

3 vegan corn dogs served with a side of mustard.

Icelandic Dog

$11.00

All beef hot dog with onion, sweet brown mustard (v), savory remoulade (v), ketchup, bacon, and fried onion. Comes with chips and a pickle. (v) homemade vegan sauces

Kimchi Dog

$9.00

All-beef hot dog grilled and topped with Maitland Mountain Farm kimchi, sriracha mayo (v), and scallions. Comes with chips and a pickle. (v) = homemade vegan sauce

Queso Dog

$10.00

All-beef hot dog topped with homemade queso, roasted green chile sauce, onion, and tortilla chip crumbs. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Seattle Dog

$9.00

All-beef hot dog with cream cheese, everything seasoning, caramelized onion, and jalapeños. Comes with chips and a pickle.

Dog of the Day

$10.00Out of stock

Bowls

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

(DF, GF, V) To dip or not to dip? That is the grilled cheese question.

Beef Chili

$4.00+

(DF, GF) Ground beef and bean chili topped with shredded cheese.

Mac and Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce and topped with a Ritz cracker crumb. Available with our homemade vegan mac sauce! Now serving only on Mac Mondays!

Snacks & Dips

Spinach Dip

$8.00

(DF, V) Creamy spinach topped with crispy onions. Served with sourdough bread and Ritz crackers. (GF) without crispy onion and bread/crackers.

Queso Dip

$6.00

Homemade queso cheese sauce served with tortilla chips.

Jaju Pierogi

$9.00

Jalapeno cheddar pierogi served with sour cream, caramelized onion, and applesauce. Add a kielbasa sausage and make it a meal!

Marinated Olives

$7.00

(GF, DF, V) Mixed olives served in a citrus marinade with garlic, red pepper flakes, and cilantro.

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

An order of 4 soft turnbuckles, served with your choice of homemade beer cheese or sweet and spicy mustard. (V) with sweet and spicy mustard.

King's Hawaiian

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet rolls griddled with butter, topped with guava jelly and bacon bits. Try it with fried Spam! Available on Tiki Tuesdays only.

Spring Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Mini vegetable spring rolls served with a garlic teriyaki dipping sauce. Available on Tiki Tuesdays only.

Coconut Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade coconut rice served with grilled chinese sausage or our soy-marinated seitan. Available on Tiki Tuesdays only.

Sides & Extras

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Side of Sweet and Spicy Mustard (v)

$1.00

Side of Green Chile Sauce

$2.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00

Side of Pickles

$3.00

Side of Queso

$1.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Takeout Utensils

By request only.

Fork/Spoon

Napkins

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Specializing in gourmet grilled cheese and delicious small plates! We offer plenty of vegan and gluten free options.

Location

282 Derby St, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

