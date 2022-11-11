Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's NoDa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Order one of Amelie's signature cakes or create your own type of cake with a special design!
Location
2424 N Davidson St, Ste 102, Charlotte, NC 28205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Haberdish - Southern Mill Town Kitchen & Cocktails
4.6 • 1,642
3106 N. Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
4.6 • 462
3116 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant