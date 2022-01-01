Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amico Nave Ristorante

203 E Villa Maria Rd

Bryan, TX 77840

Antipasti

Admiral's Crab Cakes

$19.00

Calamari & Shrimp

$16.50

Classic Bruschetta

$11.00

Deconstructed Pizza

$12.50

Flash Fried Mozzarella

$11.50

Grilled Oysters Amico

$16.00

Mussels

$17.00

Fried Bowtie Pasta

$6.95

Minestra

Italian Sausage Stew Bowl

$10.00

Italian Sausage Stew Cup

$8.00

Roasted Tomato Bisque Bowl

$10.00

Roasted Tomato Bisque Cup

$8.00

Insalate

Caesar Di Nave

$8.00

Caprese Speciali

$20.00

Classic Caprese

$13.00

Insalate Di Spinaci

$8.00

Italian Wedge

$9.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Italian Chimichurri

$16.00

Italian Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Diablo Pizza

$16.00

Ribeye & Bleu Cheese

$18.00

Slow-Roasted Vegetable

$15.00

Vodka Sauce Pizza

$15.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Shrimp Diablo

$24.00

Chicken Diablo Pasta

$19.00

Pesto Chicken

$20.00

Seafood Antonio

$25.00

Bucatini Bolognese

$22.00

Lasagna Tony Salvaggio

$19.00Out of stock

Tomato Primavera Carsoni

$17.00

Linguine & Alfredo

$13.00

Farfalle & Pesto

$13.00

Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce

$11.00

Pollo

Amico 1836

$21.00

Campagnola Marie

$21.00

Pollo Parmigiano

$21.00

Eggplant Parmigiano

$16.00

Vitello E Manzo

House Chop

$20.00

Ribeye Collino

$32.00

Veal Marsala

$23.00

Veal Oscar

$26.00

Veal Parmigiano

$21.00

Frutti De Mare

Norwegian Salmon

$25.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Shrimp Paradiso

$23.00

Shrimp Pesto Regina

$23.00

Salmon Oscar

$27.00

Sides

Farfalle & Pesto

$6.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Grilled Asparagus

$5.50

Italian Mixed Vegetables

$5.50

Linguine & Alfredo

$6.95

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Spaghetti & Sauce

$5.95

Cheesy Grits

$6.50

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Sauce

$6.95

Kids Linguine Alfredo Sauce

$6.95

Kids Angel Hair & Olive Oil

$4.95

Single Meatball

$4.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Sauces

Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Bolegnese Sauce

$3.25

Diablo Sauce

$2.50

Oscar Sauce

$3.25

Pesto Sauce

$2.50

Tomato Sauce

$2.50

Desserts

Brandy Alexander

$12.55

Cannoli

$8.96

Lemon Basil Panna Cotta

$6.72

Ricotta Cheesecake

$7.84

Tiramisu

$8.96

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.84

A La Carte

Single Meatball

$5.50

2 Meatballs

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.50

Blackened Chicken Breast

$7.50

Salmon Filet

$15.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Pana

$5.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Juice

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Sprite

$2.25

Water

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Pub Crawl

Mimosa

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Poinsettia

$6.00

D Peroni

$3.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Italian Micha

$4.00
Amico Nave is an Italian restaurant located in the heart of Bryan, TX. Mixing traditional Italian fare with modern and exciting dishes they have created a one of a kind menu. The upscale bar boasts expertly crafted cocktails in a cozy and inviting environment. Amico Nave is the perfect place to gateher for any occassion.

203 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan, TX 77840

