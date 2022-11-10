  • Home
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angel Thai Bistro 4010 East Greenway Road

review star

No reviews yet

4010 East Greenway Road

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Veggie Rolls
Pad See Ew

Appetizers

Veggie Rolls

Veggie Rolls

$6.00

Vegetables and clear noodle deep fried

Edamame

$5.00
Garlic Edamame

Garlic Edamame

$7.00
Potstickers

Potstickers

$8.00

Pork, vegetables in wonton skin

Thai Toast

Thai Toast

$8.00

Deep fried bread topped with chicken

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Fried Wonton

$8.00

Marinaded chicken in wonton skin

Crab Puff

Crab Puff

$8.00

Imitation crab, cream cheese

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Deep fried chicken wings in angel sweet chili sauce serving with celery and ranch

Thai Fish Cake

$8.00
Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$12.00
Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Grilled marinade chicken

Soups and Salad

Coconut Soup

Coconut Soup

$12.00

Coconut milk, thai herb, mushroom, onions and cilantro

Tom Yum Soup

$12.00

Thai herb, mushroom, onions and cilantro

Wonton Soup

$17.00

Mix vegetables, onions, cilantro with chicken and shrimps

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00
Chicken Salad (Chicken Larb)

Chicken Salad (Chicken Larb)

$16.00

Ground chicken with red onions, mints, thai chili, lime juice, rice powder green onions and cilantro

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$18.00

Roast beef with red onions, mints, thai chili, lime juice, rice powder green onions and cilantro

Silver Noodle Salad

Silver Noodle Salad

$18.00

Chicken and shrimp, onions, tomatoes, thai chili, lime juice, green onions and cilantro

Papaya Salad (Thai Style)

Papaya Salad (Thai Style)

$16.00

shrimps, tomatoes, thai chili, lime juice, fish sauce and peanuts

Papaya Salad (Lao Style)

Papaya Salad (Lao Style)

$15.00

papaya salad with pickled fish sauce, pickled crab, tomato, lime juice, thai chili and green bean

Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Rice noodles stir fried with your choice, eggs, bean sprouts

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Big noodles stir fried with your choice, eggs, broccoli, carrots and bean sprouts

Spicy Noodle (Drunken Noodle)

$12.00

Big noodles stir fried with your choic, bell peppers, onions, basils and bean sprouts

Big Fresh Noodle

Big Fresh Noodle

$12.00

Stir fried big noodles with your choice and eggs

Chow Mein Noodle

$12.00

Stir fried egg noodle with your choice, bell peppers, onions, carrots broccoli

Main Dish

Spicy Basil

$12.00

Your choice with basil, bell pepper, onions, green beans and sweet basil in spicy garlic sauce

Broccoli delight

$12.00

Your choice with broccoli, carrot, onions in garlic sauce

Vegetables Delight

Vegetables Delight

$12.00

Your choice with broccoli, carrot, onions, cabbage, celery, in garlic sauce

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$12.00

Your choice with onion in garlic sauce

Heavenly Cashews

$12.00

Your choice with bell pepper, onions, carrots, celery in our angel chili paste

Ginger Angel

Ginger Angel

$12.00

Your choice with bell pepper, onions, carrots in garlic sauce

Eggplants Garden

Eggplants Garden

$12.00

Your choice with bell pepper, onions, basil in our angel chili paste

Thai Fried Rice

$12.00

Your choice with rice, onions, carrots in garlic sauce

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Your choice with rice, onions, carrots, bell pepper, basil in garlic sauce

Curries

Red Curry

$13.00

Your choice with coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Green Curry

$13.00

Your choice with coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Your choice with coconut milk, potatoes and carrots

Panang Curry

$13.00

Your choice with coconut milk, onion, bell peppers and basil

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.00

Your choice with coconut milk, onion, potatoes and peanut

Red Curry with Pineapple

Red Curry with Pineapple

$13.00

Your choice with coconut milk, pineapple bell peppers and basil

Specialty Dishes

Angel Hair/ Seafood

$24.00

Angel hair spaghetti stir fried with shrimps,scallops, squid, mussels, bell peppers, onions, basils and bean sprouts

Angel Hair / Chicken

$16.00

Angel hair spaghetti stir fried with chicken, bell peppers, onions, basils and bean sprouts

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Chicken with teriyaki sauce serving on top of eggs fried rice

Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Beef with teriyaki sauce serving on top of eggs fried rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Stir fried chicken and shrimps with rice, onions, carrots and pineapple topping with cashew nuts

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$7.00

Egg, carrot and onion

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Steam Vegetables

$5.00

Side Noodle

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00
Dry Noodle Package (uncooked)

Dry Noodle Package (uncooked)

$6.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00
Mango with sticky rice

Mango with sticky rice

$9.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock
Coconut Ice Cream

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.00
FBI (Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream)

FBI (Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream)

$9.00

fried banana with coconut ice cream

Triple Sweet

Triple Sweet

$13.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

Perrier Bottle

$2.50

Alnold Palmer

$3.00

Gift Certificate

$20

$20.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A divine dining experience.

Location

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Buffalo Spot (Union) - Union Hills
orange starNo Reviews
18450 North 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext
Hot Chicken Alley - 13636 N Tatum Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
13636 N Tatum Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
orange starNo Reviews
3212 E Cactus Rd Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext
ZAZU Kitchen + Bakery - 18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3
orange starNo Reviews
18409 N Cave Creek Rd, suite S-3 Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext
Marigold Maison | PV
orange starNo Reviews
4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118 Phoenix, AZ 85032
View restaurantnext
Zabari bite - 6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D
orange starNo Reviews
6140 East Thunderbird Road unit D Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Taco Guild - Phoenix
orange star4.1 • 8,519
546 E Osborn Rd Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Desert Ridge
orange star4.5 • 7,013
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98 Phoenix, AZ 85050
View restaurantnext
Do Not Use - Federal Pizza
orange star4.6 • 5,488
5210 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Thai Recipe Bistro - 2234 N 7th street, Suite 105
orange star4.7 • 3,942
2234 N 7th street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85006
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston