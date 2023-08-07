Sicilian Butcher Tatum
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Sicilian Butcher's Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar combine skilled butchery and creative chefery at a modern-casual restaurant.
Location
15530 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
