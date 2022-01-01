Restaurant header imageView gallery

Angela's Cafe Orient Heights

1012 Bennington Street

East Boston, MA 02128

Order Again

Tacos

Fish Taco

$4.00

One taco with two soft corn tortillas, cilantro, lettuce, mayo chipotle sauce, avocado and fish.

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and shrimp

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and chorizo

Steak Taco

$3.50

One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and steak

Chicken Taco

$3.00

One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and chicken

Pork Taco

$3.00

One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and pork.

Veggie Taco

$2.50

One taco with two soft corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and veggies.

Taco al Pastor

$3.50

Soft corn tortilla, topped with roasted pork and fresh pineapple marinated in Adobo sauce, onion and cilantro

Taco Arabe

$4.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted pork marinated in Adobo sauce and onions

Tacos de Tilapia

$12.00

3 tacos with soft corn tortilla with Tilapia filet, lettuce, creamy, chipotle dressing and avocado.

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Tinga Quesadilla

$12.00

Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Bean and Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Melted Mozzarella inside a flour tortilla, side of pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Cheese quesadilla

$9.00

Burritos

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Marinated Grilled Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream.

Steak Burrito

$13.00

Marinated Grilled Steak wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Pork Burrito

$12.00

Marinated Grilled Pork wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Sautéed Vegetables wrapped in a flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

No Meat Buttito

$10.00

Special Burritos

Shrimp Cilantro Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla, shrimp, comes with rice, beans, pico de gallo and cilantro sauce

Chicken Mole Burrito

Chicken Mole Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, Mole sauce, comes with queso, rice and beans

Pastor Burrito

$13.00

Roasted pork and fresh grilled pineapple marinated in Adobo sauce and onions, comes with cilantro, guacamole, rice, beans and flour tortilla.

Tinga Burrito

$13.00

Shredded beef sautéed in chipotle sauce and onions, comes with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortilla

Poblano Burrito

$13.00

Sautéed poblano peppers and onions with chorizo, comes with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortilla.

Sopas y Ensaladas (Soups and Salads)

Sopa Azteca

Tomato broth, tortilla soup with avocado and queso fresco

Sopa de Pozole

Hominy corn white soup with lettuce, onions, radish, orégano powder. Comes on the side with red chili powder and a side of crispy corn tortilla layered with refried beans and queso fresco.

Ensalada de Berros

$10.00

Watercress salad, tomatoes, onions, avocado, queso fresco, lemon and house made dressing

Ensadala de Nopales

Ensadala de Nopales

$10.00

Diced Mexican cactus leaves with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, queso fresco and olive oil.

Spinach and Lettuce Salad

$10.00

La Casa Poblana (Main Course)

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Lightly fried corn tortilla chips, sautéed with sauce of choice (red, green or no spicy), garnished with shredded chicken, sour cream, queso fresco, onion and avocado. Served with eggs and refried beans

Mole Poblano de Angela

Mole Poblano de Angela

$22.00

Angela’s signature sauce with true Mexican flavors: a blend of chocolate, almonds, peanuts, raisins, sesame seeds, crackers and banana. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans.

Adobo Poblano

Adobo Poblano

$19.00

Sauce made of chile puya, ancho chile, garlic, orégano and bay leaves. Garnished with avocado, onions and radish. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans.

Chicken Poblano

$23.00

Sautéed chicken breast stuffed with shrimp in a creamy chipotle sauce with jalapeños, spinach and mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice

Pipian Verde

Pipian Verde

$20.00

Sauce made of sesame seeds, pepitas, green tomatillos, jalapeños, spinach and parsley. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans.

Pipian Rojo con Nopales

Pipian Rojo con Nopales

$20.00

Sauce made of sesame seeds, plum tomatoes and Árbol peppers with chopped cactus. Comes with a side of house made tortillas, rice and beans

Tilapia

$18.00

12 oz grilled sirloin steak, rajas, avocado and pico de gallo. Comes with a side of rice.

Carne Asada

$22.00

12 oz grilled sirloin steak, rajas, avocado and pico de gallo. Comes with a side of rice

Mariscada

$25.00

Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp and Tilapia sautéed in garlic tomato sauce and jalapeños. Comes with a side of rice.

Albondigas

Albondigas

$15.00

Ground beef and pork, mildly spicy Serrano pepper sauce and egg. Comes with a side of rice and beans.

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Stuffed Poblano peppers with queso fresco, lightly fried in egg batter and flour. Comes with a side of rice and beans

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$18.00

Rolled corn tortilla topped with sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, onions and radish. Comes with a side of rice and beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$20.00

Rolled corn tortilla topped with queso fresco, onions and radish. Comes with a side of rice and beans.

Camarones a la Cilantro

$21.00

Jumbo shrimp in mildly spicy cilantro tomatillo sauce and rice.

Sirloin Poblano

$30.00

Fajita

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic home-made mexican cuisine from Puebla, México 🇲🇽 #MICASAESTUCASA 💙

