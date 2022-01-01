Napoles Restaurant imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ANTOJITOS

Empanadas x 3

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Papas con Queso

$10.00

Queso a la Parilla

$10.00

Patacones

$5.00+

Ceviche Peruano

$18.00

Ceviche Napoles

$18.00

Coctel de Camarones

$16.00

Empanadas Parroquiales

$1.00

Nachos

$6.00

ENSALADAS Y BOWLS

Caesar con Pollo

$16.00

Caesar sin proteina

$11.00

Ensalada Napoles

$10.00

EXTRAS

Patacon

$4.00

Papas Fritas

$5.00

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Yuca Cocida

$3.00

Papa Criolla

$6.00

Papa Cocida

$3.00

Arroz

$4.00

Quinua

$4.00

Ensalada Verde

$4.00

Vegetales a vapor

$6.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Platano maduro

$4.00

Tortilla

Frijoles

$5.00

AHUMADOS

ONE MEAT

$21.00

MIXTO 2 CARNES

$24.00

TRILOGÍA

$27.00

PICADA PARA 2

$32.00

PICADA PARA 4

$42.00

PICADA FAMILIAR

$55.00

HAMBURGUESA

$17.00

TACADA NAPOLES

$65.00

ASADOS

Punta de Anca

$26.00

Churrasco

$24.00

Rib-eye Steak

$27.00

Solomito

$32.00

Lomo De Cerdo

$16.00

Costillas BBQ

$18.00

Pechuga De Pollo

$15.00

Salmon

$20.00

Aire, Mar Y Tierra

$25.00

ESPECIALIDADES NAPOLES

Arroz Napoles

$18.00

Napoles Steak

$36.00

Cazuela De Mariscos

$22.00

MENU INFANTIL

Cheese Burguer

$12.00

Nuggets De Pollo

$12.00

ESPECIAL DEL DIA

Especial Del Dia

$12.00

Sancocho De Gallina

$14.00

Taco Tuesday

$12.00

6 Alitas Promo Futbol

Tacos De Carne 5 De Mayo

$1.00

Menu Dia De Madres

$35.00

Buffet

$21.00

Sopa del dia

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Caipiriña

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Punta Cana

$12.00

Paradise

$12.00

Candy Cane

$13.00

Colombian Tour

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Grajales Frappe

$13.00

Coco Santi

$14.00

Mystic

$13.00

Sour

$12.00

Piña Colada Frappe

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Muscletini

$12.00

Gin Tonic

$12.00

Tinto Lemonade

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Cosmopolita

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Limonada Con Licor

$12.00

Flights

Flights de Margarita

$18.00

Flights de Tequila

$26.00

Shots

Shot

$10.00

Cafe con Licor

Cafe con Licor

Wines

White

Red

Rose

Sparkling

Champagne

$28.00

Beers

DR Bud Light

$4.50

DR Goose IPA

$4.50

DR Stella Artois

$4.50

DR Heineken

$4.50

Refajo Jarra

$18.00

Aguila

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Budwaiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud light lemon

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos Equis XX

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Heineken Cero

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

CLUB COLOMBIA

$6.00

PILSEN

$6.00

POKER

$6.00

COSTEÑA

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Frappe

$10.00

Charlie Temple

$5.00

Flavored Soda

$5.00

LIQUEUR

Aguardiente Single

$4.00

Aguardiente 1/4

$20.00

Aguardiente 1/2

$40.00

AGUARDIENTE BOTELLA

$80.00

Bacardi

$8.00+

Capitan Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Rum Chata

$7.00+

kahlua

$7.00+

Ron Viejo de Caldas

$8.00+

Ron Medellin

$8.00+

1800 Silver

$10.00+

1800 Coconut

$10.00+

1800 Reposado

$10.00+

Casa Noble Añejo

$12.00+

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00+

Casa Noble Reposado

$10.00+

Patron Añejo

$14.00+

Patron Reposado

$13.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Patron Cafe

$10.00

Don Julio Añejo

$12.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00+

Plata

$12.00+

Reposado

$13.00+

Añejo

$14.00+

Blanco

$12.00+

Reposado

$13.00+

Añejo

$14.00+

Absolut

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Tito's

$9.00+

Ciroc

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Beefeart

$8.00+

Bombay

$8.00+

Sambuca

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$10.00

Courvoiseir vs

$8.00+

Grand Manier

$10.00+

Hennesy Black

$10.00+

Hennesy Very Special

$10.00+

Henesy VSOP

$12.00+

Remmy Martin VSOP

$10.00+

Disaronno

$10.00+

Baileys

$10.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Dewar's

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$10.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

JIm Beam

$8.00+

Fireball Cinnamon

$8.00+

Seagram's7

$8.00+

Crowm Royal

$8.00+

GOLD LABEL

$14.00

Chivas 12

$10.00+

Chivas 18

$12.00+

Buchanan's 12

$10.00+

Buchanan's 18

$12.00+

Jack Daniel's

$8.00+

Jack Daniel's Fire

$8.00+

Jack Daniel's Honey

$8.00+

Jhonnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Jhonnie Walker Blue

$25.00+

Jhonnie Walker Double

$10.00+

Jhonnie Walker Gold

$12.00+

Jhonnie Walker Red

$10.00+

Jhonnie Walker Platinum

$12.00+

Old Parr 12

$10.00+Out of stock

Old Parr 18

$12.00+Out of stock

No Alcohol

Omni Water

$3.50

Perrier

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Bretaña

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Jugo de Piña

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bretaña Michelad

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Perrier Michelada

$5.00

Specials

Martini Promo Viernes

$12.00

Margarita Tuesday

Cubetazo 5 De Mayo

$20.00

Margarita 5 De Mayo

$6.00

Parties

Aguarte Shot

$5.00

Aguardiente 1/4

$22.00

Aguardiente 1/2

$40.00

1800 blanco

$12.00+

1800 reposado

$12.00+

1800 coco

$12.00+

Patron silver

$11.00+

Patron Reposado

$13.00+

Patron Añejo

$15.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00+

Don Julio Añejo

$13.00+

José Cuervo Blanco

$9.00+

José Cuervo Gold

$9.00+

Tres generaciones Plata

$13.00+

Tres generaciones Reposado

$14.00+

Tres generaciones Añejo

$15.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00+

Casamigos Añejo

$15.00+

Trago

$9.00

1/4

$37.00

1/2

$70.00

Ron Caldas trago

$9.00

Ron Caldas 1/4

$42.00

Ron Caldas 1/2

$85.00

Ron Bacardi Trago

$9.00

Ron bacardi 1/4

$42.00

Ron bacardi 1/2

$80.00

Baileys trago

$11.00

Baileys 1/4

$42.00

Baileys 1/2

$80.00

Chivas 12 trago

$11.00

Chivas 12 1/4

$47.00

Chivas 12 1/2

$85.00

Buchanan’s 12 trago

$11.00

Buchanan’s 12 1/4

$47.00

Buchanan’s 12 1/2

$85.00

Jhonnie Walker black

$11.00+

Jhonnie Walker gold

$13.00+

Absolut trago

$10.00

Absolut 1/4

$42.00

Absolut 1/2

$80.00

Tito’s trago

$10.00

Tito’s 1/4

$42.00

Tito’s 1/2

$80.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Bus light

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Aguila

$6.00

Modelo negra

$6.00

Michelle ultra

$6.00

Badwaiser

$6.00

Michelada Colombiana

$7.00

Michelada Mexicana

$8.00

PANADERIA

Croissant

$3.50+

Hojaldre

$2.50+

Cambray

$2.50+

Arepas y Quesos

$2.50+

Pan Familiar

$5.00+

Buñuelo

$1.80

Almojabana

$1.80

Pan de Queso

$2.00

Churro

$1.50

Deditos de Queso

$1.75

Tostadas

$4.00

Goya/ Acema

$1.50

Mini Buñuelo

$0.80

Paquete pan

$2.00

Muffin

$2.75

Torta De Azucar

$0.35

Torta De Azucar

$3.50

MINI CAJA CHICHARRON

$4.50

MINI CAJA HOREJA

$4.50

PAGUETE DE PAN ESPECIAL GRANDE

$3.00

CAKE

PASTELES

$25.00+

TORTA NEGRA CAKE

$20.00+

CHEESECAKE

$25.00+

MOCHA CAKE

$35.00

TIRAMISU CAKE

$25.00

ZANAHORIA CAKE

$30.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$30.00

Cake Fresa/Chocolate

$3.50

Cheesecake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Lava cake

$3.75

Tres leches

$4.00

Zanahoria

$3.50

Zanahoria mini

$1.50

Miloja arequipe

$3.75

Tartaleta

$4.00

Pera

$2.25

Vaso crema

$3.50

Lobster tail

$4.20

Flan

$4.00

Rollo

$2.75

Iglu

$1.25

Torta Negra

$3.00

Cupcakes sencillo

$2.50

Suspiro

$1.25

Torta de Pan

$1.50

Esponjado pequeno

$2.50

Arroz Con Leche

$2.50

Muffy

$1.50

Mantecada

$1.50

MINI BOSTON

$4.50

Muffin

$2.75

Mini Suspiro Paquete

$2.00

Esponjadonporcion

$2.50

FLAN DE CARAMELO

$3.25

ROLLOAREQUIPE BREVA

$3.75

VASO DE CREMA PEQUEÑO

$2.20

VASO D CREMA PEQUEÑO

$2.50

COOKIES

Galletas (M&M, Chispas)

$1.25

Torta de azucar

$3.50

Santanca

$0.80

Macarrones

$2.50

CANDY Y MAS

Bombon

$0.50

Rosquillas

$2.25

BOBBALOO

$0.30

TARRITO ROJO

$8.00

CAFE JUAN VALDEZ

$9.00

Libra Masa Para Buñuelo

$8.00

Mini Caja Chicharron

$4.50

Mini Caja Suspiros

$4.50

Mini Caja Orejas

$4.00

Chokis

$1.00

VELA. CUMPLEAÑOS DORADA

$3.00

VELA CUMPLE AÑOS SENCILLA

$2.50

LETREROS CAKE

$2.50

PAPAS DE POLLO

$2.10

PICOSITAS

$3.10

HUEVOS CODORNIZ

$0.60

TIPICOS

ABORRAJADO

$2.00

CHICHARRÓN

$4.75

CHORIZO

$3.00

EMPANADAS

$2.50

PAPA RELLENA

$3.00

PASTEL HOJALDRE

$3.50

Pastel De Pollo

$2.50

AREPA DE HUEVO

$3.00

MARRANITAS

$3.00

PORCION DE MORCILLA

$4.00

Pollo Entero A Las Brasa

$30.00

Medio Pollo

$16.00

1\4 De Pollo

$8.50

Salami

$3.00

AREPA DE QUESO

$3.00

DRINKS

PONYMALTA

$3.00+

AVENA

$1.75

NESQUIK

$2.50

GATORADE

$3.00

SUNNY D

$2.50

JARRITOS

$3.00

OMNI WATER

$3.50

CHAMPU

$4.00

SALPICON

$4.00

JUGOS NATURALES

$4.00

AGUA PEQUENA

$3.00

Nesqui Pequeño

$2.00

NESQUI PEQUEÑO

$2.00

POWER ADE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE KIKOS

$4.00

BON YUR

$2.75

ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.50

JUGO DE NARANJA

$7.00

JUGO DE NARANJA GRANDE

$9.00

JUGO NARANJA COLA GRANULADA

$8.00

JUGO DE NARANJA GRANDE COLA GRANULADA

$10.00

JUGO DE NARANJA MANGO

$7.50

Iced Coffe

$4.00

BOROJO GRANDE

$11.00

BOROJO PEQUEÑO

$7.00

ICE COFFE GRANDE

$5.00

SMOOTHIE VERANO

$9.00

Coca-cola

$3.00

Manzana

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Bretaña

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Uva

$3.00

Manzana

$6.00

Colombiana

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Coca-cola

$6.00

Pepsi

$6.00

Piña

$2.00

Lulo

$2.00

Mora

$2.00

Tropical

$2.00

Mango

$2.00

Mango

$2.75

Lulo

$2.75

Mora

$2.75

Tropical

$2.75

HOT DRINKS

Cafe

$2.00+

Chocolate

$2.00+

Milo (Grande)

$4.00

Cafe Omnilife

$3.50

Aromatica

$3.00

Agua de Panela

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

MILO MEDIANO

$3.50

MILO PEQUEÑO

$3.00

Pool

Pool Change

$0.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1233 Bennington St, East Boston, MA 02128

Directions

Gallery
Napoles Restaurant image

