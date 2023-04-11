Restaurant header imageView gallery

Anthony's HomePort 06 - Everett

review star

No reviews yet

1726 West Marine View Drive

Everett, WA 98201

ToGo

Fresh Big Eye Ahi

$47.00

Sashimi grade ahi marinated in ginger-tamari sauce, charbroiled with wasabi-ginger butter and homemade pineapple chutney. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Anthony's Cobb Salad

$26.00

Oregon Coast shrimp, mango, avocado, tomato, crispy wantons and bacon on seasonal market greens tossed with fresh basil vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese.

Chargrilled Cheeseburger

$19.00

Grilled to your liking. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion mayo.

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin & Scampi Prawns

$49.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with garlic scampi prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Fresh Wild Alaska King Salmon

$46.00

Fresh king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Mahi Mahi with Macadamia

$34.00

Alaska Weathervane Scallops

$42.00

Wild Gulf of Alaska scallops pan seared and sprinkled with gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf.

Roasted Scampi Prawns

$29.00

Roasted with garlic butter and topped with fresh lemon and gremolata. Served with almond basmati rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Planked Silver Salmon with Red Pepper Beurre Blanc

$31.00

Roasted on an alder plank and finished with smoked sweet red pepper beurre blanc.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet

$49.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Certified Angus Beef Tenderloin Filet & Garlic Prawns

$62.00

A petite hand cut tenderloin filet with Gorgonzola truffle butter and port demi sauce. Served with roasted garlic prawns, champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Steelhead Chargrilled

$32.00

Snake River Farms Wagyu Top Sirloin

$36.00

A hand-cut top sirloin grilled to your liking. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 3pc

$26.00

Three pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Crispy Panko True Cod 'n Chips 4pc

$29.00

Four pieces of wild Alaska true cod lightly panko crusted. Served with ginger slaw and French fries.

Wild Alaska King Salmon

$46.00

Premium frozen king salmon chargrilled and finished with sundried tomato basil butter. Served with champ potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

TG App Calamari

$19.00

TG App Crab Dip

$21.00

TG App Manila Clams

$19.00

TG App Pan Fried Oysters

$16.00

TG App Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

TG Caesar Salad

$10.00

TG Chowder Bowl

$14.00

TG Chowder Cup

$9.00

TG Sm Blue Salad

$11.00

TG Burnt Cream

$9.00

TG Cheesecake With Cranberry

$12.00

TG Hazelnut Truffles

$11.00

TG Mousse

$12.00

Uber

UE App Calamari

$21.50

UE App Crab Dip

$24.00

UE App Shrimp Cocktail

$14.50

UE Caesar Salad

$11.50

UE Chowder Bowl

$16.00

UE Chowder Cup

$10.00

UE Sm Blue Salad

$12.50

UE Ahi

$48.00

UE Anthonys Cobb

$29.50

UE Black Cod

$29.00

UE Cheeseburger

$21.50

UE Duet Top and Scampi

$56.00

UE King Char

$55.00

UE King Char Fz

$52.50

UE Mahi Mahi Mac

$39.00

UE Scallops

$48.00

UE Scampi

$33.00

UE Shrimp Fettuccine

$28.50

UE Silver Salmon Planked

$35.50

UE Sm Filet

$56.00

UE Sm Filet & Garlic Prawns

$71.00

UE True Cod and Chips 3pc

$29.50

UE True Cod And Chips 4pc

$33.00

UE Burnt Cream

$10.00

UE Cheesecake With Cranberry

$13.50

UE Hazelnut Truffles

$13.50

UE Mousse

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.

1726 West Marine View Drive, Everett, WA 98201

