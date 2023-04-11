Anthony's HomePort 06 - Everett
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh northwest seafood on the eastern shores of Lake Washington with stunning views of Hunts Point, Sand Point, and the Seattle skyline.
Location
1726 West Marine View Drive, Everett, WA 98201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Narrative Coffee - Wetmore Ave
No Reviews
2927 WETMORE AVE EVERETT, WA 98201 Everett, WA 98201
View restaurant
Buck's American Cafe - 2901 Hewitt Avenue
No Reviews
2901 Hewitt Avenue Everett, WA 98201
View restaurant