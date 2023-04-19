  • Home
  • Antico Pizza - Battery Park - 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339
Antico Pizza - Battery Park 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339

No reviews yet

2605 Circle 75 Parkway Southeast

Atlanta, GA 30339

Popular Items

Margherita D.O.P.
Gio's Large Salad
Diavola


16" Rosso Pizza

Margherita D.O.P.

Margherita D.O.P.

$21.00

Bufala Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

San Gennaro

San Gennaro

$23.00

Italian sausage, Sweet Red Peppers, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Cipollini Onions

Diavola

Diavola

$23.00

Spicy Salami, Calabrian Peppers, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Meatball, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

16" Bianche Pizza

Pomodorini

Pomodorini

$22.00

Vesuvian Cherry Tomatos, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil

Napoletana

Napoletana

$22.00

Broccoli rabe, Italian suasage, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$23.00

Italian ham, Mushroom, Artichoke, Bufala Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil

Bianca

Bianca

$21.00

Four Cheese, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil

Verdura

Verdura

$21.00

Broccoli Rabe, Mushroom, Vesuvian Cherry Tomatoes. Also available vegan. (No Cheese)

Sophia

Sophia

$28.00

Bufala Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Cipollini Onions, White Truffle Oil

Calzoni

Fromaggio

Fromaggio

$19.00

Four Cheese, Basil, Garlic

Vesuvio

Vesuvio

$19.00

Four Cheese, Spicy Salami, Italian ham, Calabrian Peppers

Gigiotto

Gigiotto

$19.00

Four Cheese, Broccoli Rabe, Italian sausage

Sides

Gio's Large Salad

Gio's Large Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Arugula, Grana Padano Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette

Gio's Small Salad

Gio's Small Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Arugula, Grana Padano Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette

Ricotta Meatballs

Ricotta Meatballs

$7.50

Two delicious meatballs topped with ricotta cheese and a side of focaccia bread.

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

One handmade shell filled with creamy fresh Sicilian sheep milk, ricotta and chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$7.50

Layers of sponge cake soaked in espresso and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Chocolate Temptation

$7.50

Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.

Hazelnut Cake

$7.50

Alternating layers of hazelnut cake, hazelnut cream made with hazelnuts from Piedmont and chocolate cream, finished with praline hazelnuts.

Monta Rossa

$7.50

A creamy mix of mascarpone and ricotta cheese, divided by a delicate layer of sponge cake, topped with wild strawberries.

Pistachio Cake

$7.50

A sponge cake base, topped with ricotta and pistachio creams, decorated with pistachio pieces.

Della Nonna

$7.50

Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of shortcrust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds and powdered sugar.

Cappuccino Cake

$7.50

Alternating layers of espresso drenched chocolate sponge cake and coffee cream, decorated with cocoa powder.

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

Alternating layers of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with limoncello sauce.

Lemoncello Raspberry Cake

$7.50

Layers of lemoncello soaked sponge cake filled with lemon cream and raspberry marmalade, decorated with a raspberry miroir and white chocolate piping.

Frutti Di Bosco Torte

$7.50

Shortcrust pastry base filled with Chantilly cream, topped with a layer of sponge cake and lavishly garnished with an assortment of berries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2605 Circle 75 Parkway Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

