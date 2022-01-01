Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Super Pan @ The Battery

review star

No reviews yet

455 Legends Place SE

Ste 862

Atlanta, GA 30339

Order Again

Festin Boricua

A Puerto Rican feast for the holidays! All orders feed 10-12 people. Orders must be in and paid by 11/18. Pickup at El Super Pan the Battery on 11/23 from 11AM-6PM (chilled) or 11/24 10AM-12PM (hot).

El Plato with Turkey

$290.00

Roasted pavochon turkey, arroz con habichuelas, yuca stuffing, cranberry guava sauce, rich citrus gravy, green beans encebolladas, and pumpkin passion cheesecake.

El Plato with Pernil Asado

$290.00

Roasted pork shoulder with crispy skin, arroz con habichuelas, yuca stuffing, cranberry guava sauce, rich citrus gravy, green beans encebolladas, and pumpkin passion cheesecake.

Chorizo & Cheese Empanadas

$55.00

Chicken Picadillo Empanadas

$55.00

Jamon Serrano

$70.00

Jamon serrano with marinated manchego cheese

Croquetas

$45.00

Ham croquettes with garlic aioli

Tropical Salad

$60.00

local greens, palm hearts, tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, latin green goddess dressing

Chicken Longaniza

$48.00

our version of this classic sausage loved by all! Chicken, sofrito, adobo and achiote

Yuca Stuffing

$40.00

yuca, smoked turkey, raisins and celery sofrito

Rice & Beans

$40.00

Our bay leaf brown rice and stewed sofrito red beans

Arroz con Gandules

$45.00

Traditional Puerto Rican pigeon pea rice, with ham stock, sofrito, and bay leaf

Guineitos Escabeche

$40.00

Green bananas marinated with pickled onions, garlic, bay leaf and olive oil

Green Beans Encebolladas

$45.00

Green beans topped with melted onions, garlic and crispy onions

Pumpkin Passion Cheesecake

$42.00

Cream cheese, pumpkin, passion fruit, gingersnap crust

Cream Cheese Flan

$40.00

With cranberry-hibiscus compote

Tembleque

$35.00

Coconut-cinnamon eggless custard

Coquito Boricua

$28.00

Puerto Rican coconut “eggnog”, DQ rum, house spiced rum, coconut and egg deliciousness! 750 ml bottle

Appetizers

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$5.00

Crispy pork cracklins with Boricua lime adobo

Chips with Tomato Mojo

Chips with Tomato Mojo

$7.00

Tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic cilantro salsa served with house-made tropical root chips (yuca, plantain, and malanga)

Chips and Avocado Dip

Chips and Avocado Dip

$10.00

Dip of avocado, cucumbers, and scallions with lime served with house-made tropical root chips (yuca, plantain, and malanga)

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$13.00+

Brined and fried until crispy. Served with buttered hot sauce, habanero honey mustard, or naked.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00

4 per order

Todos Empanadas

Todos Empanadas

$18.00

4 chorizo and cheese and 4 chicken picadillo

Sides

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$6.00

Crispy fried yuca fries

Tostones

Tostones

$6.00

Crispy double-fried green plantains

Maduros

Maduros

$6.00

Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans

Avocado

Avocado

$6.00

Avocado, red onions, cilantro, and garlic mojo with fresh herbs

Spinach

Spinach

$6.00

Fresh spinach sauteed with melted onions and thyme

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$17.00

Our pressed Cuban bread, Cuban roasted pork, tangy mojo, sweet ham, salami, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese. Served with a choice of side.

Media Noche

Media Noche

$17.00

Our pressed sweet turmeric brioche bread, Cuban roasted pork, tangy mojo,sweet ham, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese, & crispy pork skin.

Mofongo

Tofu Mofongo

$15.00

Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with fried smoked tofu in spicy coconut tomato sauce. Vegan!

Chicken Mofongo

Chicken Mofongo

$18.00

Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with crispy chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup

Shrimp al Ajillo Mofongo

Shrimp al Ajillo Mofongo

$22.00

Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with sauteed shrimp in a garlic adobo sauce.

Pork Belly Mofongo

$20.00

Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with crispy pork belly in pork broth.

Roasted Pork Mofongo

Roasted Pork Mofongo

$19.00

Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with roasted pork in pork broth.

Salmon Mofongo

$21.00

Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with crispy skin salmon, spinach, smoked paprika hollandaise

Ropa Vieja Mofongo

$23.00

Sea Bass Monfongo

$23.00

Rice and Bean Bowls

Roasted Pork Rice & Bean Bowl

Roasted Pork Rice & Bean Bowl

$18.00

Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with slow roasted adobo cubano pork shoulder, sauteed onions, garlic confit, mojo, herbs

Crispy Chicken Rice & Bean Bowl

$17.00

Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken and chipotle mayo ketchup

Pork Belly Rice & Bean Bowl

$19.00

Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with crispy and tender fried pork belly

Smoked Tofu Rice & Bean Bowl

$14.00

Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with carne frita style crispy tofu in spicy coconut sauce. Vegan!

Salmon Rice & Bean Bowl

$20.00

Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with crispy skin salmon, spinach, smoked paprika hollandaise

Shrimp Al Ajillo Rice & Bean Bowl

$21.00

Bay leaf brown rice, slow cooked pink beans, green beans with garlic sauteed adobo shrimp, onions, garlic confit and shrimp broth

Ropa Vieja Rice & Bean Bowl

$22.00

Sea Bass Rice & Bean Bowl

$22.00

Tropical Salads

Tropical Salad with Roasted Pork

Tropical Salad with Roasted Pork

$18.00

Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with slow roasted adobo cubano pork, sauteed onions, garlic confit, mojo, herbs. Served with house-made green goddess dressing

Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken

Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup

Tropical Salad with Pork Belly

Tropical Salad with Pork Belly

$19.00

Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with crispy and tender fried pork belly

Tropical Salad with Smoked Tofu

Tropical Salad with Smoked Tofu

$14.00

Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with carne frita style crispy tofu and spicy coconut sauce. Make it vegan by requesting no green goddess dressing!

Tropical Salad with Salmon

Tropical Salad with Salmon

$20.00

Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with crispy skin salmon, spinach and smoked paprika hollandaise

Tropical Salad with Shrimp Al Ajillo

Tropical Salad with Shrimp Al Ajillo

$21.00

Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with garlic sauteed adobo shrimp, onions, and garlic confit

Tropical Salad with Ropa Vieja

$22.00

Tropical Salad with Sea Bass

$22.00

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Smartwater Liter

$7.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Churros

Cinnamon Churros

$7.00
Chocolate Churros

Chocolate Churros

$8.00

Kids

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Adobo buttermilk marinated and fried crispy chicken tenders served with french fries

Cuban Grilled Cheese

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese with swiss and american cheeses on cuban bread. Served with french fries.

Cuban Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Smoked ham and american cheese on grilled cuban bread served with french fries

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$10.00

Frippers all-beef hot dog served with french fries

Sunday 4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino food.

