Pizza
Italian

Anzio's Food Truck 2

review star

No reviews yet

10010 Shops Way

Northborough, MA 01532

Popular Items

12" Cheese
12" Margarita
12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon

12" Specialty

12" Margarita

$17.00

12" il Prosciutto

$17.00

12" BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$17.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

12" Roasted Veggie

$17.00

12" Supremo

$18.00

12" Sausage e Pepe

$17.00

12" Build Your Own

12" Cheese

$14.00

Drinks

Soda Can

$3.00

Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood Fired Brick Oven Pizza

Location

10010 Shops Way, Northborough, MA 01532

