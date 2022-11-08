Restaurant header imageView gallery

Asadito Taco

review star

No reviews yet

30 N Clinton St

Chicago, IL 60661

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco
Birria de Res Taco
Asadito Bowl

Combos

2 Taco Combo

2 Taco Combo

$13.50

Any 2 Tacos, Choice Of: Cilantro & Lime Rice And Refried Beans Or Chips And Salsa, & NA Drink

3 Taco Combo

3 Taco Combo

$16.50

Any 3 Tacos, Choice Of: Cilantro & Lime Rice And Refried Beans Or Chips And Salsa

Burrito Combo

Burrito Combo

$14.50

El Burrito Tostado Plus Choice Of: Cilantro & Lime Rice And Refried Beans Or Chips And Salsa, Choice Of Drink

Torta Combo

Torta Combo

$14.50

House Torta Plus Choice Of: Cilantro & Lime Rice And Refried Beans Or Chips And Salsa

Case-o-Birria

Case-o-Birria

$45.00

10 pack of Quesa Birria de Res tacos with 8oz of consommé. Stuffed Corn Quesadilla, Jalisco Style stewed beef, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro & onion

Case-o-Tacos

Case-o-Tacos

$45.00

12 Pack of a Build Your Own Taco Adventure.

Tacos

Pork Al Pastor Taco

Pork Al Pastor Taco

$4.25

Pork Shoulder, Charred Pineapple, Cilantro, On House Made Corn Tortilla.

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$4.25

Pork Shoulder, Cilantro & Onion, Salsa Cruda

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.25

Marinated Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Shallot, On House Made Corn Tortilla

Beef Barbacoa Taco

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$4.25

Beef Brisket, Cucumber Pico De Gallo, On House Made Corn Tortilla.

Birria de Res Taco

Birria de Res Taco

$4.75

Stuffed Corn Quesadilla, Jalisco Style Stewed Beef, Chihuahua Cheese, Cilantro & Onion, On House Made Corn Tortilla. Consommé On The Side

Chicken Tinga Taco

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.00

Queso Fresco, Radish, On House Made Corn Tortilla.

Lamb Taco

Lamb Taco

$6.50

Spit Roasted Lamb, Fennel Slaw, Salsa Blanca, Lime Crema

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$6.50

Fried Wild Alaska Pollock, Morita Aioli, Slaw Pico De Gallo, Lime Crema.

Roasted Mushroom Taco

Roasted Mushroom Taco

$4.00

Peanut Salsa Macha, Cabbage, Caramelized Onion, On House Made Corn Tortilla

Burritos / Bowls

Asadito Bowl

Asadito Bowl

$12.00

Choice Of Protein, White Rice Or Brown Rice, Black Beans Or Refried Beans, With Guacamole, Cucumber Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Poblano Peppers

El Burrito Tostado

El Burrito Tostado

$12.00

Choice Of Protein. Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Guacamole, Lime Crema.

El Poll Maximo

El Poll Maximo

$15.00Out of stock

Quesadilla Shell W/ With Crispy Chicken, Fries, Cabbage Slaw, Giardiniera, And Gochujung Mayo (Sweet/Savory).

Quesoriito

Quesoriito

$12.00

Quesadilla Shell W/ Roasted Bell &Poblanos, Caramelized Onion, Corn, Chihuahua Cheese, Lime Crema

Tortas

Birria Dip torta

Birria Dip torta

$13.00

Birria de Res, Guacamole, Cucumber Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Poblano Peppers on Pambazo Bread

Cubana Torta

Cubana Torta

$14.00

Mojo Pork Tenderloin, Smoked Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Dijon And House Pickles on Pambazo Bread

House Torta

House Torta

$12.00

Choice Of Protein, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Guacamole, Lime Crema.

Not Tacos

Ghost Face Nachos

Ghost Face Nachos

$16.00

Queso Fundido, Chips, Guacamole, Salsa Blanca, Pico, Beans, Queso Fresco.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Choice Of Protein, 16" Flour Tortilla With Queso Chihuahua And Queso Fresco.

Crispy Tamal Fritters

Crispy Tamal Fritters

$9.00

Fried Tamal, Refried Beans, Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro Choice of Protein.

Dips & Chips

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00+

House Made Salsa Roja Or Salsa Verde And Chips

Elote Cup

Elote Cup

$5.00

Roasted Corn, Lime Aioli, Guajillo Chili, Queso, Cilantro

Guac and Chips

Guac and Chips

$3.00+
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$3.00+

House Made Queso, Aged Cheddar, Gouda, Roasted Poblanos, and Chips

Churros

Churros

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Side Chips

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic yet modern Taqueria and Tequila Bar Located in Chicago’s hot West Loop neighborhood.

Location

30 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

