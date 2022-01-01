Asador on Rainey imageView gallery

Asador on Rainey

No reviews yet

88 1/2 rainey street

austin, TX 78701

Tacos

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$6.75Out of stock

Slow roasted brisket in a spicy smoked chile morita sauce

Pork Carnitas Taco

Pork Carnitas Taco

$6.50
Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.50

Grilled chicken taco in red chile adobo sauce

Cauliflower Chorizo Taco

Cauliflower Chorizo Taco

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled mushrooms in a mole amarillo

Quesadilla Oaxaqueña

$5.50

To Go

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Chips with guajillo & habenero salsas

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Chips with fresh smashed jalepeno-lime guac

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Chips with habenero-modelo queso

Specials

Shrimp

$11.00

Beans

$5.00

Aguas

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Watermelon

$6.00

Mango Lemon

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Sprite

$4.00

Popup

Chicken And Fries

$20.00

Pig Ears

$12.00

OnlyFries

$6.00

Snowball

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

TACOS TACOS TACOS

Location

88 1/2 rainey street, austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Asador on Rainey image

