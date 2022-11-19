- Home
ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI 3331 S Orange Blossom Trail
No reviews yet
3331 S Orange Blossom Trail
Kissimmee, FL 34758
Hibachi. ( Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable & Fried Rice )
L. Vegetable Delight Hibachi
Served with soup, salad, vegetable and fried rice.
L. Chicken Hibachi
L. Steak Hibachi
L. Shrimp Hibachi
L. Salmon Hibachi
L. Filet Mignon Hibachi
L. Scallops Hibachi
L. Substitution noodles for fried rice or vegetables for additional
L. Share plate
Soup or salad, vegetables and fried rice.
GRAND OPENING 11/15/21
L. Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable And FrIed Rice
Hibachi Lunch Combos. ( Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable & Fried Rice )
L. Any Two
Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Scallops
L. Asahi Lunch
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
L. Filet Plus 1
Filet Mignon plus Chicken, Shrimp. or Scallops
L. Filet Plus 2
Filet Mignon plus Chicken and Shrimp
L. Served with soup, salad, vegetable, and fried rice
L. Substitution noodles for fried rice or vegetables for additional
kid's Hibachi. ( For kids Ages 10 And Under Only, Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable & Fried Rice )
L. Kid Chicken
L. Kid Steak
L. Kid Shrimp
L. Kid French Fries
L. Kid Chicken Nugget and French Fries
L. kid's hibachi served with soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice
L. Substitution noodles for fried rice or vegetables for additional
Maki Special. ( Served W. Soup & Salad )
Bento Box. ( Served W. Soup, Salad, 4 Pcs Cali Roll, 3 Pcs Gyoza & Fried Rice )
Sushi Bar. ( Served W. Soup, Salad )
Sushi Lunch
5 pcs sushi & california roll
R. Sashimi Lunch
9 pcs raw fish & sushi rice
R. Sushi & Sashimi Lunch Combo
4 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll
Served with soup and salad
GRAND OPENING 11/15/21
Sub Noodle
Appetizer From Kitchen
Edamame
Steam soybean w. sea salt
Spicy Edamame
Soybean in Japanese garlic spiced
Gyoza
Pan-fried pork dumpling (6)
Shumai
Steam shrimp dumpling (6)
Fried Calamari
Squid ring tempura fried
Harumaki
Deep fried Japanese spring roll (3)
Coconut Shrimp
Fried shrimp with coconut sauce
Tempura Shrimp Appetizer
Tempura Chicken Appetizer
Rock Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp with spicy rock sauce
Satay Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers
Golden Cream Cheese
Seasoned Krab meat & cream cheese wrapped in wonton shell, deep fried, served with chef's special mango sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Veg Tempura Appetizer
Asahi chicken wings
Asahi chicken wings with fried rice
Appetizer From Sushi Bar
R. Sushi Appetizer
5 pcs
R. Sashimi Appetizer
7 pcs
Happy Krab
R. Sexy Jalapeno
Jalapeno stuffed spicy tuna, cream cheese, deep fried, served w. chef's special sauce , , scallion, massago.
R. Pepper Tuna Tataki
Ahi tuna seared w. pepper, thin sliced served w. ponzu sauce, scallion, massago.
R. Yellowtail Jalapeno
Sliced yellowtail, topped w. fresh jalapeno served w. chef's special yuzu sauce.
R. Tuna Martini
Diced tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, jalapeno w. ponzu sauce, garnish w. lotus root chips.
Snow Krab Naruto
Krab salad wrapped in cucumber, served w. yummu sauce.
R. Dragon Egg
Spicy Krabmeat on top of avocado, served w. Chef's special sauce and red caviar.
Stuffed Avocado Tempura
Spicy krabmeat on top of avocado, tempura w. spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Soup
Salad
A La Carte ( 2 Pcs )
R. Yellowtail
R. Tuna
R. Salmon
R. Red Snapper
R. White Tuna ( Escolar )
R. Smoked Salmon
R. Octopus
R. Squid
Eel
R. Surf Clam
R. Shrimp
Kani ( Krab Stick )
R. Masago ( Smelt Fish Egg )
R. Quail Egg
R. Scallop
R. Spicy Scallop
R. Tobiko ( Flying Fish Egg )
R. Sweet Shrimp
R. Tomago ( Egg )
R. Ikura ( Salmon Roe )
R. Seared Tuna
R. Add Quail Egg
Sushi ( 2 Pcs )
Sashimi ( 2 Pcs )
Mackerel
Entrée From Sushi Bar ( Served W. Soup & Salad )
R. Spicy Maki Combo
Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy yellowtail roll.
Cooked Roll Combo
Shrimp tempura roll. spicy krab roll, eel avocado roll.
R. Sushi Regular
Chef's choice 10 pcs sushi and california roll.
R. Sushi Deluxe
Chef's choice 12 pcs sushi & spicy tuna roll.
R. Sashimi Deluxe
Chef's choice 18 pcs sashimi served w. sushi rice.
R. Sushi & Sashimi Combo
Chef's choice 6 pcs sushi, 12 pcs sashimi spicy tuna roll.
R. Trio Color Sashimi
4 pcs salmon, 4 pcs tuna, 4 pcs yellowtail, and 1 tokyo roll.
Eel Don
9 pcs bbq eel sashimi, over a bed of sushi rice served w. tomago, and Japanese pickle.
R. Charashi
Chef's choice 15 pcs assorted raw fish over a bed of rice, served w. tomago and Japanese pickle.
R. Asahi Love Boat
Chef's choice 10 pcs sushi, 15 pcs sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll. 1 rainbow roll, and 1 sweet heart roll.
Asahi Special Roll
41. Dragon Roll
Eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocados, eel sauce, and fish eggs.
42. R. Naruto Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab, and avocados, wrapped with scallion, masago, and served with ponzu sauce.
43. Soho Roll
Shrimp, avocados, kani, and cream cheese. Deep-fried with yummy sauce and eel sauce.
44. Amazing Roll
Shrimp tempura and avocados, wrapped with spicy kani, crunchy tempura, eel sauce, spicy mango, and masago scallion.
45. Pink Lady Roll
Shrimp tempura, lobster salad, mango, and avocados, with soybean paper, eel sauce, and mango sauce
46. R. Canada Roll
Deep-fried spicy tuna, salmon, and avocados, topped with spicy kani, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago.
47. R. Rock N' Roll
Deep fried salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocados, topped with spicy tuna and jalapenos, and served with chef's special sauce
48. Sexy Lobster
Lobster tempura, mango, avocado, wrapped in sesame soy paper, topped with lobster salad, tobiko, and chef's special sauce
49. Black Dragon Roll
Snow crab and avocados, with a crunchy inside. Topped with avocados underneath eel, and served with eel sauce and black caviar.
50. Peachland Roll
Deep-fried inside: spicy kani, cream cheese, avocado, and shrimp. All are wrapped in rice paper, and topped with eel sauce, yummy sauce, masago, and scallions.
51. Sweet Mango Roll
Shrimp tempura and mango wrapped with soy paper. Topped with mango, and served with sweet chili sauce and mango sauce.
52. Us 41 Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna, topped with crapstick. Whole roll is fire torched with Japanese mayo, and served with masago scallion.
53. R. Sweet Heart Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, and mango, topped with Ahi tuna, and served with chef's special sauce.
54. R. Titanic Roll
Salmon and spicy yellow tuna, topped with torched tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, and served with chef' special and furikake
55. R. Lemon Salmon Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with fresh salmon and thinly-sliced lemon, and served with ponzu sauce.
56. R. Angry Dragon Roll. ( SOY PAPER )
Shrimp tempura, spiny tuna, and avocado, wrapped with soy paper, and topped with spicy crab meat and sweet citrus sauce.
57. R. Out of Control Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, and asparagus, topped with seared tuna, yellowtail, salmon caviar, spicy mayo citrus sauce and eel sauce.
58. Asahi Roll
Shrimp tempura and eel topped with seared Kobe beef, and served with eel sauce.
59. King Tempura Roll
Shrimp and snow crab meat, topped with avocado, cream cheese, tamago. All deep-fried, and served with white special sauce and masago scallion.
60. R. Tropical Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab meat, caviar, avocado, and scallion wrapped in soybean paper, and served with spicy mayo and wasabi sauce.
61. Yummy Roll
Snow crab meat, shrimp, and avocado, topped with crab meat tempura, and served with sweet honey sauce.
62. Cowboy Roll
Shrimp tempura, and spicy crab meat, topped with medium rare steak, and served with chef's special yuzu sauce, fried onion, masago, and scallions.
63. R. Fantasy Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with eel, salmon, and avocado, served with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Roll & Hand Roll
1. R. Tuna Roll
2. R. Salmon Roll
3. R. Yellowtail Roll
4. R. Spicy Tuna Roll
5. R. Spicy Salmon Roll
6. R. Spicy Yellowtail Roll
7. R. Tuna Avocado Roll
8. R. Salmon Avocado Roll
9. R. Alaska Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado, and cucmber
10. R. Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
11. R. TNT Roll
Salmon, yellowtail, and jalapenos, with crunchy and yummy sauce
12. R. Tokyo Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and cucumber, topped with masago
13. R. Rainbow Roll
California roll, topped with runa, salmon, white tune, and avocado
14. Cucumber Roll
15. Avocado Roll
16. Avocado Cucumber Roll
17. Sweet Potato Roll
18. Mango Avocado Roll
19. House Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce and radish with soy paper
20. California Roll
21. Boston Roll
Steamed shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, Japanese mayo
22. Eel Avocado Roll
23. Snow Crab Roll
24. Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese
25. Spicy Shrimp Roll
26. Spicy Krab Roll
27. Crunchy Roll
28. Krab & Cream Cheese Roll
29. Salmon Skin Roll
30. Shrimp Tempura Roll
31. Chicken Tempura Roll
32. Kani Tempura Roll
33. Soft Shell Crab Roll
34. Lobster Tempura Roll
35. Dynamite Roll
Deep fried roll with salmon, crab, cream cheese with eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago
36. Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo
37. Volcano Roll
California roll topped with baked crab, scallop scallion, masago, and eel sauce
38. Dancing Eel Roll
Spicy crab roll topped with eel, served with eel sauce
39. Harbor Roll
Crab tempura, cream cheese, avocado wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with crunchy eel sauce
40. Sunshine Roll
Shrimp tempura, topped with smoked salmon and chef's special sauce
Tempura Entrée ( Lighty battered deep fried to perfect crispy. Served w. clear soup, salad, white rice )
Katsu ( Japanese cracker breaded deep fried w. katsu sauce. Served w. clear soup, salad, white rice. )
Teriyaki ( Hot sizzling plate w. onion & teriyaki sauce. Served w. clear soup, salad, white rice )
Fried Rice
Yaki Soba / Yaki Udon. ( Udon-Japanese thick rice noodle. Soba-Japanese thin wheat noodle )
Chicken
Steak
Shrimp
Combination
Vegetable
Yaki Soba chicken soup
Yaki soba Steak soup
Yaki Soba Shrimp Soup
Yaki Soba combination
Yaki Udon soup Chicken
Yaki Udon soup steak
Yaki Udon Soup Shrimp
Yaki Udon Soup Combination
Hibachi Entrée ( Served w. clear soup, salad, vegetable & fried rice . )
Vegetable Hibachi
Chicken Hibachi
Salmon Hibachi
Shrimp Hibachi
Steak Hibachi
Filet Mignon Hibachi
Jumbo Scallop Hibachi
Lobster Dinner Hibachi
Choose 2 Hibachi
Choose two out of chicken, shrimp, salmon, and scallops.
Filet & Lobster Hibachi
Seafood Deluxe Hibachi
Shrimp, scallops, and lobster
Lover's For Two Hibachi
Filet, shrimp, scallops, and lobster
Substitute noodles for fried rice or vegetable for additional
Create Your Own Combo
Side Orders ( Can only be ordered in addition to your plate )
Sub Noodle
Sushi Special Request ( Free )
Sushi Special Request ( Extra )
Hibachi Special Request ( Free )
Hibachi Special Request ( Extra )
No Fried Rice , Extra Vegetable
No Vegetable, Extra Fried Rice
No Fried Rice, Add Noodle
Yum Sauce ( 2oz )
Yum Sauce ( Pt )
Yum Sauce ( Qt )
Eel Sauce ( 2oz )
Eel Sauce ( Pt )
Eel Sauce ( Qt )
Spicy Mayo Sauce ( 2oz )
Spicy Mayo Sauce ( Pt )
Spicy Mayo Sauce ( Qt )
Teriyaki Sauce ( 2oz )
Teriyaki Sauce ( Pt )
Teriyaki Sauce ( Qt )
Chili Paste ( 2oz )
Chili Paste ( Pt )
Chili Paste ( Qt )
House Duck Sauce ( 2oz )
House Duck Sauce ( Pt )
House Duck Sauce ( Qt )
Hibachi Steak Meat Temperature ( Free )
Side Orders
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3331 S Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34758