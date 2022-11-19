Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

ASAHI HIBACHI & SUSHI
3331 S Orange Blossom Trail

No reviews yet

3331 S Orange Blossom Trail

Kissimmee, FL 34758

Hibachi. ( Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable & Fried Rice )

Served W.

L. Vegetable Delight Hibachi

$11.00

Served with soup, salad, vegetable and fried rice.

L. Chicken Hibachi

$12.00

L. Steak Hibachi

$14.00

L. Shrimp Hibachi

$14.00

L. Salmon Hibachi

$14.00

L. Filet Mignon Hibachi

$16.00

L. Scallops Hibachi

$15.00

L. Substitution noodles for fried rice or vegetables for additional

$2.00

L. Share plate

$8.00

Soup or salad, vegetables and fried rice.

L. Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable And FrIed Rice

Hibachi Lunch Combos. ( Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable & Fried Rice )

served

L. Any Two

$18.00

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Scallops

L. Asahi Lunch

$19.00

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

L. Filet Plus 1

$20.00

Filet Mignon plus Chicken, Shrimp. or Scallops

L. Filet Plus 2

$23.00

Filet Mignon plus Chicken and Shrimp

L. Served with soup, salad, vegetable, and fried rice

L. Substitution noodles for fried rice or vegetables for additional

$2.00

kid's Hibachi. ( For kids Ages 10 And Under Only, Served W. Soup, Salad, Vegetable & Fried Rice )

L. Kid Chicken

$10.00

L. Kid Steak

$11.00

L. Kid Shrimp

$11.00

L. Kid French Fries

$6.00

L. Kid Chicken Nugget and French Fries

$6.00

L. kid's hibachi served with soup, salad, vegetables and fried rice

L. Substitution noodles for fried rice or vegetables for additional

$2.00

Maki Special. ( Served W. Soup & Salad )

L. Any 2

$12.00

L. Any 3

$15.00

Bento Box. ( Served W. Soup, Salad, 4 Pcs Cali Roll, 3 Pcs Gyoza & Fried Rice )

L. Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$13.00

L. Steak Teriyaki Bento

$13.00

L. Shrimp Teriyaki Bento

$13.00

L. Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$13.00

L. Shrimp Tempura Bento

$13.00

L. Chicken Katsu Bento

$13.00

Served with soup, salad, 4 pcs cali roll, 3 pcs Gyoza & fried rice

Sushi Bar. ( Served W. Soup, Salad )

Sushi Lunch

$14.00

5 pcs sushi & california roll

R. Sashimi Lunch

$16.00

9 pcs raw fish & sushi rice

R. Sushi & Sashimi Lunch Combo

$18.00

4 pcs sushi, 6 pcs sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll

Served with soup and salad

Sub Noodle

Sub Noodle

$2.00

Appetizer From Kitchen

Edamame

$5.00

Steam soybean w. sea salt

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Soybean in Japanese garlic spiced

Gyoza

$6.00

Pan-fried pork dumpling (6)

Shumai

$6.00

Steam shrimp dumpling (6)

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Squid ring tempura fried

Harumaki

$6.00

Deep fried Japanese spring roll (3)

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Fried shrimp with coconut sauce

Tempura Shrimp Appetizer

$8.00

Tempura Chicken Appetizer

$8.00

Rock Shrimp

$9.00

Deep fried shrimp with spicy rock sauce

Satay Chicken

$7.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewers

Golden Cream Cheese

$7.00

Seasoned Krab meat & cream cheese wrapped in wonton shell, deep fried, served with chef's special mango sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Veg Tempura Appetizer

$8.00

Asahi chicken wings

$9.00

Asahi chicken wings with fried rice

$15.00

Appetizer From Sushi Bar

R. Sushi Appetizer

$10.00

5 pcs

R. Sashimi Appetizer

$13.00

7 pcs

Happy Krab

$6.00

R. Sexy Jalapeno

$8.00

Jalapeno stuffed spicy tuna, cream cheese, deep fried, served w. chef's special sauce , , scallion, massago.

R. Pepper Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Ahi tuna seared w. pepper, thin sliced served w. ponzu sauce, scallion, massago.

R. Yellowtail Jalapeno

$11.00

Sliced yellowtail, topped w. fresh jalapeno served w. chef's special yuzu sauce.

R. Tuna Martini

$10.00

Diced tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, jalapeno w. ponzu sauce, garnish w. lotus root chips.

Snow Krab Naruto

$8.00

Krab salad wrapped in cucumber, served w. yummu sauce.

R. Dragon Egg

$11.00

Spicy Krabmeat on top of avocado, served w. Chef's special sauce and red caviar.

Stuffed Avocado Tempura

$9.00

Spicy krabmeat on top of avocado, tempura w. spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Traditional Japanese soy broth w. tofu, seaweed, scallion.

Dumpling Soup

$7.00

Clear Soup

$2.50

Beef broth w. thin sliced mushroom, fried onion.

Salad

House Salad

$3.00

W. ginger dressing.

Avocado Salad

$5.50

Kani Salad

$5.50

Shredded Krab meat, cucumber, mixed w. chef's special sauce, crunch & caviar.

Squid Salad

$6.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

A La Carte ( 2 Pcs )

R. Yellowtail

$7.00

R. Tuna

$6.00

R. Salmon

$6.00

R. Red Snapper

$6.00

R. White Tuna ( Escolar )

$6.00

R. Smoked Salmon

$6.00

R. Octopus

$6.00

R. Squid

$6.00

Eel

$7.00

R. Surf Clam

$6.00

R. Shrimp

$6.00

Kani ( Krab Stick )

$5.00

R. Masago ( Smelt Fish Egg )

$5.00

R. Quail Egg

$6.00

R. Scallop

$8.00

R. Spicy Scallop

$9.00

R. Tobiko ( Flying Fish Egg )

$6.00

R. Sweet Shrimp

$9.00

R. Tomago ( Egg )

$5.00

R. Ikura ( Salmon Roe )

$7.00

R. Seared Tuna

$7.00

R. Add Quail Egg

Sushi ( 2 Pcs )

Sashimi ( 2 Pcs )

Mackerel

$6.00

Entrée From Sushi Bar ( Served W. Soup & Salad )

R. Spicy Maki Combo

$18.00

Spicy tuna roll, spicy salmon roll, spicy yellowtail roll.

Cooked Roll Combo

$18.00

Shrimp tempura roll. spicy krab roll, eel avocado roll.

R. Sushi Regular

$22.00

Chef's choice 10 pcs sushi and california roll.

R. Sushi Deluxe

$28.00

Chef's choice 12 pcs sushi & spicy tuna roll.

R. Sashimi Deluxe

$35.00

Chef's choice 18 pcs sashimi served w. sushi rice.

R. Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$36.00

Chef's choice 6 pcs sushi, 12 pcs sashimi spicy tuna roll.

R. Trio Color Sashimi

$30.00

4 pcs salmon, 4 pcs tuna, 4 pcs yellowtail, and 1 tokyo roll.

Eel Don

$25.00

9 pcs bbq eel sashimi, over a bed of sushi rice served w. tomago, and Japanese pickle.

R. Charashi

$29.00

Chef's choice 15 pcs assorted raw fish over a bed of rice, served w. tomago and Japanese pickle.

R. Asahi Love Boat

$68.00

Chef's choice 10 pcs sushi, 15 pcs sashimi, 1 spicy tuna roll. 1 rainbow roll, and 1 sweet heart roll.

Asahi Special Roll

41. Dragon Roll

$14.00

Eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocados, eel sauce, and fish eggs.

42. R. Naruto Roll

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab, and avocados, wrapped with scallion, masago, and served with ponzu sauce.

43. Soho Roll

$12.00

Shrimp, avocados, kani, and cream cheese. Deep-fried with yummy sauce and eel sauce.

44. Amazing Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura and avocados, wrapped with spicy kani, crunchy tempura, eel sauce, spicy mango, and masago scallion.

45. Pink Lady Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, lobster salad, mango, and avocados, with soybean paper, eel sauce, and mango sauce

46. R. Canada Roll

$14.00

Deep-fried spicy tuna, salmon, and avocados, topped with spicy kani, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago.

47. R. Rock N' Roll

$15.00

Deep fried salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and avocados, topped with spicy tuna and jalapenos, and served with chef's special sauce

48. Sexy Lobster

$16.00

Lobster tempura, mango, avocado, wrapped in sesame soy paper, topped with lobster salad, tobiko, and chef's special sauce

49. Black Dragon Roll

$15.00

Snow crab and avocados, with a crunchy inside. Topped with avocados underneath eel, and served with eel sauce and black caviar.

50. Peachland Roll

$14.00

Deep-fried inside: spicy kani, cream cheese, avocado, and shrimp. All are wrapped in rice paper, and topped with eel sauce, yummy sauce, masago, and scallions.

51. Sweet Mango Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura and mango wrapped with soy paper. Topped with mango, and served with sweet chili sauce and mango sauce.

52. Us 41 Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna, topped with crapstick. Whole roll is fire torched with Japanese mayo, and served with masago scallion.

53. R. Sweet Heart Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, and mango, topped with Ahi tuna, and served with chef's special sauce.

54. R. Titanic Roll

$15.00

Salmon and spicy yellow tuna, topped with torched tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, and served with chef' special and furikake

55. R. Lemon Salmon Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with fresh salmon and thinly-sliced lemon, and served with ponzu sauce.

56. R. Angry Dragon Roll. ( SOY PAPER )

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spiny tuna, and avocado, wrapped with soy paper, and topped with spicy crab meat and sweet citrus sauce.

57. R. Out of Control Roll

$16.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, and asparagus, topped with seared tuna, yellowtail, salmon caviar, spicy mayo citrus sauce and eel sauce.

58. Asahi Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and eel topped with seared Kobe beef, and served with eel sauce.

59. King Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp and snow crab meat, topped with avocado, cream cheese, tamago. All deep-fried, and served with white special sauce and masago scallion.

60. R. Tropical Roll

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab meat, caviar, avocado, and scallion wrapped in soybean paper, and served with spicy mayo and wasabi sauce.

61. Yummy Roll

$14.00

Snow crab meat, shrimp, and avocado, topped with crab meat tempura, and served with sweet honey sauce.

62. Cowboy Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, and spicy crab meat, topped with medium rare steak, and served with chef's special yuzu sauce, fried onion, masago, and scallions.

63. R. Fantasy Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with eel, salmon, and avocado, served with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Roll & Hand Roll

1. R. Tuna Roll

$6.75

2. R. Salmon Roll

$6.75

3. R. Yellowtail Roll

$6.75

4. R. Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

5. R. Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

6. R. Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

7. R. Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.50

8. R. Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.50

9. R. Alaska Roll

$7.50

Fresh salmon, avocado, and cucmber

10. R. Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll

$7.50

11. R. TNT Roll

$7.50

Salmon, yellowtail, and jalapenos, with crunchy and yummy sauce

12. R. Tokyo Roll

$9.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, and cucumber, topped with masago

13. R. Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California roll, topped with runa, salmon, white tune, and avocado

14. Cucumber Roll

$5.00

15. Avocado Roll

$5.00

16. Avocado Cucumber Roll

$6.00

17. Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

18. Mango Avocado Roll

$6.00

19. House Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, lettuce and radish with soy paper

20. California Roll

$6.00

21. Boston Roll

$6.00

Steamed shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, Japanese mayo

22. Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

23. Snow Crab Roll

$7.00

24. Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese

25. Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.00

26. Spicy Krab Roll

$7.00

27. Crunchy Roll

$7.00

28. Krab & Cream Cheese Roll

$6.00

29. Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

30. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

31. Chicken Tempura Roll

$8.00

32. Kani Tempura Roll

$7.00

33. Soft Shell Crab Roll

$13.00

34. Lobster Tempura Roll

$13.00

35. Dynamite Roll

$12.00

Deep fried roll with salmon, crab, cream cheese with eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago

36. Mexican Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, masago with eel sauce and spicy mayo

37. Volcano Roll

$12.00

California roll topped with baked crab, scallop scallion, masago, and eel sauce

38. Dancing Eel Roll

$12.00

Spicy crab roll topped with eel, served with eel sauce

39. Harbor Roll

$10.00

Crab tempura, cream cheese, avocado wrapped with pink soy paper, topped with crunchy eel sauce

40. Sunshine Roll

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, topped with smoked salmon and chef's special sauce

Tempura Entrée ( Lighty battered deep fried to perfect crispy. Served w. clear soup, salad, white rice )

Vegetable Tempura

$15.00

Chicken & Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$19.00

Katsu ( Japanese cracker breaded deep fried w. katsu sauce. Served w. clear soup, salad, white rice. )

Pork Katsu

$18.00

Chicken Katsu

$18.00

White Fish Katsu

$19.00

Teriyaki ( Hot sizzling plate w. onion & teriyaki sauce. Served w. clear soup, salad, white rice )

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$18.00

Red Snapper Teriyaki

$19.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$19.00

Steak Teriyaki

$19.00

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Steak Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Combination Fried Rice

$20.00

Chicken lomein

$13.00

Shrimp lomein

$15.00

Steak lo mein

$15.00

Combination lo mein

$20.00

Yaki Soba / Yaki Udon. ( Udon-Japanese thick rice noodle. Soba-Japanese thin wheat noodle )

Chicken

$13.00

Steak

$14.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Combination

$17.00

Vegetable

$13.00

Yaki Soba chicken soup

$14.00

Yaki soba Steak soup

$15.00

Yaki Soba Shrimp Soup

$15.00

Yaki Soba combination

$19.00

Yaki Udon soup Chicken

$14.00

Yaki Udon soup steak

$15.00

Yaki Udon Soup Shrimp

$15.00

Yaki Udon Soup Combination

$19.00

Hibachi Entrée ( Served w. clear soup, salad, vegetable & fried rice . )

Vegetable Hibachi

$16.00

Chicken Hibachi

$20.00

Salmon Hibachi

$25.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$25.00

Steak Hibachi

$25.00

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$27.00

Jumbo Scallop Hibachi

$25.00

Lobster Dinner Hibachi

$36.00

Choose 2 Hibachi

$29.00

Choose two out of chicken, shrimp, salmon, and scallops.

Filet & Lobster Hibachi

$36.00

Seafood Deluxe Hibachi

$40.00

Shrimp, scallops, and lobster

Lover's For Two Hibachi

$70.00

Filet, shrimp, scallops, and lobster

Substitute noodles for fried rice or vegetable for additional

$2.00

Create Your Own Combo

Choose 2 meat per plate

$29.00

Filet and Lobster ( 1 tail )

$36.00

Seafood Deluxe ( Shrimp, Scallops, and Lobster )

$40.00

Lover's For Two ( Filet, Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster )

$70.00

Share Plate ( Can only be ordered in additional to your plate )

$8.00

Side Orders ( Can only be ordered in addition to your plate )

Fried Rice Side

$5.00

White Rice Side

$3.00

Stir fried Noodles Side

$6.00

Vegetable Side

$5.00

Chicken Side

$7.00

Steak Side

$9.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Scallops Side

$9.00

Filet Mignon Side

$12.00

Lobster Side

$15.00

Sub Noodle

Sub Noodle

$2.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Fiji Water

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Sake

Beer ( Domestic Bottled )

Beer ( Imported Bottled )

Ramune Japanese Soda

$3.00

Juices

Arnold Palmer sweet

$3.00

Arnold Palmer untea

$3.00

Passion fruit tea

$3.00

Dessert

Regular Ice Cream

$4.99

Choice of chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Choice of chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry

Fried Cheesecake

$5.99

MOCHI ICE CREAM

$5.99

Chocolate cake

$8.99

Mochi ice cream (5.99 )

Japanese Kochi ice cream

$5.99

Ice cream

$4.99

Sushi Special Request ( Free )

No Avocado

No Crunchy

No Cream Cheese

No Cucumber

No Eel Sauce

No Jalapeno

No Krab

No Lettuce

No Mango

No Masago

No Sauce

No Scallion

No Sesame

No Spicy Mayo

Sushi Special Request ( Extra )

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Cucumber

$1.50

Add Cream Cheese

$1.50

Add Jalapeno

$1.50

Add Mango

$1.50

Add Masago

$1.50

Add Soy Bean Paper

$1.50

Hibachi Special Request ( Free )

No Broccoli

No Egg

No Onion

No Zucchini

Broccoli Only

Onion Only

Zucchini Only

Hibachi Special Request ( Extra )

No Fried Rice , Extra Vegetable

$2.00

No Vegetable, Extra Fried Rice

$2.00

No Fried Rice, Add Noodle

$2.00

Yum Sauce ( 2oz )

$1.00

Yum Sauce ( Pt )

$9.99

Yum Sauce ( Qt )

$14.99

Eel Sauce ( 2oz )

$1.00

Eel Sauce ( Pt )

$9.99

Eel Sauce ( Qt )

$14.99

Spicy Mayo Sauce ( 2oz )

$1.00

Spicy Mayo Sauce ( Pt )

$9.99

Spicy Mayo Sauce ( Qt )

$14.99

Teriyaki Sauce ( 2oz )

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce ( Pt )

$9.99

Teriyaki Sauce ( Qt )

$14.99

Chili Paste ( 2oz )

$1.00

Chili Paste ( Pt )

$9.99

Chili Paste ( Qt )

$14.99

House Duck Sauce ( 2oz )

$1.00

House Duck Sauce ( Pt )

$9.99

House Duck Sauce ( Qt )

$14.99

Hibachi Steak Meat Temperature ( Free )

Rare

Medium Rare

Medium

Medium Well

Well Done

No rice, add NOODLE

No rice, add NOODLE

$2.00

No vegetable, add NOODLE

No vegetable, add NOODLE

$2.00

Hibachi Temperature

Rare

Medium Rare

Medium

Medium Well

Well Done

Half rice, Half NOODLE

Half rice, Half NOODLE

$2.00

Side Orders

Can only be ordered in addition to your plate.

Fried Rice Side

$5.00

White Rice Side

$3.00

Stir fried Noodles Side

$6.00

Vegetable Side

$5.00

Chicken Side

$7.00

Steak Side

$9.00

Shrimp Side

$9.00

Scallops Side

$9.00

Filet Mignon Side

$12.00

Lobster Side

$15.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
3331 S Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34758

