Restaurant info

Astoria Cafe is a must-visit pastry shop if you're looking for unique and delicious desserts. We are a family-owned business that takes pride in our home-cooked meals and exceptional pastries. Our little cafe has been called 'a hidden gem' and 'a must-visit', and we are always looking to add new and exciting items to our menu. Our welcoming atmosphere and unparalleled desserts have made Astoria Cafe a local favorite. Come and try us out today!

Website