ASTORIA CAFE & BAKERY 1107 Maple Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Astoria Cafe is a must-visit pastry shop if you're looking for unique and delicious desserts. We are a family-owned business that takes pride in our home-cooked meals and exceptional pastries. Our little cafe has been called 'a hidden gem' and 'a must-visit', and we are always looking to add new and exciting items to our menu. Our welcoming atmosphere and unparalleled desserts have made Astoria Cafe a local favorite. Come and try us out today!
Location
1107 Maple Ave, Lisle, IL 60532
