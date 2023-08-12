Main Menu

Breakfast

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99
Huevos Rancheros

$9.99
Huevos a La Mexicana

$9.99

Eggs, jalapeños, tomatoes, & onions. Served with rice & beans. Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.

Taco Dále Omelette

$9.99

Eggs, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice & beans. Served with lettuce & tomato on the side.

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$9.99
Breakfast Taco Dinner

$13.99

Comes with cheese, potatoes, scramble eggs and your choice of meat

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Tortilla chips, sauce, sour cream, & cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce & tomato on the side.

Eggs & Meat

$9.99

Tacos

Asada Char-Broiled Steak Taco

$3.99

Al Pastor Taco

$3.49

Our delicious marinated pork

Chicken Breast Taco

$3.49

Chile Relleno Taco

$3.49

Ground Beef Taco

$3.49

Carnitas Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Beef Tongue Lengua Taco

$3.99

Mexican Sausage Chorizo taco

$3.49

Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Taco

$3.49

Grilled Fajita Chicken Taco

$4.50

Strips of chicken, grilled onions, and bell pepper

Shrimp Fajita Taco

$4.50

Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper

Steak Fajita Taco

$4.50

Strips of your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell pepper

Fish Tacos (2 per order)

$7.50

2 per order

Taco De Papas

$9.25

5 per order. Pepper, tomatoes, and fresh garlic. Topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco accompanied with tomato sauce

Make it a Taco Dinner-All the Same

$11.99

Make It a Taco Dinner (Mix)

$13.99

3 tacos. A side of rice and refried beans

Fajita Taco Dinner

$16.50

Strips of grilled steak or grilled chicken breast with grilled bell peppers and onions

Shrimp Fajita Taco Dinner

$16.50

Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans

Beans & Cheese Tacos

$3.49

Tripas Tacos (Crunchy)

$5.00Out of stock

Tortas

Asada Char-Broiled Steak Torta

$9.25

Al Pastor Torta

$8.99

Our delicious marinated pork

Chicken Torta

$8.99

Chile Relleno Torta

$8.99

Ground Beef Torta

$8.99

Carnitas Torta

$9.25

Beef Tongue Lengua Torta

$9.25

Mexican Sausage Chorizo Torta

$8.99

Veggie Torta

$8.99

Bean and Cheese Torta

$8.00

Milanesa Breaded Beef Torta

$9.99

Milanesa Bread Chicken Torta

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Torta

$9.99
Torta Cubana

$10.25

Roasted pork, smoked ham, cheese, beans, mayonnaise, and avocado

Make It a Torta Dinner

Make It a Torta Dinner

$11.99

Served with a side of rice and refried beans

Torta Ahogada

$12.00Out of stock

Make it a Torta Cubana Dinner

$13.99
Torta De Birria

$10.50

Torta bread (bolillo) with caramelized cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth

Make it a Torta De Birria Dinner

$13.50

Combos

Choose Any 2

$9.99
Fish Tacos 2 per order

$10.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Burrito

$8.25

Just like daddy's, choice of ground beef, molida, steak/asada, or chicken/pollo

Kids Quesadilla

$8.25

Flour tortilla with melted cheese

Kids Mini Tacos

$8.25

Two mini tacos with choice of meat

Kids Tostada

$8.25

Tostada served with beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, & tomato.

Kids Tortipulos

$8.25

Your kid will love this fried hot dog corn tortilla wrap served with French fries. This item does not come with rice and beans like the other kids meals

Burritos

Asada Char-Broiled Steak Burrito

$8.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$8.50

Our delicious marinated pork

Chicken Breast Burrito

$8.50

Chile Relleno Burrito

$8.50

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.50

Carnitas Burrito

$8.99

Beef Tongue Lengua Burrito

$8.99

Mexican Sausage Chorizo Burrito

$8.50

Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.50
Chimichanga

$10.99

Fried burrito serve with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes & lettuce

Super Burrito

$10.99
Burrito Suizo

$11.99

Melted cheese and our homemade ranchero sauce on top

Burrito Bowl

$10.50

Serve in a bowl with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Serve in a bowl with grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, rice, and beans

Make It a Burrito Dinner

$12.99

A side of rice and refried beans

Chimichanga Dinner Burrito

$12.99

Fried burrito served with rice, beans, guacamole, tomatoes, and lettuce

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$13.99

Burrito with your choice of meat, topped with melted cheese and our special sauce served with rice and beans

Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Nachos

American-Style Nachos

$6.99

Tortilla chips covered with refried beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

(6 Chips) Mexican Nachos (Half Order)

$5.20

Each individual chip is topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

(12 Chips) Mexican Nachos (Full Order)

$9.10

Each individual chip is topped with beans, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Nacho Cheese

$5.99

Nacho Veggie

$11.00

With beans, guacamole, melted cheese,sour cream, tomatoes, grilled zucchini, onions & peppers.

Nacho Fries

$5.99

Soups (Caldos)

Pozole

$11.50
Menudo

$13.50
Homemade Chicken Soup

$11.50
Homemade Beef Soup

$11.50
Caldo de Camaron

$14.99

Quesadillas

Asada Char-Broiled Steak Quesadilla

$10.25

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.25

Our delicious marinated pork

Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$9.25

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.25

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.25

Beef Tongue Lengua Quesadilla

$10.25

Mexican Sausage Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.25

Vegetariano Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$9.25

Smoked Ham Quesadilla

$9.25

Cheese/Queso Quesadilla

$8.25
Baby Quesadilla

$3.00
Make It a Quesadilla Dinner

$14.00

Side of rice and refried beans

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Birria

Quesabirrias

$14.00

Three tacos with cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth

Taco Dinner Quesabirrias

$17.00

Three tacos with cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with a side of rice, beans, and consomme broth

Taco De Birria

$12.50

Three tacos with beef birria, onion, and cilantro. Served with consomme broth

Taco Dinner De Birrias

$15.50

Three tacos with beef birria, onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of rice, beans, and consomme broth

Torta De Birria

$10.50

Torta bread (bolillo) with caramelized cheese, onion, cilantro, and beef birria. Served with consomme broth

Make it a Torta de Birria DInner

$13.50

Seafood (Mariscos)

Grilled Salmon

$16.25

8 oz Fresh salmon fillet with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with slices of avocado

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.99

Shrimp smothered with fresh garlic and green onions, sautéed in butter, and served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado

Filete De Tilapia

$12.99

A fresh grilled tilapia fillet. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado

Shrimp Fajitas/Fajitas De Camaron

$17.99

Plump shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and slices of avocado

Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

A La Carte

Enchilada

$3.50

Flauta

$3.50

Homemade Tamale

$3.50Out of stock

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Tostadas

$5.25

Tostadas Ceviche

$7.00

Gorditas

Gordita

$5.25

Sopes

Sope

$5.25

Ensaladas (Salads)

Garden Salad

$10.99

Strips of grilled chicken or steak, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, slices of avocado, and cilantro sprinkled on top

Southwest Salad

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black bean, corn, red onions, and avocado diced

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$10.99

Served in a large deep taco shell, over a bed of lettuce. Includes pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and your choice of meat: steak, chicken, and ground beef

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.99

Platters (Platillos)

Enchiladas Suizas (Mix) Dinner

$14.99

Three rolled tortillas filled with your choice of meat, dipped in our green or red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, and served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas (All the Same) Dinner

$12.99
Flautas Dinner

$12.99

Three flute-shaped tacos, deep fried filled with your choice of chicken or steak, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, & cheese on top

Fajitas Dinner

$16.99

Strips of grilled chicken or steak, grilled peppers, & onions. Served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, & avocado

Carne Asada Dinner

$23.99

Tasty prime char-grilled steak served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans

Tampiqueña Dinner

$24.99

Tasty prime char-grilled steak served with a cheese enchilada, lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans

Bistec a La Mexicana Dinner

$16.99

Tender cuts of steak or chicken simmered with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & our homemade ranchero sauce, rice, & refried beans

Milanesa Dinner

$14.99

Delicious breaded steak or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, & refried beans

Chile Relleno Dinner

$14.99

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese dipped in egg batter and deep-fried. Topped with our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with rice & refried beans

Pollo Ranchero Dinner

$16.99

Tender cuts of chicken simmered with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & our homemade ranchero sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with rice & beans

Sides

Ranchero Sauce

$3.50+

Salsa Verde

$3.50+

Salsa Roja

$3.50+

Guacamole

$3.99+

Chips & Guacamole

$8.50+

Chips & Salsa

$5.50+

Chips

$2.00+

Pico De Gallo

$4.99+

Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Rice & Beans

$3.00

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.75

4 Oz Carrots

$2.00

Cheese Fries

$4.50

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Cheetos w/ Cheese

$4.49

Corn/Elote Large

$6.99
Corn/Elote Regular

$4.25

French Fries

$3.50

Half Rice & Beans

$3.00

Jalapeños Toreados

$2.50

3 pieces

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Walking Taco

$6.99

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.50

Cilantro Side

$0.25

Consome

$3.00

Corn Tortilla Side

$2.00

Flour Tortilla Side

$3.00

Extra 2oz Salsa Verde

$0.25

Extra 2oz Salsa Roja

$0.25

Extra Lime Wedges

$0.50

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$0.75

Grilled Veggie Side

$4.00

Mozzarella Cheese Side

$2.00

Nacho Cheese Dip

$3.00

Onion Side

$0.25

Shrimp Side

$4.00

Tostada Side

$3.00

Only Salsa Verde

Only Salsa Roja

Dessert

Mexican Custard Flan

$4.25
Homemade Churro w/ Filling & Ice cream

$6.99

Homemade Churro w/ IceCream

$5.99

Homemade Churro w/ Filling

$3.50
Homemade Churros

$3.25
Cheese Wrap

$4.25
Corn/Elote Regular

$4.25

Walking Taco

$6.99

Cheetos w/ Cheese

$4.49

N/A Beverages

Drinks

Coke Soft Drink

$2.99+

Horchata

$3.25+

Hibiscus/Jamaica

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Jarrito

$2.99

20 oz Coke Bottled Drink

$3.10

Mexican Bottled Drink

$3.10

Coke Canned Drinks

$1.99

5Lt soft drink

$25.00

Agua Mineral Preparada

$5.00

Apple Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.59

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.59

Lime Gatorade

$2.59

Monster

$4.00

Monster Preparado

$6.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.59

Redbull

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.10

Water Bottle

$1.99

Whole MIlk

$1.99