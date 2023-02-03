Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rayme's

review star

No reviews yet

4801 Lincoln Ave

Lisle, IL 60532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Apps

Baked Clams

$12.00

Breaded Shrimp App

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Calamari

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Escargot

$14.00

Lobster Tail Bites

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sea Scallops App

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Soup & Salad

Baked French Onion

$4.00+

Spicy Black Bean

$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

House Salad

$5.00+

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, house made croutons, choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, egg, chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, cheddar cheese, choice of dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

$7.00+

baby spinach, egg, sliced mushroom, bacon, tomato, red onion, warm bacon vinaigrette

Caeser Salad

$5.00+

romaine lettuce, black olives, parmesan cheese, housemaid croutons

Wedge Salad

$11.00+

iceberg wedge, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing

Steaks | Chops | Ribs

Ribeye 10

$27.00

Ribeye 16

$36.00

Butt Steak

$23.00

Filet

$42.00

Filet Medallions

$30.00

NY Strip

$37.00

PRIME RIB 10

$27.00

PRIME RIB 16

$35.00

Pork Chop

$22.00

King Pork Chop

$34.00

Half Ribs

$21.00

Full Ribs

$26.00

Seafood | Fish

Blue Gill Filets

$25.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Grouper

$28.00

Salmon Filet

$26.00

Sea Scallops

$26.00

Shrimp

$24.00

Tilapia

$22.00

Walleye

$26.00

Classics

1/2 Fried Chicken

$20.00

Beef Stroganoff

$20.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$21.00

Classic Meatloaf

$20.00

Lunch Pot Pie

$15.00

Open Face Pot Roast (DINNER)

$16.00

PORK ROAST

$21.00

Pot Roast

$21.00

Rosemary Lemon Chicken

$22.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Rayme Burger

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Pasta

Gary's Pasta

$25.00

Chef's Choice Pasta

$15.00

Eggplant Parm

$23.00

Chicken Parm

$23.00

Angel Hair Pasta

$15.00

Bar Bites

BB Filet Sliders

$14.00

BB Fish Sliders

$12.00

BB Meatballs

$11.00

BB Reuben Egg Rolls

$11.00

BB Flat Bread

$11.00

BB Potato Skins

$11.00

BB Quesadilla

$11.00

BB Nachos

$12.00

BB Cheese Curds

$11.00

Specials

16oz Bone-In

$42.00

10oz Oscar

$38.00

8oz Oscar

$32.00

Breaded Lake Perch

$25.00

Breaded Ocean Perch

$25.00

Chicken Special

$20.00

Cod Special

$24.00

Corned Beef Dinner

$26.00

Flounder

$30.00

Halibut

$28.00

Ham Dinner

$25.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

London Broil

$24.00

Medallion Special

$32.00

Orange Roughy

$31.00

Pepper Steak

$24.00

Polluck

$28.00

Pork Special

$25.00

Prime Rib 8 oz

$24.00

Ravioli

$22.00

Rib Combo

$30.00

Rib Eye Special

$27.00

Salmon Special

$29.00

Scallop Special

$30.00

Bacon Scallops

$32.00

Trout

$30.00

Seafood Pasta

$30.00

Shrimp n Turf

$38.00

Surf n Turf

$38.00

Shrimp Pasta Special

$30.00

Turkey Dinner

$25.00

Twin Catfish

$25.00

Veal Parm

$25.00

Walleye Almond

$28.00

Kids' Menu

KID Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KID Meatloaf

$10.00

KID Chzburger

$10.00

KID Chix Strips

$10.00

KID Pasta

$10.00

KID Butter Pasta

$10.00

KID Hamburger

$10.00

Desserts

Birthday Dessert Platter

$25.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Choc Lava Cake

$9.00

Dessert Special

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

White Choc Rasp Chzcake

$9.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Baked Potato w/ SC

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussels w/ Bacon

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Corn

$5.00

Garlic Mashed

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Mashed Potato w/ Gravy

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Oven Browns

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Roasted Brussels

$5.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Angel w/ Meat Sauce

$7.00

Side Angel | Alfredo

$7.00

Side Angel | Marinara

$5.00

Side Angel | Oil & Garlic

$5.00

Side Chef | Alfredo

$7.00

Side Chef w/ Meat Sauce

$7.00

Side Chef | Marinara

$5.00

Side Chef | Oil & Garlic

$5.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Steamed Brussels

$5.00

Sweet Potato

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato w/ Sug

$5.00

Twice Baked

$7.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

iBC Root Beer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Kitty Cocktail

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Coke Refill

$1.00

Diet Refill

$1.00

Sprite Refill

$1.00

Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Kid Cocktail Refill

$1.00

Dessert Drinks

Grasshopper

$11.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

Turtletini

$11.00

Choco Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Kahlua/Coffee

$6.50

Baileys/Coffee

$6.50

Frangelico/Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Sandwich Board

Rayme Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Cod Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben

$13.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Beef

$15.00

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$13.00

Pepper & Egg

$12.00

Boneless BBQ Rib

$13.00

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.00

Spicy Italian Sausage

$14.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Traditional BLT

$8.00

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Ham & Chz

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Open Face Sandwiches

Open Face Roast Pork

$14.00

Open Face Meatloaf

$14.00

Open Face Pot Roast (LUNCH)

$14.00

Open Face Pot Roast (DINNER)

$16.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special

$15.00

Loaded Cheeseburger

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Linguini w/ White Clam

$20.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Special Prime Sand

$18.00

Party Food

Party Fish

$19.60

Party Pasta

$19.60

Party Chicken

$19.60

Party Steak

$19.60

Party Strogs

$19.60

Party Salad

$19.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Raymes Steakhouse is a Wisconsin Supper club in the heart of Dupage County. Established in 1974 and known as "Home of the King Size Cocktails" We feature an extensive variety of Steaks, Fish, Comfort Foods, Sandwiches & Soups & Salads. Our bar is very popular during the business day for lunches and on the weekends for all your favorite sports. We offer a full menu at the bar and tall tables. We can also accommodate you on either our North or South patios.

Website

Location

4801 Lincoln Ave, Lisle, IL 60532

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar - NWB Lisle
orange starNo Reviews
4732 Main Street Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
The Bavarian Lodge
orange star4.0 • 671
1800 Ogden Ave Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
orange starNo Reviews
5328 Main Street, Unit 114 Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Mojo's East Coast Eats
orange star4.6 • 1,215
2758 Maple Ave Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Mud and Char
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Maple Ave. Downers Grove, IL 60515
View restaurantnext
Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
orange starNo Reviews
3011 Ogden Avenue Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lisle

The Bavarian Lodge
orange star4.0 • 671
1800 Ogden Ave Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Wheatstack Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 484
5900 State Route 53 Lisle, IL 60532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lisle
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston