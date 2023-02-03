Restaurant info

Raymes Steakhouse is a Wisconsin Supper club in the heart of Dupage County. Established in 1974 and known as "Home of the King Size Cocktails" We feature an extensive variety of Steaks, Fish, Comfort Foods, Sandwiches & Soups & Salads. Our bar is very popular during the business day for lunches and on the weekends for all your favorite sports. We offer a full menu at the bar and tall tables. We can also accommodate you on either our North or South patios.

