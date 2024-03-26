B&D Trap 1551 NW 6th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bringing slow smoked authentic Texas barbecue to the city of Fort Lauderdale and beyond.
Location
1551 NW 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smitty's Wings Sistrunk - 1134 Northwest 6th Street
No Reviews
1134 Northwest 6th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
View restaurant
OB House 2 - 333 Himmarshee Street
No Reviews
333 Himmarshee Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Restaurants - Events- Be Nice Restaurants
4.4 • 10,937
1301 East Broward Boulevard Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurant
More near Fort Lauderdale