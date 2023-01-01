A map showing the location of Baar Baar LA 705 West 9th StreetView gallery

Baar Baar LA 705 West 9th Street

705 West 9th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Food

SHARE PLATES

Fresh Oysters

$21.00Out of stock

Green Pea Kulcha

$18.00

Home Made Crisp with Avocado Pachadi

$15.00

Homemade Chutney (Any 3)

$7.00

HOMEMADE CHUTNEYS

Cilantro & Mint Chutney with Hemp Seed

$3.00

Fermented Chili (Super Hot)

$3.00

Smoked Tomato Pachadi

$3.00

Tomatillo and Green Mango Chundo

$3.00

SMALL PLATES

Avocado Bhel

$18.00

Tamarind, radish, puffed black rice

Beetroot Murabba

$16.00

Beetroot & peanut chop (croquette), goat cheese

Cauliflower 65

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Malai Tikka

$21.00

Amul cheese fondue, walnut crumb

Dahi Puri

$14.00

Avocado, tamarind, mint & cilantro chutney, yogurt mousse

Japanese Eggplant

$15.00

Crispy kataifi, alam (ginger) chutney, lemon achar gel

Kashmiri Duck (Birria) Taco

$22.00

Cilantro, red onion, corn thepla

Kolkata Jackfruit Cutlet

$18.00

Lemon aioli, sirka (pickled) onion

Lamb Chop Burrah Kebab

$26.00

Lemon aioli, sirka (pickled) onion

Lamb Keema Hyderabadi

$22.00

Potato mousse, green peas, buttered PAO

Pork Belly

$17.00

Sweet Potato Chat

$16.00

Sweet & sour yogurt mousse, raspberry

Tuna Bhel

$19.00

Wild Shrimp Ghee Roast

$26.00

Scallion uttapam

LARGE PLATES

Baar Baar Butter Chicken

$32.00

Red pepper makhani

Beef Short Ribs

$38.00

Madras curry, baby turnip

Fava & Corn Kofta

$30.00

Lamb Shank Roast

$44.00

Fresh ginger, curry leaf, cilantro & chilli oil

Lost Grain & Vegetable Pulao

$32.00

Artichoke kurchan, banarasi dum ki gravy

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$32.00

Polenta upma, crispy garlic, Parmesan

Paneer Pinwheel

$32.00

Red pepper makhani

Tandoori Butternut Squash

$30.00

Millet kichidi, black rice papad

Tandoori Monk Fish Osso Bucco

$36.00

Madras curry, baby turnip

Whole Brozini

$46.00

Bengal mustard cream

SIDES

Cheese & Jalapeno Naan

$12.00

Extra Pav

$6.00

Extra Poi Bread

$6.00

Garlic & Pomegranate Raita

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Garlic, Cheese, Plain

Kadala Curry

$12.00

Multigrain Roti

$6.00

Naan

$6.00

Saffron Rice

$6.00

Savoy Cabbage Foogath

$12.00

Traditional Black Dairy Dal

$14.00

Onion and Chilli

$3.00

Meetha/Sweets

Coconut Payasam Panna Cotta

$15.00

Coconut ice cream, cashew nougatin

Ragi Brownie

$15.00

Tutti fruitti, pistachio & black pepper meringue

Mango Ghewar

$18.00

Home Made Ice Cream & Sorbets

Liquor

Vodka

Ketel One

$16.00

Nikka Coffey

$17.00

Suntory Haku

$16.00

Grey Goose

$19.00

Gin

Bar Hill

$17.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Nikka Coffey

$16.00

Nolets

$18.00

Opihr

$15.00

Silent Pool

$17.00

Sipsmith

$16.00

Suntory Roku

$16.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Agave

Libelula

$15.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$29.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$46.00

don julio blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

Casamigos Anejo

$24.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$25.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$25.00

Del Maguey Vida

$17.00

La Luna Cupreata

$15.00

Madre

$20.00

Rum

Plantation 3 Star

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$16.00

Plantation OFTD

$15.00

Appleton 8YR

$13.00

Appleton 12YR

$18.00

Gustoso Dark

$13.00

Bourbon

Evan Williams Bonded

$14.00

Elijah Craig Sm Batch

$16.00

Michter's

$20.00

Michter's American

$20.00

Basil Hayden 10YR

$20.00

Russels Reserve 10YR

$15.00

Rye

Rittenhouse

$14.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$19.00

Indian

Paul John Nirvana

$17.00

Paul John Classic

$32.00

Paul John Peated

$22.00

Irish

Jameson

$15.00

Green Spot

$18.00

Japanese

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Nikka Yoichi

$26.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$28.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength Mizunara Oak

$32.00

Kaiyo 'The Rubi' Port Pipe

$38.00

Kaiyo 'The Kuri' Chestnut

$26.00

Scotch

Aberlour 16YR

$28.00

Laphroaig 10YR

$21.00

Johnnie Walker black

$19.00

Cognac/Brandy/Armagnac

Christian Bros Sacred Bond

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$17.00

Liquors/Apertifs/Cordials

Aperol

$14.00

Brovo Lucky Falernum

$12.00

Brovo Witty Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Campari

$14.00

Carolan's Irish Cream

$13.00

Cherry Heering

$13.00

Combier Cassis

$12.00

Combier Kummel

$13.00

Combier Peche

$12.00

Domaine de Canton

$13.00

Foro Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Gozio Amaretto

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Licor 43

$13.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Malibu

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Mr Black

$11.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Amaro

Angostura

Braulio

Cynar

Foro

Montenegro

Nonino

Cocktails

COCKTAILS

Anarkali

$18.00

Mera Naam Joker

$19.00

Sholay

$17.00

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

$17.00

Hera Pheri

$18.00

Lagaan

$18.00

Munna Bhai MBBS

$18.00

Slumdog Millionaire

$19.00Out of stock

RRR

$19.00

Mocktails

Passion Coco

$12.00Out of stock

Dilwale Dilhania Le Jayenge Mocktail

$12.00

Wine List

Champagne

Benoît Marguet Shaman

$144.00

Ephemere Blanc de Noirs

$95.00

Pierre Gerbais Grains de Celles

$99.00

Domaine Vincey

$195.00

Stephane Regnault Dorien N°45

$180.00

Delphine Boulard Les Murgiers

$129.00

Bergere Solera

$130.00

Benoit Lahaye Millésimé

$183.00

Eric Rodez Grand Cru Rose

$174.00

Sparkling

Sparkling C1

White C2

Rose C3

Red C4

Rosé

Post Flirtation

$60.00

The Blush

$60.00

Lone Pine

$60.00

Scar of the Sea

$72.00

Scythian Wine Co.

$93.00

Quinta do Javali

$53.00

Spagnoli

$54.00

Jolie-Laide

$73.00

Testalonga

$77.00

Le Vignoble du Rêveur Artisan

$84.00

La Stoppa Ageno

$95.00

White

Anima Mundi Gres Xarel-lo

$46.00

Arbin Mondeuse

$50.00

Seehof Kabinett 'Morstein'

$50.00

Vollenveider 'Falsenfest'

$56.00

Trocken Blauschiefer

$57.00

Douro Xisto Ilimitado

$60.00

Julien Pineau

$63.00

Oriol Artigas La Rumbera

$63.00

Kabinett Trocken

$65.00

Portela do Vento

$68.00

Cota 45

$70.00

Noëlla Morantin

$78.00

Jérôme Bretaudeau

$80.00

Freund

$93.00

Pormenor

$96.00

Vetter Steinterrassen

$102.00

Amorotii

$105.00

Valentin Morel Côtes du Jura

$110.00

Red

Solais-Spring Ephemeral

$166.00

Matthiasson

$195.00

Pax Sonoma Hillside

$123.00

Antoine Sanzay

$63.00

Jean-Michel Stephan VDF

$69.00

Domaine Chapel Fleurie

$102.00

Aloxe-Corton

$144.00

Francois De Nicolay

$119.00

Cotes d`Auvergne

$92.00

Fumey-Chatelain Le Bastard

$69.00

Guímaro 'A Ponte'

$55.00

Areneria

$105.00

Brij Bassi

$135.00

Phelan Farm Autrement

$99.00

Van Duzer Corridor

$77.00

Slamdance Koöperatieve

$90.00

Lo-Fi

$51.00

Cigliano Di Sopra

$87.00

Manenti

$81.00

Domaine Rouchier St Joseph La Chave

$128.00

L'ostal

$83.00

Clusel-Roch Côte-Rôtie

$134.00

Il Paadiso di Manfredi

$136.00

Post & Beam Cab

$105.00

Vaso Cab

$195.00

Silver Oak Alexander Cab

$200.00

Beer

North Coast Pacific Magic IPA

$9.00

North Coast Scrimshaw

$8.00

Taj Majal

$9.00

Stem Pear Cider

$9.00

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

Saratoga Still

$9.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$9.00

Non Alchoholic

Soda

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Teas

Pashmina Oolong

$12.00

Mogra Jasmine Green

$12.00

Assam Malt Black

$12.00

Prana Green

$12.00

Sat Ras Masala Chai

$12.00

Coffee

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Americano

$6.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Sparkling

Carboniste

$14.00

La Grange

$18.00

White

Pépière Muscadet

$15.00

Alberto Nanclares Dandelion

$16.00

Folk Machine Chardonnay

$16.00

Rose & Son Sauvignon

$15.00

Rosé

Brij Wines

$16.00

Fongoli Biancofongoli

$16.00

Red

Amore Rosso

$16.00

Revolution

$19.00

4 Monos Tinto

$15.00

Jolie-Laide

$15.00

Vallette Gamay

$16.00

Caparsa rosso

$18.00

Dessert

Oro Puro

$21.00

Quinta do Infantado-Tawny

$18.00

Add ons

Fees

Corkage

$35.00

Cake Fee

$25.00

Celebration/ Allergens Reminder

Reminders

Dairy Allergy

Allium Allergy

Shellfish allergy

Nightshade

Gluten Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Birthday

Anniversary

Graduation

prix fix

$90

Shared course

Small plates

Supplement course

$10.00

Large Plates

Dessert

Prix fixe $90

$90.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

705 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

