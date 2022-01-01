A map showing the location of Bao BocaView gallery
Steakhouses

Bao Boca

review star

No reviews yet

7600 W Camino Real

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggroll
General Tso's Chicken
Vegetable Spring Roll

Appetizers

Eggroll

$4.50

Vegetable Spring Roll

$3.50

Wok Charred Wontons w/ Garlic Sauce

$8.50

Steamed Edamame

$6.50

Wok Charred Edamame

$7.50

Fried Wings

$10.95

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.95

Beef Lettuce Wraps

$14.95

Steamed Wontons w/ Garlic Sauce

$8.50

French Fries

$4.95

Bao Bowls

Korean Beef Bowl

$16.95

Chinese Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Seared Veggie Bowl

$13.95

Bao Buns

Asian Pastrami

$10.95Out of stock

tender Asian barbecued pastrami, Asian coleslaw topped with crispy fried onions in two steamed Asian bao buns, side of spicy may & cilantro aioli

Crispy Beef

$10.95Out of stock

fried crispy beef, asian coleslaw, pickled red onions, cilantro in two steamed Asian bao buns, side of spicy may & cilantro aioli

Crispy Chicken

$10.95Out of stock

breaded chicken tenders, shredded lettuce, shredded carrots, spicy mayo topped with crunch peanuts in two steamed Asian bao buns, side of spicy may & cilantro aioli

Bao Trilogy

$15.95Out of stock

Trio of Bao Buns Asian Pastrami, Crispy Beef & Crispy Chicken

Beef

Beef & Broccoli

$10.95+

Beef with Snow Peas

$10.95+

Beef with Mushrooms

$10.95+

Beef with Vegetables

$10.95+

Pepper Steak

$10.95+

Catering

10 Eggrolls

$40.00

Beef w/ Broccoli Tray

$75.00

Beef with Mushrooms Tray

$75.00

Chicken w/ Broccoli Tray

$75.00

Chicken with Vegetables Tray

$75.00

Fried Rice Tray

$26.00

Fried Wings Tray

$40.00

General Tso's Chicken Tray

$85.00

Honey Garlic Chicken Tray

$75.00

Pepper Steak Tray

$75.00

Sesame Chicken Tray

$85.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken Tray

$85.00

Tofu Garden Tray

$75.00

Veggie Lo Mein Tray

$50.00

White Rice Tray

$18.00

Wontons w/ Garlic Sauce Tray

$33.00

Chef Specials

Crispy Orange Beefs

$21.95

Crispy beef glazed with chef’s sweet citrus sauce, scallions and orange zest. Quart Sized -served with white rice

Crispy Orange Chicken

$21.95

chicken glazed with chef’s sweet citrus sauce, scallions and orange zest. Quart Sized -served with white rice

Eggplant Beef

$21.95

Seared sliced steak & eggplant in garlic brown sauce. Quart Sized -served with white rice

General Tso's Chicken

$21.95

Battered dark meat chicken glazed savory sweet Asian sauce, broccoli. Quart Sized -served with white rice

Mongolian Beef

$21.95

Seared sliced steak stir fried with onions, scallions in brown Mongolian sauce. Quart Sized -served with white rice.

Mongolian Chicken

$21.95

Seared sliced chicken stir fried with onions, scallions in brown Mongolian sauce. Quart Sized -served with white rice.

Moo Shu Beef

$21.95

Seared sliced steak stir fried with cabbage in brown garlic sauce & 3 pancakes. Quart Sized -served with white rice.

Moo Shu Chicken

$21.95

Seared sliced chicken stir fried with cabbage in brown garlic sauce & 3 pancakes. Quart Sized -served with white rice.

Sesame Beef

$21.95

Crispy beef glazed with scallions in sweet sesame sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds. Quart Sized -served with white rice.

Sesame Chicken

$21.95

Crispy chicken glazed with scallions in sweet sesame sauce topped with toasted sesame seeds. Quart Sized -served with white rice.

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$21.95

Battered chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions, pineapple chunks, sweet & sour sauce. Quart Sized -served with white rice.

Kung Pao Chicken

$21.95

sliced steamed chicken, onions, napa cabbage, bell peppers, tossed with spicy sweet soy sauce, topped with peanuts

Chicken

Chicken & Broccoli

$10.50+

Cashew Chicken

$10.50+

Chicken with Mushrooms

$10.50+

Chicken with Vegetables

$10.50+

Honey Garlic Chicken

$10.50+

Pepper Chicken

$10.50+

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

DIet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Sunkist/Fanta

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple Peach

$3.50

Snapple Raspberry

$3.50Out of stock

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.50Out of stock

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.50Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Kids Menu

Nitro Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$10.95

French Fries

$4.95

Kids Sweet 'n Sour Chicken with White RIce

$9.95

Noodles

Bao Fried Rice

$6.50+

Beef & Chicken Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$5.95+

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.50+

Veggie Fried Rice

$3.95+

Bao Mein

$9.95+

Beef & Chicken Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$8.95+

Veggie Lo Mein

$7.95+

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.95+

Beef Pad Thai

$18.95Out of stock

Chicken Pad Thai

$17.95Out of stock

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$4.95+

Egg Drop with Wonton

$5.50+

Wonton Soup

$4.95+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.50+

Veggie Soup

$4.95+

Hot& Sour Soup

$4.95+

Pint

Vegetarian

Bao Garden

$14.95

Mixed vegetable stir fry, garlic sauce Quart Size -served with white rice.

Tofu with Broccoli

$18.95

Tofu, broccoli, brown sauce

Tofu General

$18.95

Tofu, glazed savory sweet Asian sauce, broccoli

Tofu Garden

$18.95

Tofu, mixed vegetables, stir fry, garlic sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
