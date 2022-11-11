Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

No reviews yet

8342 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho- Build Your Bowl
Bao Eggrolls (3 rolls)
Vermicelli- Build Your Own

Appetizers

Bao Eggrolls (3 rolls)

Bao Eggrolls (3 rolls)

$6.99

Hand rolled with selected vegetables, and pork. Served with your choice of sauce.

Springrolls- Pork & Shrimp (2 rolls)

Springrolls- Pork & Shrimp (2 rolls)

$6.99

Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Springrolls- Shrimp (2 rolls)

Springrolls- Shrimp (2 rolls)

$6.99

Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Springrolls- Grilled Pork (2 rolls)

Springrolls- Grilled Pork (2 rolls)

$7.99

Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Springrolls- Grilled Chicken (2 rolls)

Springrolls- Grilled Chicken (2 rolls)

$7.99

Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Springrolls- Nem Nuong (2 rolls)

Springrolls- Nem Nuong (2 rolls)

$7.99

Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Springrolls- Tofu (2 rolls)

Springrolls- Tofu (2 rolls)

$7.99

Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Springrolls- Veggies (2 rolls)

Springrolls- Veggies (2 rolls)

$5.99

Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.

Vietnamese Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

Vietnamese Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$9.99

Fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili/fish sauce spicy sauce

Tamarind Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

Tamarind Chicken Wings (6 pieces)

$9.99

Fried chicken wings tossed in a dry rub

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

Diced chicken and mixed vegetables served with lettuce and pickled carrots

Edamame

Edamame

$8.99

Edamame stir-fried with garlic butter sauce.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.99

Tempura shrimp drizzled with our house bang bang sauce

Sate Wonton

Sate Wonton

$12.99

Pork wonton covered in house chili oil sauce.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi- Meatball

$6.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Cold Cut & Pate

Banh Mi- Cold Cut & Pate

$6.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Viet Ham & Pate

$6.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Viet BBQ Pork

Banh Mi- Viet BBQ Pork

$7.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Grilled Pork

$7.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Grilled Chicken

Banh Mi- Grilled Chicken

$7.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Nem Nuong

$7.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Tofu

Banh Mi- Tofu

$7.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Banh Mi- Combo

$8.99

7 inches French baguette, dressed with house mayo, house sauce, cucumbers, jalapeños, cilantro, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Soups

Large size only. Rice noodle with veggie broth, tofu, tofu skin, mixed veggies. Served with side beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and lime.
Pho- Build Your Bowl

Pho- Build Your Bowl

$11.99+

Rice noodle served with side of bean sprout, basil, jalapeño, and lime. Your choice of broth and up to 2 choices of proteins.

Pho- Plain

$8.99+

Rice noodle with choice of pho broth served with side beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and lime.

Pho- Chicken

Pho- Chicken

$11.99+

Rice noodle with chicken breast and chicken broth served with side beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and lime.

LARGE Pho- Combo

$13.99

Large size only. Rice noodle served with beef broth, rare steak, meatball, brisket, tripe, and tendon. Side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeños, and lime.

LARGE Pho- Shrimp

LARGE Pho- Shrimp

$13.99

Large size only. Rice noodle served with shrimp and beef broth. Side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeños, and lime.

LARGE Pho- Seafood

$13.99

Large size only. Rice noodle served with beef broth, shrimp, fish ball, shrimp ball, crab flakes, and squid. Side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeños, and lime.

LARGE Pho- Tofu

LARGE Pho- Tofu

$12.99

Large size only. Rice noodle served with side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeños, and lime.

Pho- Veggies

$10.99+

Rice noodle served with veggie broth and mixed veggies. Side of beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and lime.

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$12.99+

Spicy lemongrass pork noodle soup served with Vietnamese ham, beef shank, tendon.

Hu Tieu

Hu Tieu

$13.99+

Your choice of rice noodle or clear noodle. Made with Pork Broth, served with slices of Vietnamese BBQ pork and mixed seafood.

Hu Tieu Kho

Hu Tieu Kho

$14.99

Your choice of rice noodle or clear noodle. Made with Pork Broth, served with slices of Vietnamese BBQ pork and mixed seafood.

Mi

$12.99+

Egg noodle. Made with Pork Broth, served with slices of Vietnamese BBQ pork and mixed seafood.

Mi Kho

Mi Kho

$14.99

Egg noodle. Made with Pork Broth, served with slices of Vietnamese BBQ pork and mixed seafood.

Wonton

Wonton

$4.99+

Pork wonton in pork broth.

Bo Kho/ Beef Stew

Bo Kho/ Beef Stew

$11.99

Beef stew, Vietnamese style, with carrots, onions, and beef shank.

Vermicelli Bowl

Served with lettuce, cucumbers, herbs, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, peanuts, green onion and fish sauce.
Vermicelli- Build Your Own

Vermicelli- Build Your Own

$11.99

Your choice of protein served with rice noodle, lettuce, cucumbers, herbs, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, peanuts, green onion and fish sauce.

Vermicelli Combo

Vermicelli Combo

$12.99

Grilled pork, grilled shrimp, and eggroll served with rice noodle, lettuce, cucumbers, herbs, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, peanuts, green onion and fish sauce.

Broken Rice Plates

Served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikons, green onion, and fish sauce.

Rice Plate- Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, green onion and fish sauce.

Rice Plate- Grilled Pork

$11.99

Grilled pork served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, green onion and fish sauce.

Rice Plate- Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

Grilled shrimp served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, green onion and fish sauce.

Rice Plate- Nem Nuong

$13.99

Nem nuong served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, green onion and fish sauce.

Rice Plate- Tofu

$11.99

Tofu served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, green onion and fish sauce.

Rice Plate- Porkchop

Rice Plate- Porkchop

$13.99

Porkchop served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, green onion and fish sauce.

Rice Plate- Combo

$14.99

Broken rice served with Porkchop, egg cake, pork skin, fried egg, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikon, green onion and fish sauce.

Fried Rice

Served with broken rice, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, pickled carrots and daikons, green onion, and fish sauce.
Fried Rice- Combo

Fried Rice- Combo

$13.99

Chicken, shrimp, pork, and sausage stir-fried with rice, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, green onion, and beansprout.

Fried Rice- Chicken

Fried Rice- Chicken

$13.99

Chicken stir-fried with rice, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, green onion, and beansprout.

Fried Rice- Beef

$13.99

Beef stir-fried with rice, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, green onion, and beansprout.

Fried Rice- Shrimp

Fried Rice- Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp stir-fried with rice, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, green onion, and beansprout.

Fried Rice- Tofu

$13.99

Tofu stir-fried with rice, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, green onion, and beansprout.

Fried Rice- Veggies

$13.99

Mixed veggies stir-fried with rice, eggs, peas, carrots, onions, green onion, and beansprout.

Stir Fry

Mi Xao Mem

$16.99

Stir-fried soft egg noodles with brisket, shrimp, chicken, mixed seafood, and veggies.

Mi Xao Don - BIRD'S NEST

Mi Xao Don - BIRD'S NEST

$16.99

Shrimp, brisket, and mixed seafood stir fried with crispy egg noodle and mixed veggies.

Drinks

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.99

Black tea. Milk.

Taro Coconut Milk Tea

Taro Coconut Milk Tea

$4.99

Taro. Coconut. Milk. Green tea.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.99

Thai tea leaves. Milk. Whipped cream.

Green Thai Tea

Green Thai Tea

$5.99

Green Thai tea leaves. Milk. Whipped cream.

Passionfruit Tea

Passionfruit Tea

$5.99

Passionfruit flavored jasmine tea. Mixed jelly.

Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.99

Lychee flavored green tea. Served with mixed jelly

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99

Soda Lemonade

$4.99

Salted Lemonade / Chanh Muoi

$3.99

Salted Soda Lemonade/ Soda Chanh Muoi

$4.99
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.99
Coconut Basil

Coconut Basil

$4.99

Coconut water. Coconut meat. Basil seeds. Jackfruit. Green jelly.

Coconut Kumquat

Coconut Kumquat

$4.99

Coconut water. Coconut meat. Kumquat juice. Passionfruit popping boba. Crystal boba.

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$4.99

Black tea. Milk.

Che Ba Mau

Che Ba Mau

$5.99

Coconut water. Coconut meat. Basil seeds. Jackfruit. Green jelly.

Che Suong Sa Hat Luu

Che Suong Sa Hat Luu

$5.99
Che Thai

Che Thai

$5.99

Coconut water. Coconut meat. Kumquat juice. Passionfruit popping boba. Crystal boba.

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.85

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Rootbeer

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.85

Sides

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Steamed Vegetables

$5.99

Grilled Vegetables

$6.99

Small French Fries

$3.50

Large French Fries

$6.99

Bread

$1.50

Soup Broth

$3.99+

Eggroll (1pc)

$2.50

Small Side Noodle

$2.00

Large Side Noodle

$2.00
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Bảo Vietnamese Kitchen is a family restaurant. The word Bảo, represents one of the owners' middle name as well as carries the meaning of to protect, was chosen as our restaurant name. We hope that through this business, we will be able to protect our family values: love, happiness, and togetherness.

8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

