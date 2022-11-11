Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bảo Vietnamese Kitchen is a family restaurant. The word Bảo, represents one of the owners' middle name as well as carries the meaning of to protect, was chosen as our restaurant name. We hope that through this business, we will be able to protect our family values: love, happiness, and togetherness.
Location
8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New York Bagel Company - Perkins Road
No Reviews
8342 Perkins Rd Ste Q Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurant
King Kong MilkTea 5 - Baton Rouge LA
No Reviews
8342 Perkins Road Ste C Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurant
Iverstine Farms Butcher and Restaurant
No Reviews
7731 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70810
View restaurant
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. - 2070 Silverside Dr.
No Reviews
2070 Silverside Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Rock Paper Taco - Perkins - Perkins Road
No Reviews
7242 Perkins Road Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge