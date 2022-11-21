Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iverstine Farms Butcher and Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

7731 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Pan Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Pulled Pork Sando Kit (1lb)
One Rack St. Louis Ribs

Small Bites

Dozen Boudin Balls

Dozen Boudin Balls

$36.00

Our house made boudin balls, fried and sent out hot with our house made butcher's pickles.

Smoked Boudin Tray

Smoked Boudin Tray

$65.00

Smoked Sausage Tray

$65.00

Dozen Finger Sandwiches

$25.00
Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$75.00

Sides & Dips

Chimichurri Coleslaw (up to 6)

Chimichurri Coleslaw (up to 6)

$18.00

Bright and peppery, our signature coleslaw makes a great side for any event. One order feeds up to six people.

Potato Salad (up to 6)

$18.00

Our take on the classic American potato salad with a mayo & mustard base. One order feeds up to six people.

Chicken Salad (up to 6)

$22.00

In-house smoked and hand-pulled chicken, celery, pickles, a touch of mayo, and our delicious dressing. Also available on our finger sandwich platter. One order feeds up to six people.

Smoked Pimento Cheese (one pint)

Smoked Pimento Cheese (one pint)

$14.00

Pepper jack cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, pimentos, and smoked chili. Includes toast points.

Half Pan Veggie Side

$30.00

Half Pan Starch Side

$30.00

Half Pan Lasagna

$45.00

Cornbread Dressing

$3.50

Green Bean Casserole

$3.50

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.50

Giblet Gravy

$13.00

Boudin Rice Dressing

$3.50

Quinoa & Roasted Vegetable Salad

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mac & Cheese With Tasso

$3.50

Thanksgiving Side

$30.00

Meats

One Rack St. Louis Ribs

One Rack St. Louis Ribs

$32.00
Dozen Smoked Chicken Wings

Dozen Smoked Chicken Wings

$30.00

Pulled Pork Sando Kit (1lb)

$18.00

Includes pickles, buns, and BBQ sauce. Please note 1lb of our pulled pork feeds approximately two people.

Half Pan Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$35.00

Maple Bourbon Glazed Ham

$7.00

Gallon Gumbo

$75.00

Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast

$8.50

Dessert

Half Pan Bread Pudding

$40.00

Half Pan Banana Pudding

$42.00

Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Assorted Cookies

$2.00

Half Pan Carrot Cake

$35.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a farm to table fast casual breakfast and lunch place with a full service butcher shop and and market.

Location

7731 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

