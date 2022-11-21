Iverstine Farms Butcher and Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a farm to table fast casual breakfast and lunch place with a full service butcher shop and and market.
Location
7731 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Gallery
