Batter & Berries 2748 N Lincoln Ave

Main Menu

World Famous French Toast

Blueberry French Toast

$14.00

Fresh blueberry batter, fresh blueberries & blueberry cream sauce

Strawberry French Toast

$14.00

Fresh strawberry batter, fresh strawberries & strawberry sauce

Lemon French Toast

$14.00

Fresh squeezed lemon batter, lemon zest, sumac & candied walnuts

Caramel French Toast

$14.00

Caramel batter, candied walnuts & Dulce De Leche

French Toast Flight

$15.25

A sample of strawberry, blueberry, lemon & carmel French toasts (no substitutions)

Super Flight

$16.75

French toast flight plus a slice of the special toast (no substitutions)

Special Toast

$14.50

Breakfast Specialties

We're Moving on Up Executive

$22.00

7oz Linz Heritage Angus Rib Eye steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, Love Cork Screw "We're Movin on Up" cabernet sauce, with 2 eggs COOKED TO ORDER, & B&B cheese crusted hash browns

Cluck & Gravy

$17.50

Handmade buttermilk & herb biscuits, B&B housemade chicken sausage gravy & an egg COOKED TO ORDER

The Traditional

$15.50

2 eggs, B&B cheese crusted hash browns & choice of bacon, ham or portabella

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

1 egg, cheese & your choice of bacon or ham on Texas toast, or mult-grain

B&B Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, B&B cheese crusted hash browns & bacon or ham, in a tomato tortilla

Cluck-N-Gaufre (Goof)

$17.50

Sweet potato waffle, stuffed with bits of fried chicken, topped with a buttermilk herb-fried chicken breast & nutmeg hot sauce

Poutine

$18.75

Waffles

Apple Belgique

$14.00

Apple butter, cinnamon & spice caramelized Granny Smith apples & cinnamon sugar

Blueberry Belgique

$14.00

Blueberry, lemon& spice batter, fresh blueberries & blueberry cream

Banana-Walnut Belgique

$14.75

Fresh banana & walnut batter, caramelized bananas & vanilla rum-sauce

Cluck-N-Gaufre (Goof)

$17.50

Sweet potato waffle, stuffed with bits of fried chicken, topped with a buttermilk herb-fried chicken breast & nutmeg hot sauce

Deconstructed Omelets

We're Moving on Up Ribeye Omelet

$22.00

7oz Linz Heritage Angus Rib Eye steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, Love Cork Screw "We're Movin on Up" cabernet sauce & stuffed with Smoked Gouda

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$16.50

Fajita grilled chicken, red onions, and peppers stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese

Sausage Omelet

$17.75

B&B Sausage, peppers, onion, smothered in chicken sausage gravy & stuffed with American cheese

Spinach Omelet

$15.00

Sauteed spinach with mushrooms & sundried tomato puree stuffed with Asiago cheese

Green City Omelet

$16.00

Sauteed zucchini, summer squash, peppers, onioins & mushrooms with herbed egg whites

Cakes

Buttermilk Cakes

$13.25

Buttermilk batter with a touch of lemon & garbished with seasonal berries

Gluten Free Buckwheat Cakes

$14.00

Gluten free buckwheat, buttermilk & spice batter

Sandwiches, Wraps, & Specialties

LaColombe Brisket Hash

$18.00

12 hour coffee & ancho chili braised Brisket, caramelized onion, cheddar hash browns, fried egg, brown sugar ancho coffee sauce

Bella Hash

$14.50

Balsamic roasted portabella, zucchini, yellow squash, red onions over brown sugar & sage sweet potato with maple dijon sauce

LaColombe Brisket Sandwich

$16.75

12 hour coffee & ancho chili braised Brisket, brown sugar ancho sauce, chili aioli on pretzel bun

Angus Steak Burger

$15.00Out of stock

7oz cracked pepper rubbed Linz Heritage Angus burger, cheddar, grilled onion on Brioche bun COOK TO ORDER

The Bella

$14.00

Cracked pepper & garlic roasted portabella, sundried tomato, spinach puree, spinach, Aioli on Brioche

Grown Up Grilled Cheese, Tomato

$13.25

Tripple decker Cheddar Jack, Smoked Gouda & American cheeses, & grilled onion on grilled Pan Italiano with Tomato relish

BFF Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Buttermilk fried chicken, tomato, cheddar, pepper aioli, B&B pickle chips & Romain on maple butter Brioche

Hot Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken house hotsauce, tomato, cheddar, red onion, B&B pickle chips, pepper aioli & Romaine in tomato tortilla

KISS Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Herb grilled chicken breast, Romaine, maple Parmigiano dressing, Asiago in spinach tortilla

Chili Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$17.75

Ancho, Arbol & Cayenne Chili grilled jumbo shrimp, Romaine, red onion, Roma tomato, & remoulade in a tomato tortilla

Issa Veggie Wrap

$12.75

Chopped spinach & baby greens, red pepper, green pepper, portabella, zucchini, squash, sundried tomato viniagrette in spinach tortilla

Shorty's

Half Blueberry French Toast

$7.50

Half Strawberry French Toast

$7.50

Half Lemon French Toast

$7.50

Half Caramel French Toast

$7.50

Shorty Stack of Cakes

$6.75

Chocolate Chip Cakes

$7.50

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Lil Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Shorty Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Half Special French Toast

$8.00

Greens

Batter & Berries Salad

$13.75

Herbed grilled chicken, mixed greens, maple goat cheese, strawberries, shaved red onions, cucumber, candied walnuts, & raspberry vinaigrette, brioche croutons

XXL Shrimp Salad

$17.75

Chili-Garlic grilled XXL Shrimp, baby greens, charred scallion, peppers, carrots, Asiago, cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette

Super Food Salad

$15.50

Spinach, avocado, Granny Smith apple, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, roasted almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

On the Side

Sweet potato fries

$5.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Bacon

$5.50

Brisket

$5.00

Ham

$5.50Out of stock

B&B Chicken Sausage

$6.50

B&B Pork Sausage

$6.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast

$6.00

B&B cheese crusted hash browns

$5.00

B&B sweet potato & sage hash browns

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Spinach

$3.50

Herb Fries

$5.00

Steak (no gravy)

$14.00

Steak (w/gravy)

$15.25

Texas Toast

$2.00

Avocado

$2.25

Extra maple butter

$1.50

Extra hot sauce

$1.50

Multi-grain

$2.00

Side Shrimp

$11.50

Side Cheese

$0.75

Extra Sauce-Ramekin

$0.75

Extra Sauce-Bowl

$1.75

Side Portabella

$5.00

Impossible Sausage

$7.50

Solo Biscuit

$3.00

All Star Specials

Blackened Catfish Executive

$21.00

Impossible Wrap

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$14.50

Two Fish Bennie

$24.00

Two deep fried salmon pieces topped with egg & 3 the CHI way aioli

Uncle Nearest Shortrib

$26.50Out of stock

Collaboration with Uncle Nearest Whiskey, U.N. 1884 Small Batch, brown sugar & spice braised shortrib finished with U.N. 1884 BBQ Sauce.

Jambalaya Omelet

$23.50

Soul Hash

$21.00

Soul & Smoke smoked pulled pork on top of B&B cheese crusted hash browns. Served with two eggs made your way and Smokey bbq sauce.

Smoked Poutine

$21.00

Soul & Smoke smoked pulled pork on top of B&B cheese herb fries. Served with two eggs made your way and Smokey bbq sauce.

S&S Sandwich

$18.00

Soul & Smoke smoked pulled pork on top a pretzel bun with Smokey bbq sauce. Served with B&B herb fries.

Drinks

Drinks

La Colombe Coffee

$4.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Café Latte

$5.75

Espresso

$4.55

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice small

$4.50

Juice Large

$5.50

1/2 Liter Carafe

$7.25

Liter Carafe

$12.75

Milk small

$3.00

Milk Large

$4.00

Chocolate Milk small

$4.50

Chocolate Milk Large

$5.25

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Cold Brewed Ice Coffee

$5.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee Reg

$4.25

Coffee Decaf

$4.25

Americano

$4.50

Espresso

$4.55

Café Latte

$5.75

Capuccino

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.55

Benjamin Hot Tea

$5.00

Merchandise

Batter & Berries Champagne Flute

$7.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt SMALL v-neck

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt MEDIUM v-neck

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt LARGE v-neck

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt XL v-neck

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt SMALL unisex

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt MEDIUM unisex

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt LARGE unisex

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt XL unisex

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt XXL unisex

$15.00

Batter & Berries T-Shirt XXXL unisex

$15.00

Retail can Benjamin Hot Tea

$14.50

Catering Menu

1/2 Pans

1/2 Single Flavor Toast

$80.00

1/2 Pan Flight

$80.00

1/2 Pan Special Toast

$89.00

1/2 Pan Fried Chicken

$110.00

1/2 Pan Ham

$37.00

1/2 Pan Jerk Thighs

$53.00

1/2 Pan Grilled Chicken

$46.00

1/2 Pan Portabella

$40.00

1/2 Pan Biscuits & Gravy

$106.00

1/2 Pan Egg Whites

$33.00

1/2 Pan Whole Eggs

$30.00

1/2 Pan Apple Waffle

$84.00

1/2 Pan Blueberry Waffle

$84.00

1/2 Pan Cluck & Gaufre(no Breast)

$82.00

1/2 Pan B&B Salad

$75.00

1/2 Pan Issa Veggie Wrap

$75.00

1/2 Pan KISS Wrap

$83.00

1/2 Pan Hot Chicken Wrap

$86.00

1/2 Pan Brisket Hash

$92.00

Catfish Fillet Small

$42.00

Crab Cake 4 pc

$24.00

Salmon Croquette Small

$24.00

Salmon Fillet Small

$60.00

1/2 Pan Bella Hash

$77.00

1/2 Pan Cluck & Gaufre(w/ Breast)

$100.00

1/2 Pan Fresh Fruit

$37.00

1/2 Pan Grilled Veggies

$48.00

1/2 Pan Roasted Veggies(Bella Mix)

$46.00

1/2 Pan Hash

$37.00

1/2 Pan Maple Chicken Sausage

$40.00

1/2 Pan Pork Sausage

$37.00

1/2 Pan Bacon

$37.00

Full Pans

Super Flight Pan

$196.00

Pan Single Flavor Toast

$165.00

Flight Pan

$176.00

Special Toast Pan

$176.00

Fried Chicken Pan

$110.00

Brisket Pan

$165.00

Ham Pan

$70.00

Jerk Thighs Pan

$110.00

Grilled Chicken Pan

$96.00

Portabella Pan

$75.00

Biscuits & Gravy Pan

$215.00

Egg Whites Pan

$62.00

Whole Eggs Pan

$55.00

Apple Waffle Pan

$165.00

Blueberry Waffle Pan

$165.00

Cluck & Gaufre Pan(no Breast)

$176.00

B&B Salad Pan

$138.00

Hot Chicken Wrap Pan

$169.00

Issa Veggie Wrap Pan

$141.00

KISS Wrap Pan

$165.00

Brisket Hash Pan

$193.00

Catfish Fillet Large

$90.00

Crab Cakes 8 pc

$48.00

Salmon Croquette Large

$48.00

Salmon Fillet Large

$132.00

Bella Hash Pan

$163.00

Cluck & Gaufre(w/ Breast) Pan

$209.00

Fresh Fruit Pan

$75.00

Grilled Veggies Pan

$97.00

Hash Pan

$62.00

Maple Chicken Sausage Pan

$79.00

Pork Sausage Pan

$75.00

Bacon Pan

$75.00

Roasted Veggies(Bella Mix) Pan

$90.00

Impossible Sausage Pan

$81.00

Coffee Traveler

Coffee Traveler w/Sides

$30.00

Coffee Traveler

$25.00

Catering Fees

Catering Setup Fee

$50.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00

Catering Kitchen

$150.00

Catering Equipment

$25.00

Condiments

Aioli 4oz

$5.00

Aioli 8oz

$10.00

Gaufre Sauce 8oz

$6.00

Gaufre Sauce 16oz

$12.00

House Hot Sauce 8oz

$7.00

House Hot Sauce 16oz

$14.00

Maple Syrup 4oz

$8.00

Maple Syrup 8oz

$10.00

Maple Syrup 16oz

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2748 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

