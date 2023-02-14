Batter & Berries 2748 N Lincoln Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2748 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tatas Tacos Lakeview - 2826 N. LINCOLN AVE.
4.2 • 48
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE. Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurant
Tapster - Lincoln Park - 1059 W Wrightwood Avenue
No Reviews
1059 W Wrightwood Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant