BBQ Trapp Haus BBQ Trapp Haus

Order Again

Daily Special

(Tuesday) Monster Porker

$12.00

(Wednesday) Short Rib Platter

$22.95

(Wednesday) Short Rib Sammitch

$17.95

(Thursday) Shrimp & Fish Platter

$12.00

(Thursday) Fish Sammitch

$10.00

(Friday) Wings

For Sharing

Philly Crack Wings

$8.00

Mac Roll

$7.00

Smoked Brisket Empanadas

$7.00

Bourbon Glazed Tips

$7.00

Phil'em Up Fries

$10.00

No Bun Bowls

Mac Bowl

$10.00

Phat Bowl

$10.00

Salad Bowl

$10.00

Sammitches

Hot Pastrami Rueben Style

$11.00

Pork Heaven

$11.00

Boss Hog

$11.00

Philly Cheese Fix

$11.00

The Classic

$10.00

BBQ Platters

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork

$11.00

Hickory Smoked Brisket

$14.00

Applewood Smoked ST Louis Ribs

$14.00

Half Chicken

$11.00

Smoked Hot Links

$14.00

Pastrami

$14.00

Two Meat Choice

$16.00

Create Your Own Platter

Sides

Rub

$10.00

Slice of bread

$0.50

Sm Crispy Waffle Fries

$3.00

Sm PTG Baked Bean

$3.00

Sm Mean Greens

$3.00

Sm Honey Jalapeno Coleslaw

$3.00

Sm Cheese Jalapeno Grits

$3.00

Sm Smoked Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Cornbread (1)

$0.50

Link (1)

$4.00

SIDE Bbq Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Honey Mustard

$0.50

SIDE Blue Cheese

$0.50

SIDE Italian

$0.50

Lg Crispy Waffle Fries

$5.00

Lg PTG Baked Bean

$5.00

Lg Mean Greens

$5.00

Lg Honey Jalapeno Coleslaw

$5.00

Lg Cheese Jalapeno Grits

$5.00

Lg Smoked Mac & Cheese

$5.00

1 Link

$14.00

2 Meat

$4.00

602 Brew

$16.00

Bloody Mary (brunch)

$7.00

Boss Hog

$5.00

Bread/roll

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$0.50

Brisk Charge

$9.95

Brisket (.5lb)

Bubbles

$10.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Chix Platter

$3.00

Chix(.5lb)

$11.00

ChupaLogga

$8.00

Classic

$7.00

Coke

$9.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Empandas (2)

$0.50

Fanta

$7.00

Fayuca Rizing

$3.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hash & Eggs

$5.00

Juice

$12.95

LG Beans

$3.00

LG Fries

$5.00

LG Greens

$5.00

LG Grits

$5.00

LG Mac

$5.00

LG Slaw

$5.00

Links Platter

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Lost

$10.00

Mac & Cheese w/Brisket

$7.00

Mac & Cheese w/Pork

$15.00

Mac Bowl

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Mac Roll (2)

$5.00

Mimosas (brunch)

$7.00

Nestea

$5.00

Nestea

$3.00

Pastrami

$3.00

Phat Bowl

$10.00

Phil Fries

$10.00

Philly Cheese

$10.00

Pinot Gris

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Pork Heaven

$7.00

PP Platter

$10.00

PP(.5lb)

$11.00

Pudding (solo)

$8.00

Pudding(w Food)

$10.00

Rib Platter

$8.00

Rib Tips

$14.00

Ribs(.5lb)

$7.00

Riesling

$8.00

Root Beer

$8.00

Rose

$3.00

Rose Bubbles

$7.00

Rub

$8.00

Salad Bowl

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sd Salad

$5.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Shrimp & Grits

$4.00

SM Beans

$10.95

SM Fries

$3.00

SM Greens

$3.00

SM Grits

$3.00

SM Mac

$3.00

Sm Sd Brisket

$3.00

SM Slaw

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Whistle Pig

$2.00

Wings (6)

$10.00

Xtra Bbq

$8.00

Xtra Dress

$0.50

Meat By The Pound

1/2lb Brisket

$10.00

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$8.00

1/2 WOG Chicken

$8.00

1/2lb St. Louis Ribs

$8.00

Desserts

Pudding w/food

$8.00

Pudding (solo)

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sioux City - Root Beer

$3.00

Sioux City - Orange Cream

$3.00

Sioux City - Cream Soda

$3.00

Fanta - Red

$3.00

Fanta - Orange

$3.00

Fanta - Strawberry

$3.00

Nestea - Peach

$3.00

Voss Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

BBQ Trapp Haus image
BBQ Trapp Haus image
BBQ Trapp Haus image

