Bedda Mia 736 Water Street

736 Water Street

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Pizza Red

Margherita

$16.50

homemade Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella

Romana

$18.50

homemade Tomato Sauce, Ham, Mozzarella

Pepperroni Classica

$18.00

homemade Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Combo

$22.00

homemade Tomato Sauce, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Pizza White

Quattro Formaggi - Four Cheese

$19.50

Emmental, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Provolone

Genovese

$19.50

home made Pesto Sauce, Onion, Grilled Zucchini, Mozarella

Tirolese

$22.50

homemade Mushroom Cream sauce, Speck, Fontina cheese

Snow White - Bianca Neve

$15.50

Mozzarella cheese. topped with extra virgin olive oil

San Daniele

$23.50

Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Parmagiano, extra virgin olive oil.

Appetizers

Fried Calamari - Calamari Fritti

$20.00

Served on a nest of arugala, lemon & marinara sauce

Bruschetta

$13.00

Home made crispy bread, tomato, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil

Caponata

$15.00

Eggplant, onions, green olives, capers, tomatoes, celery, carrots, EVO, Sicilian style and extra cripsy bruchetta

Verdure Grigliate

$14.00

grilled Bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, and stuff tomato with olives, bread crumbs, parm cheese and capers

Bresaola Platter

$16.50

Sliced bresaola served in a nest of arugula and shredded parmesan reggiano, sprinkled with lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Bread Basket

$4.00

Caprese

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil and kalamata olives, served with grilled artichoke on top

Calamari And Crab Cakes

$26.00

Calamari and crab cakes with arugula served with tomato and cocktail sauce.

Salad

Caesar Salad - Insalata Di Cesare

$15.00

Organic crispy romaine hearts, croutons, Parmigianino reggiano in a creamy Cesar dressing

Gustosa

$16.00

Mixed greens, bacon, feta cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, sprinkled raspberry vinegar dressing

Siciliana

$16.50

Mixed greens, orange slices, cherry tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, tuna, anchovies, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil & toasted almonds

English Inglese

$16.50

mix green salad,Blue cheese, boiled potatoes, hard boiled egg, toasted hazelnuts, balsamic vinegar cream

Half Ceasar

$7.50

Crispy romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy Cesar dressing

Mix Green Salad

$9.00

Mix green salad with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing

Soup

Minestroni Classico

$10.00+

A mix of fresh vegetables for the classic minestrone

Onion Soup

$10.00+

French provence classic onion soup served with a crispy slice of homemade bread and melted cheese, parmesan cheese and black pepper

Pasta Entree

Cacio E Pepe

$18.50

A classic from the city of Rome, spaghetti pasta served with pecorino cheese, black pepper, butter and heavy cream.

Fettuccine Red Sauce

$19.00

Served with our fresh tomato sauce and Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Supreme

$28.00

Fettuccine from emilia-romagna region, fresh heavy cream, Parmigianino reggiano, porcini mushrooms,cremini mushrooms, fresh broccoli, pancetta and guanciale, cracked black pepper.

Fettucine Alfredo

$18.50

Alfredo sauce with garlic, black pepper, cream and Parmigianino reggiano.

Gnocchi Al Pomodoro & Parmigiano

$22.50

homemade potato Gnocchi in a fresh tomato sauce and Parmigianino reggiano.

Gnocchi Del Capitano

$25.50

Homemade gnocchi in a gorgonzola, heavy cream and butter. Top with smoked salmon, arugula,cracked pepper and extra virgin olive oil.

Lasagne alla Bolognese

$23.00

Homemade lasagna with Bolognese ragu, besciamella sauce and Parmigianino reggiano.

Paccheri AL Nero Con Ragu Pesce

$28.50

Homemade black squid ink paccheri with fresh fish in a ragu sauce made of mussels,clams,salmon,calamari,red snapper meat, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.

Plain Pasta

$14.50

Plain Pasta

Ravioli Al Salmone

$26.00

Salmon ravioli, cream,capers, fresh and smoked salmon,red onion,garlic, Italian parsley and extra virgin olive oil.

Ravioli del Dodge

$26.50

homemade Short rib ravioli, light butter, fresh sage, speck & parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Bolognese meat ragu made with our homemade tomato sauce. 100 percent organic gress fed Angus beef, extra virgin olive oil,celery,onions and carrots.

Risotti Al Fungi

$26.00

Arborio rice, porcini mushrooms,cremini mushrooms creamy sauce, garlic, parsley and sfumato with white wine.

Risotto Al Frutti Di Mari

$28.00

Arborio rice, garlic, parsley,clams,mussels,prawns,salmon and calamari.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.50

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and parsley.

Spaghetti Alla Amatriciana

$23.50

Homemade tomato sauce, sautes onions, guanciale,black pepper and pecorino romano.

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$23.50

made with Eggs, black pepper, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, guanciale and extra virgin olive oil.

Spaghetti Vongole

$26.00

Spaghetti with clams and Sardinian bottarga. In a extra virgin olive oil,white wine garlic sauce

Trofie Al Pesto Genovese

$23.50

Trofie pasta in a pesto sauce,diced potatoes and green beans.

Trofie alla Ericina

$21.50

Trofie pasta in a basil, tomatoes,pine nuts,almond flour, pecorino cheese,garlic,extra virgin olive oil and Parmigianino reggiano. Topped with almonds.

Entree

Pesca Spada: Palermitana or Grilled

$34.50

Swordfish served with breadcrumbs, seasonings, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. Comes with mix green salad, homemade crispy chips and palermo style veggies.

Salmone Alla Griglia

$30.00

Fresh catch salmon oven baked with fresh herbs, mix green salad, homemade crispy chips & Palermo veggies

Buridda Genovese - Seafood Soup

$32.50

Genovese seafood soup made with clams,mussels,salmon, calamari,prawns,swordfish,garlic,black pepper,peas,pine nuts, and porcini mushrooms. Topped with crostini bread

Rib Eye Steak

$40.00+

Comes with crispy potatoe chips, palermo style veggies and mix green salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

$26.50

Fried organic chicken breast. Homemade tomato sauce, Parmigianino reggiano, mozzarella,baked in pizza oven and served with mix green salad,homemade crispy chips, and palermo style veggies

Melanzane all Parmigiana

$19.50

Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, Parmigianino reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.

Cotoletta alla Milanese

$25.50

Chicken or veal breaded served with mix green salad, homemade crispy potatoe chips and palermo veggies.

Piccata Pollo

$23.00

Chicken piccata with lemon caper sauce or marsala and mushroom, served with mix green salad, homemade crispy chips and palermo style veggies.

Sides

SIde Broccoli

$3.50

Side Veggies

$5.00

Meatballs

$4.50

Crab Cake

$5.00

Side Prawns

$7.50

Side Chicken

$6.50

Side Bolo Sauce

$4.00

Side Pesto

$3.50

Side Marinara

$3.50

Side Gorgonzola

$3.50

Side Alferdo

$3.50

Add Hard Boil Egg

$3.00

Side Anchovies

$4.00

Kids

Kids pasta

$10.00

Desert

Tiramisu

$10.50

Egg,mascarpone cheese, lady fingers, coffee, rum, chocolate powder

Connolo Scomposto

$12.50

Canno flake, ricotta, chocolate chips & diced, candied oranges

Panna Cotta

$10.50

traditional custurd, cream, vanilla. Topped with fresh Raspberry or Strawberry.

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$10.50

Bacio di dama on hazelnut cookie

Torta Della Nonna

$10.50

Short dough tarte with vanilla sponge,lemon,vanilla custurd, chocolate chips and almonds

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Caramel with cream. Topped with fruit.

Trio Mousse

$12.00

Three layer chocolate. White,dark and milk with a hazelnut crisp in the middle.

Cassata

$12.00

A Sicilian classic, a cannoli short bread cake with ricotta cheese, chocolate chips and candied oranges.

Frutti Del Bosco

$14.00

Meringata Italiana

$15.00

homemade sicilian pastry. made of Ameretto, chantilly, oranges soaked in rum.

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Cranberry Pie

$13.00

Panettone

$40.00

Panettone Choco

$45.00

Gelato

$4.00

Soft Drink

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonata

$5.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Sparkling water

$7.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chinotto

$5.00

Hot Drink

Espresso

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Machiatto

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Mocha

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Specials

Arancini Di Riso

$18.00

assortment of deep fried Rice balls. comes with 2 Porcini and champignon mushrooms with parmesan cheese. 2 spinach with parmesan cheese rice balls. 4 panelle garbanzo and 2 mozzarella with ham crostinis.

Pesce Spada Alla Palermitana Special

$42.00

swordfish covered with bread crumbs and grilled. served with palermo style veggies,mix green salad and guazzetto di cozze & vongole. (clams and mussels in a white wine, garlic and olive oil sauce.

Ling Al Nero Di Seppia

$32.50

Black squid ink linguine with clams,mussels,salmon,prawns,swordfish,sardinian bottarga and formaggiodel poveri which is an old way of sicilian people to sub cheese with toasted seasoned crispy bread on top of seafood.

Chicken Panini

$15.00Out of stock

chicken panini sandwich: pesto and provalone cheese.comes with mix green salad.

Margherita Pizza Lunch Spe

$15.00Out of stock

small personal pizza with cheese,tomato sauce and basil. comes with mix green salad.

Polipo Alla Piastra

$27.50

grilled octopus: comes with marinated anchovies in a lemon and extra virgin olive oil,side mushrooms, mix green salad with olive oil and balsamic dressing.

Caprese panini

$15.00Out of stock

veggies panini sandwich: fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, basil and extra virgin olive oil.comes with mix green salad

Turkey panini

$15.00Out of stock

turkey panini sandwich: pesto sauce and provalone cheese. comes with mix green salad

Fetticuine Alferdo Lunch Spe

$15.00Out of stock

small portion of pasta with mix green salad.

Salmone Piccata

$32.00

grilled salmon in a lemon caper sauce. comes with freshly made potato chips, palermo style veggies and mix green salad.

Pinsa Tri Colore

$18.50Out of stock

pinsa crust,caponata,perperonata & bruschetta tomatoes

Tour Italiano

$28.00

3 small pastas from different parts of Italy. Fettuccine Alferdo. Trofie alla Pesto Genovese. (Trofie pasta,diced potatoes, and green beans in a creamy pesto sauce. Spaghetti alla Amatrciana. Spaghetti pasta with our homemade tomato sauce,sauted onions,guanciale,black pepper and Pecorino Romano.

Calamari And Gamberi App

$25.00

fresh calamari and prawns deep fried. side of marinara sauce.

Pinsa Special

$20.00

Pinsa pizza with burrata cheese,mortadella and pistacchio di Bronte

Ravioli Al Salmone Con Gamberri

$32.00

homemade stuffed salmon ravioli with prawns,red onions,capers,diced caramelized pumpkin in a garlic cream sauce.

Ling Nero With Prawns And Burrata

$32.00

Thanksgiving special menu

verdure grigliate

$14.00Out of stock

assortment of mix veggies grilled. zucchini,eggplant,yellow squish,green beans.carrots.

cesar salad

$15.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce with parm cheese,croutons and dressing.

vellutata di zucca (pumkin creamy soup)

$14.00Out of stock

homemade pumpkin soup with cream. gluten free

fettuccine alfredo with diced pumkin and turkey

$22.00Out of stock

homemade fettuccine alfredo with pumpkin and turkey.

roasted turkey

$23.00Out of stock

roasted turkey with rosemary,salt,pepper and extra virgin olive oil. served with a choice of mash or roasted potatoes.

lemon caper sauce roasted turkey

$25.00Out of stock

roasted turkey in a lemon caper sauce, salt,pepper and extra virgin olive oil. served with a choice of mash or roasted potatoes.

lasagna alla bolognese

$23.00Out of stock

homemade lasagna with our beef bolognese sauce.

lasagna alla bolognese tray

$80.00Out of stock

homemade lasagna with our beef bolognese sauce. serves 10 people.

pecan pie (slice)

$13.00Out of stock

homemade pecan pie.

pecan pie (whole)

$45.00Out of stock

homemade pecan pie.

pumpkin pie (slice)

$12.00Out of stock

homemade pumpkin pie.

pumpkin pie(whole)

$40.00Out of stock

homemade pumpkin pie.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Location

736 Water Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

