Bedda Mia 736 Water Street
736 Water Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Pizza Red
Pizza White
Quattro Formaggi - Four Cheese
Emmental, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Provolone
Genovese
home made Pesto Sauce, Onion, Grilled Zucchini, Mozarella
Tirolese
homemade Mushroom Cream sauce, Speck, Fontina cheese
Snow White - Bianca Neve
Mozzarella cheese. topped with extra virgin olive oil
San Daniele
Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Parmagiano, extra virgin olive oil.
Appetizers
Fried Calamari - Calamari Fritti
Served on a nest of arugala, lemon & marinara sauce
Bruschetta
Home made crispy bread, tomato, basil, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
Caponata
Eggplant, onions, green olives, capers, tomatoes, celery, carrots, EVO, Sicilian style and extra cripsy bruchetta
Verdure Grigliate
grilled Bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, and stuff tomato with olives, bread crumbs, parm cheese and capers
Bresaola Platter
Sliced bresaola served in a nest of arugula and shredded parmesan reggiano, sprinkled with lemon and extra virgin olive oil
Bread Basket
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil and kalamata olives, served with grilled artichoke on top
Calamari And Crab Cakes
Calamari and crab cakes with arugula served with tomato and cocktail sauce.
Salad
Caesar Salad - Insalata Di Cesare
Organic crispy romaine hearts, croutons, Parmigianino reggiano in a creamy Cesar dressing
Gustosa
Mixed greens, bacon, feta cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, sprinkled raspberry vinegar dressing
Siciliana
Mixed greens, orange slices, cherry tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, tuna, anchovies, balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil & toasted almonds
English Inglese
mix green salad,Blue cheese, boiled potatoes, hard boiled egg, toasted hazelnuts, balsamic vinegar cream
Half Ceasar
Crispy romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy Cesar dressing
Mix Green Salad
Mix green salad with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic dressing
Soup
Pasta Entree
Cacio E Pepe
A classic from the city of Rome, spaghetti pasta served with pecorino cheese, black pepper, butter and heavy cream.
Fettuccine Red Sauce
Served with our fresh tomato sauce and Alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Supreme
Fettuccine from emilia-romagna region, fresh heavy cream, Parmigianino reggiano, porcini mushrooms,cremini mushrooms, fresh broccoli, pancetta and guanciale, cracked black pepper.
Fettucine Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with garlic, black pepper, cream and Parmigianino reggiano.
Gnocchi Al Pomodoro & Parmigiano
homemade potato Gnocchi in a fresh tomato sauce and Parmigianino reggiano.
Gnocchi Del Capitano
Homemade gnocchi in a gorgonzola, heavy cream and butter. Top with smoked salmon, arugula,cracked pepper and extra virgin olive oil.
Lasagne alla Bolognese
Homemade lasagna with Bolognese ragu, besciamella sauce and Parmigianino reggiano.
Paccheri AL Nero Con Ragu Pesce
Homemade black squid ink paccheri with fresh fish in a ragu sauce made of mussels,clams,salmon,calamari,red snapper meat, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
Plain Pasta
Plain Pasta
Ravioli Al Salmone
Salmon ravioli, cream,capers, fresh and smoked salmon,red onion,garlic, Italian parsley and extra virgin olive oil.
Ravioli del Dodge
homemade Short rib ravioli, light butter, fresh sage, speck & parmigiano reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.
Rigatoni Bolognese
Bolognese meat ragu made with our homemade tomato sauce. 100 percent organic gress fed Angus beef, extra virgin olive oil,celery,onions and carrots.
Risotti Al Fungi
Arborio rice, porcini mushrooms,cremini mushrooms creamy sauce, garlic, parsley and sfumato with white wine.
Risotto Al Frutti Di Mari
Arborio rice, garlic, parsley,clams,mussels,prawns,salmon and calamari.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce and parsley.
Spaghetti Alla Amatriciana
Homemade tomato sauce, sautes onions, guanciale,black pepper and pecorino romano.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
made with Eggs, black pepper, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, guanciale and extra virgin olive oil.
Spaghetti Vongole
Spaghetti with clams and Sardinian bottarga. In a extra virgin olive oil,white wine garlic sauce
Trofie Al Pesto Genovese
Trofie pasta in a pesto sauce,diced potatoes and green beans.
Trofie alla Ericina
Trofie pasta in a basil, tomatoes,pine nuts,almond flour, pecorino cheese,garlic,extra virgin olive oil and Parmigianino reggiano. Topped with almonds.
Entree
Pesca Spada: Palermitana or Grilled
Swordfish served with breadcrumbs, seasonings, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil. Comes with mix green salad, homemade crispy chips and palermo style veggies.
Salmone Alla Griglia
Fresh catch salmon oven baked with fresh herbs, mix green salad, homemade crispy chips & Palermo veggies
Buridda Genovese - Seafood Soup
Genovese seafood soup made with clams,mussels,salmon, calamari,prawns,swordfish,garlic,black pepper,peas,pine nuts, and porcini mushrooms. Topped with crostini bread
Rib Eye Steak
Comes with crispy potatoe chips, palermo style veggies and mix green salad.
Chicken Parmigiana
Fried organic chicken breast. Homemade tomato sauce, Parmigianino reggiano, mozzarella,baked in pizza oven and served with mix green salad,homemade crispy chips, and palermo style veggies
Melanzane all Parmigiana
Eggplant parmigiana with tomato sauce, Parmigianino reggiano and extra virgin olive oil.
Cotoletta alla Milanese
Chicken or veal breaded served with mix green salad, homemade crispy potatoe chips and palermo veggies.
Piccata Pollo
Chicken piccata with lemon caper sauce or marsala and mushroom, served with mix green salad, homemade crispy chips and palermo style veggies.
Sides
Kids
Desert
Tiramisu
Egg,mascarpone cheese, lady fingers, coffee, rum, chocolate powder
Connolo Scomposto
Canno flake, ricotta, chocolate chips & diced, candied oranges
Panna Cotta
traditional custurd, cream, vanilla. Topped with fresh Raspberry or Strawberry.
Chocolate Cheese Cake
Bacio di dama on hazelnut cookie
Torta Della Nonna
Short dough tarte with vanilla sponge,lemon,vanilla custurd, chocolate chips and almonds
Creme Brulee
Caramel with cream. Topped with fruit.
Trio Mousse
Three layer chocolate. White,dark and milk with a hazelnut crisp in the middle.
Cassata
A Sicilian classic, a cannoli short bread cake with ricotta cheese, chocolate chips and candied oranges.
Frutti Del Bosco
Meringata Italiana
homemade sicilian pastry. made of Ameretto, chantilly, oranges soaked in rum.
Pumpkin Pie
Pecan Pie
Apple Pie
Cranberry Pie
Panettone
Panettone Choco
Gelato
Soft Drink
Hot Drink
Specials
Arancini Di Riso
assortment of deep fried Rice balls. comes with 2 Porcini and champignon mushrooms with parmesan cheese. 2 spinach with parmesan cheese rice balls. 4 panelle garbanzo and 2 mozzarella with ham crostinis.
Pesce Spada Alla Palermitana Special
swordfish covered with bread crumbs and grilled. served with palermo style veggies,mix green salad and guazzetto di cozze & vongole. (clams and mussels in a white wine, garlic and olive oil sauce.
Ling Al Nero Di Seppia
Black squid ink linguine with clams,mussels,salmon,prawns,swordfish,sardinian bottarga and formaggiodel poveri which is an old way of sicilian people to sub cheese with toasted seasoned crispy bread on top of seafood.
Chicken Panini
chicken panini sandwich: pesto and provalone cheese.comes with mix green salad.
Margherita Pizza Lunch Spe
small personal pizza with cheese,tomato sauce and basil. comes with mix green salad.
Polipo Alla Piastra
grilled octopus: comes with marinated anchovies in a lemon and extra virgin olive oil,side mushrooms, mix green salad with olive oil and balsamic dressing.
Caprese panini
veggies panini sandwich: fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, basil and extra virgin olive oil.comes with mix green salad
Turkey panini
turkey panini sandwich: pesto sauce and provalone cheese. comes with mix green salad
Fetticuine Alferdo Lunch Spe
small portion of pasta with mix green salad.
Salmone Piccata
grilled salmon in a lemon caper sauce. comes with freshly made potato chips, palermo style veggies and mix green salad.
Pinsa Tri Colore
pinsa crust,caponata,perperonata & bruschetta tomatoes
Tour Italiano
3 small pastas from different parts of Italy. Fettuccine Alferdo. Trofie alla Pesto Genovese. (Trofie pasta,diced potatoes, and green beans in a creamy pesto sauce. Spaghetti alla Amatrciana. Spaghetti pasta with our homemade tomato sauce,sauted onions,guanciale,black pepper and Pecorino Romano.
Calamari And Gamberi App
fresh calamari and prawns deep fried. side of marinara sauce.
Pinsa Special
Pinsa pizza with burrata cheese,mortadella and pistacchio di Bronte
Ravioli Al Salmone Con Gamberri
homemade stuffed salmon ravioli with prawns,red onions,capers,diced caramelized pumpkin in a garlic cream sauce.
Ling Nero With Prawns And Burrata
Thanksgiving special menu
verdure grigliate
assortment of mix veggies grilled. zucchini,eggplant,yellow squish,green beans.carrots.
cesar salad
romaine lettuce with parm cheese,croutons and dressing.
vellutata di zucca (pumkin creamy soup)
homemade pumpkin soup with cream. gluten free
fettuccine alfredo with diced pumkin and turkey
homemade fettuccine alfredo with pumpkin and turkey.
roasted turkey
roasted turkey with rosemary,salt,pepper and extra virgin olive oil. served with a choice of mash or roasted potatoes.
lemon caper sauce roasted turkey
roasted turkey in a lemon caper sauce, salt,pepper and extra virgin olive oil. served with a choice of mash or roasted potatoes.
lasagna alla bolognese
homemade lasagna with our beef bolognese sauce.
lasagna alla bolognese tray
homemade lasagna with our beef bolognese sauce. serves 10 people.
pecan pie (slice)
homemade pecan pie.
pecan pie (whole)
homemade pecan pie.
pumpkin pie (slice)
homemade pumpkin pie.
pumpkin pie(whole)
homemade pumpkin pie.
