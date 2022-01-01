- Home
BeeLiner Diner 3648 King St
3648 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
Popular Items
Breakfast Take Out
B'fast Burrito
eggs with choice of meat, peppers n' onions, potato, cheese and salsa
Tofu Burrito
tofu scramble with vegan chorizo, peppers n" onions, potatoes, vegan cheese, salsa
Belgian Waffle
Classic Belgian waffle served butter and maple syrup
3 Cheese Omelette
Our classic 3 egg omelette with cheddar, provolone and swiss cheese served with breakfast potatoes and spring salad.
Avocado Toast
Toasted Sourdough Bread, Sliced Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Pickled Onions and Radishes.
Chicken and Waffles
Classic Belgian waffle with crispy traditional fried chicken thigh.
B'fast Sandwich
eggs, bacon, garlic aioli, cheese on Sourdough bread
Diner All Day
Carrot Cake Reg
Our signature house made carrot/pecan cake filled with our house cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate Cake reg
Our Signature Chocolate Cake with our Chocolate Buttercream baked fresh daily.
Vegan Tuxedo Cake Reg
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Pastrami Reuben
Chicken Parmesean
Steak Frites
Short Rib Entree
Fork Tender beef Short Rib served with mashed potatoes, and citrus brussel sprouts.
Roast Salmon
Citrus Brussel Sprouts
Skirt Steak Nachos
BLT Wedge
Romaine Lettuce wedge, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, with Noelie's Ranch.
Tamale Cake with Adobo Jackfrt (V)
The Sammy
grilled chicken or steak, tomato, jicama, avocado, corn, mixed greens and chimichurri
Smashed Plantains
Grain Bowl
Farro and Quinoa roasted with Mediterranean seasonings, shredded cabbage, Golden Raisins, Toasted Pecans with House vinaigrette.
Fried Cheese Curds
Big Papa Deluxe w Fries
Two of our House Blend Beef Patties seared and topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, House Pickles and Lettuce on our Buttery Brioche Bun
Bunpapa Classic w Fries
Our house blend beef patties seared with melted cheddar cheese and topped off with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup and pickles served on our buttery brioche bun
Cauliflower w Fries
A hearty Cauliflower Steak marinated in Coconut Milk and Turmeric and Coated in our Bun Papa House Dredge and deep fried until crispy. Topped off with Noelie's Ranch and Crispy fried onion straws on our Buttery Brioche Bun
Roadhouse w Fries
Applewood Bacon, House BBQ and our House Blend Beef Patties with Melted Cheddar Cheese topped with Crispy Onion Straws on our Buttery Brioche Bun
BYO Dog w Fries
Reuben Dog w Fries
Quarter Pound Hot Dog Butterflied and Deep fried and topped with Seared Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Secret Sauce and Sauerkraut on our house made Hot Dog Brioche
BunPapa Fried Chicken w Fries
Chicken Thigh Deep Fried in our Blend of House Seasonings. Served with Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Noelie's Ranch (or Sauce of Choice)
Cordon Bleu w Fries
Chicken Thigh deep fried in our House Blend of Seasonings and topped with seared Ham and Melted Swiss Cheese and served with Dijonaisse and Fresh Dill
Angry Chicken w Fries
Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy topped with our House Hot Sauce, Melted Swiss Cheese and Spicy Coleslaw between our Buttery Brioche Buns
Large Supreme Pizza
16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper and Black Olives
Large ALX Pepperoni
16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Pomodoro with Double Mozzarella and Double Pepperoni
Large Saucy Bird Pizza
16 Inch Handtossed Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Blackened Grilled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Diced Tomato and Cilantro
Large Roasted Veggie Pizza
16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Garlic Puree, Roasted Artichokes and Roasted Zucchini
Large Vegan ALX PIzza
16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Pomodoro, Vegan Mozzarella and Vegan Pepperoni
BYO Pizza
Turkey Club
Sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo on our House Sourdough Bread served with Waffle Fries
BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Lettuce with Garlic Aioli on our House Sourdough Bread served with Waffle Fries
Ginger Limeade
House Made Ginger Limeade. Tart with a little kick!
Lemonade
House Made Lemonade. Refreshing and not too sweet!
Coke
Diet Coke
BP Sandwiches
BYO BURGER w Fries
BunPapa Burgers
Avocado Burger
Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with our Roasted Tomato Salsa, Avocado, Pickled Onion and Cilantro between our Buttery Brioche Buns
Big Papa Deluxe
Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, Pickles and Shredded Lettuce between our Buttery Brioche Buns
Bun Papa Classic
Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Diced Red Onion, Pickle and Shredded Lettuce between our Buttery Brioche Buns
BYO Burger
Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese and fixins of your choice between our Buttery Brioche Buns
Cauliflower
Cauliflower marinated in Turmeric Spiced Coconut Milk and coated in our Signature Chicken Dredge fried crispy and topped with Noelie's Ranch (or Sauce of Choice) and Crispy Onion Straws between our Buttery Brioche Buns
Roadhouse
Two House Blend Chopped Beef Patties Seared to perfection with Melted Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws between our Buttery Brioche Buns
BunPapa Dogs
Bacon Cheese Dog
All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Crispy Applewood Bacon and Queso on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun
BYO Dog
All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with your choice of fixins on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun
Chicago Dog
All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Sport Peppers, Chicago Sweet Relish, Dill Pickle Spear, Tomato Slices, Diced White Onion, Poppy Seed and Celery Salt on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun
Chili Dog
All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Yellow Mustard, Coney Chili, Diced White Onion on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun
Poutine Dog
All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Crispy Waffle Potato Bits, White Cheddar Curds, Gravy, Crispy Onion Straws and Green Onion on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun
Reuben Dog
All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Seared Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Secret Sauce and Sauerkraut on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun
BunPapa Drinks
Party Cookie
BunPapa Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy Crisscut Waffle Fries served Skin-On and tossed in our Signature Fry Rub topped with Coney Chili and House Queso
Papa Poutine
House Waffle Fries tossed in our House Blend Rub topped with White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Brown Gravy, Ground Beef, Crispy Fried Onion and Garnished with Green Onions
Waffle Fries
Crispy Crisscut Waffle Fries served Skin-On and tossed in our Signature Fry Rub
BunpPapa Chicken
Angry Chicken
Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy topped with our House Hot Sauce, Melted Swiss Cheese and Spicy Coleslaw between our Buttery Brioche Buns
Cordon Bleu
Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy, topped with our House Dijonaisse, Seared Ham, Melted Swiss and Fresh Dill between our Buttery Brioche Buns
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy served with our House Made Dill PIckles, Garlic Aioli and Sauce of Choice between our Buttery Brioche Buns
ALX Large 16 Inch
Large Build Your Own
16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Pomodoro, Mozzarella and Toppings of Choice
Large The Roadhouse Pizza
16 Inch Handtossed Dough with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, House Blend Beef, Applewood Bacon and Crispy Onion Straws
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3648 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302