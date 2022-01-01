Main picView gallery

BeeLiner Diner 3648 King St

3648 King St

Alexandria, VA 22302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cordon Bleu w Fries
Cherry Pie
Chicken and Waffles

Breakfast Take Out

B'fast Burrito

B'fast Burrito

$14.00

eggs with choice of meat, peppers n' onions, potato, cheese and salsa

Tofu Burrito

Tofu Burrito

$14.00

tofu scramble with vegan chorizo, peppers n" onions, potatoes, vegan cheese, salsa

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Classic Belgian waffle served butter and maple syrup

3 Cheese Omelette

3 Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Our classic 3 egg omelette with cheddar, provolone and swiss cheese served with breakfast potatoes and spring salad.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Toasted Sourdough Bread, Sliced Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Pickled Onions and Radishes.

B'fast Sandwich

B'fast Sandwich

$12.00

eggs, bacon, garlic aioli, cheese on Sourdough bread

Diner All Day

Carrot Cake Reg

Carrot Cake Reg

$9.00

Our signature house made carrot/pecan cake filled with our house cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Cake reg

Chocolate Cake reg

$9.00

Our Signature Chocolate Cake with our Chocolate Buttercream baked fresh daily.

Vegan Tuxedo Cake Reg

Vegan Tuxedo Cake Reg

$9.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.50
Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$19.00
Chicken Parmesean

Chicken Parmesean

$19.00
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$24.00
Short Rib Entree

Short Rib Entree

$23.00

Fork Tender beef Short Rib served with mashed potatoes, and citrus brussel sprouts.

Roast Salmon

Roast Salmon

$20.00
Citrus Brussel Sprouts

Citrus Brussel Sprouts

$10.00
Skirt Steak Nachos

Skirt Steak Nachos

$15.00
BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce wedge, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, with Noelie's Ranch.

Tamale Cake with Adobo Jackfrt (V)

Tamale Cake with Adobo Jackfrt (V)

$17.00
The Sammy

The Sammy

$15.00

grilled chicken or steak, tomato, jicama, avocado, corn, mixed greens and chimichurri

Smashed Plantains

Smashed Plantains

$16.00
Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$13.00

Farro and Quinoa roasted with Mediterranean seasonings, shredded cabbage, Golden Raisins, Toasted Pecans with House vinaigrette.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00
Big Papa Deluxe w Fries

Big Papa Deluxe w Fries

$15.00

Two of our House Blend Beef Patties seared and topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, House Pickles and Lettuce on our Buttery Brioche Bun

Bunpapa Classic w Fries

Bunpapa Classic w Fries

$15.00

Our house blend beef patties seared with melted cheddar cheese and topped off with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup and pickles served on our buttery brioche bun

Cauliflower w Fries

Cauliflower w Fries

$14.00

A hearty Cauliflower Steak marinated in Coconut Milk and Turmeric and Coated in our Bun Papa House Dredge and deep fried until crispy. Topped off with Noelie's Ranch and Crispy fried onion straws on our Buttery Brioche Bun

Roadhouse w Fries

Roadhouse w Fries

$17.00

Applewood Bacon, House BBQ and our House Blend Beef Patties with Melted Cheddar Cheese topped with Crispy Onion Straws on our Buttery Brioche Bun

BYO Dog w Fries

BYO Dog w Fries

$10.25
Reuben Dog w Fries

Reuben Dog w Fries

$13.00

Quarter Pound Hot Dog Butterflied and Deep fried and topped with Seared Pastrami, Melted Swiss Cheese, Secret Sauce and Sauerkraut on our house made Hot Dog Brioche

BunPapa Fried Chicken w Fries

BunPapa Fried Chicken w Fries

$14.00

Chicken Thigh Deep Fried in our Blend of House Seasonings. Served with Garlic Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Noelie's Ranch (or Sauce of Choice)

Cordon Bleu w Fries

Cordon Bleu w Fries

$16.00

Chicken Thigh deep fried in our House Blend of Seasonings and topped with seared Ham and Melted Swiss Cheese and served with Dijonaisse and Fresh Dill

Angry Chicken w Fries

Angry Chicken w Fries

$15.00

Juicy Chicken Thigh coated in our Signature Dredge and fried Crispy topped with our House Hot Sauce, Melted Swiss Cheese and Spicy Coleslaw between our Buttery Brioche Buns

Large Supreme Pizza

Large Supreme Pizza

$22.00

16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Pepper and Black Olives

Large ALX Pepperoni

Large ALX Pepperoni

$20.00

16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Pomodoro with Double Mozzarella and Double Pepperoni

Large Saucy Bird Pizza

Large Saucy Bird Pizza

$20.00

16 Inch Handtossed Dough with BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Blackened Grilled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Diced Tomato and Cilantro

Large Roasted Veggie Pizza

Large Roasted Veggie Pizza

$19.00

16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Garlic Puree, Roasted Artichokes and Roasted Zucchini

Large Vegan ALX PIzza

Large Vegan ALX PIzza

$20.00

16 Inch Handtossed Dough with Roasted Pomodoro, Vegan Mozzarella and Vegan Pepperoni

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$14.50

Turkey Club

$15.00

Sliced Turkey, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo on our House Sourdough Bread served with Waffle Fries

BLT

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Lettuce with Garlic Aioli on our House Sourdough Bread served with Waffle Fries

Ginger Limeade

Ginger Limeade

$3.00+

House Made Ginger Limeade. Tart with a little kick!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

House Made Lemonade. Refreshing and not too sweet!

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

BP Sandwiches

BYO BURGER w Fries

$10.50

Pies

Apple Pie

$6.50
Coconut Cream

$6.50Out of stock

Key Lime

$6.50

Bread Pudding

$9.00

BunPapa Burgers

BunPapa Dogs

Poutine Dog

$9.50

All Beef Berk's Hot Dog butterflied and fried with Crispy Waffle Potato Bits, White Cheddar Curds, Gravy, Crispy Onion Straws and Green Onion on our Buttery Hot Dog Bun

BunPapa Drinks

Party Cookie

$8.00
BunPapa Fries

Papa Poutine

$9.50

House Waffle Fries tossed in our House Blend Rub topped with White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Brown Gravy, Ground Beef, Crispy Fried Onion and Garnished with Green Onions

BunpPapa Chicken

ALX Large 16 Inch

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3648 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302

Directions

