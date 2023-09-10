Beer Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
If your heart races at the smell of a malty-sweet and robust imperial brown ale and tears of joy begin to fall at the sight of a 100% American beer burger stuffed with Kansas City-style burnt ends, lathered in house-made BBQ sauce, then Beer Kitchen is the place for you. Enjoy lunch, dinner or weekend brunch at Kansas City’s original gastropub in historic Westport.
Location
435 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
