Beraka Juice- Cambridge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
All organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wellness shots, açaì bowls and more!
Location
675 West Kendall Street, Cambridge, MA 02142
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge