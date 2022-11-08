Restaurant header imageView gallery

K2 Café

520 Kendall Street

Cambridge, MA 02142

Breakfast

proudly served on Iggy's bread of the world, available all day

Egg Sandwich

$7.00

your choice cheese with bacon or turkey sausage

Avocado Toast

$6.00

avocado, tomato, feta, olive oil

Salmon Toast

$8.00

smoked salmon, hard cooked egg, caper cream cheese

Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$8.00

choice of bacon or turkey sausage, with eggs, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sriracha crema, in a tortilla or bowl

Bagel

$3.00

everything or plain bagel, veggie, caper or plain cream cheese

Oatmeal

$7.00

berries & cinnamon sugar, made with milk or water

Huevos Spud

$7.00

loaded baked potato with eggs, pepper jack, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, spicy lime crema

Lunch

proudly served on iggy's bread of the world

Tomato Mozzarella

$9.00

fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, baby spinach, basil pesto, ciabatta

Ham & Swiss

$9.00

ham, swiss, spicy mustard aioli, croissant

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.00

turkey, bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, spicy crema

Pastrami Bomb

$10.00

pastrami, peppers, onions, pepper jack, mustard aioli, ciabatta

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$9.00

chicken, bacon, swiss, roma tomatoes, pesto aioli, focaccia

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.00

quinoa, cucumber, tomatoes, spinach, feta, lemon basil vinaigrette

Lunch Burrito/Bowl

$8.00

choice of pulled pork or grilled chicken or peppers & onions, with rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sriracha crema, in a tortilla or bowl

Naan Pizza

$8.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Don't give a Spud

$7.00

loaded baked potato with bacon, turkey sausage, cheddar, spicy sour cream

Pizza Spud

$7.00

loaded baked potato with pepperoni, basil pesto, tomato sauce, mozzrella

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons

Power Salad

$8.00

spinach, ham, turkey, cheese, hard cooked egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, dressing

Spudboat

delicious, loaded baked potatoes!

Pizza Spud

$7.00

loaded baked potato with pepperoni, basil pesto, tomato sauce, mozzrella

Huevos Spud

$7.00

loaded baked potato with eggs, pepper jack, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, spicy crema

Dont give a Spud

$7.00

loaded baked potato with bacon, turkey sausage, cheddar, spicy creama

Pastries and Extras

Pastries

Cookies

$4.00

Rotating selection...pickup at counter!

Chips

$2.50

Rotating selection...pickup from counter!

Q's Nuts

$3.50

Rotating selection...pickup at counter!

K2 Signature Drinks

Sm Bees Knees

$4.00

maple & honey latte

Lg Bees Knees

$5.00

maple & honey latte

Sm Dirty Chai

$4.00

chai tea latte with a shot of espresso

Lg Dirty Chai

$5.00

chai tea latte with a shot of espresso

Sm Lavender Latte

$4.00

lavender syrup

Lg Lavender Latte

$5.00

lavender syrup

Sm Mochanut

$4.00

mocha latte with coconut

Lg Mochanut

$5.00

mocha latte with coconut

Sm Macadamia Mocha

$4.00

white chocolate mocha & macadamia nut

Lg Macadamia Mocha

$5.00

white chocolate mocha & macadamia nut

Sm Dirty Hot Chocolate

$4.00

hot chocolate with a shot of espresso

Lg Dirty Hot Chocolate

$5.00

hot chocolate with a shot of espresso

Sm Dusty Hot Chocolate

$4.00

hot chocolate & coffee

Lg Dusty Hot Chocolate

$5.00

hot chocolate & coffee

Hard Day

$5.00

cola with a shot of espresso over ice

Coffee & Tea

Sm Coffee

$2.25

Lg Coffee

$2.75

Sm Cold Brew

$2.75

Lg Cold Brew

$3.74

Sm Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

Lg Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Sm Latte

$3.00

Lg Latte

$3.75

Sm Mocha

$3.00

Lg Mocha

$3.75

Sm Cappuccino

$3.00

Lg Cappuccino

$3.75

Sm Cafe Au Lait

$2.50

Lg Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Sm Chai Tea Latte

$3.00

Lg Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Sm Americano

$2.50

Lg Americano

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Ristretto

$2.50

Sm Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Sm Hot Tea

$2.00

Lg Hot Tea

$2.50

Sm Ice Tea

$2.50

Lg Ice Tea

$3.50

Espresso (Double)

$2.50

Boxed Coffee

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
K2 is a full service coffee bar, cafe and meeting space where people, passions and ideas converge.

520 Kendall Street, Cambridge, MA 02142

