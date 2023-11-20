Berrie's Pancake House Kalamazoo 234 West Michigan Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The best breakfast in town!!!! Come in and try our authentic greek gyros
Location
234 West Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Gallery