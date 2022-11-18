Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dabney & Co. - Cocktail Bar & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

344 N Rose St.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Order Again

BEER/ SELTZER

BELL'S TWO HEARTED ALE

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

MODELO

$6.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK BERRY

$6.00

MILLER LITE

WINE

ROSE

$8.00

SWEET RIESLING

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

PEACH MANGO

$7.00

MOSCATO

$7.00

GREEN APPLE SANGRIA

$7.00

SWEET RED

$7.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.00

MIONETTO PROSECO

$9.00

COCKTAILS

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

A Dabney spin on the classic Old-Fashioned. Our Old-Fashioned is a sweet whiskey cocktail with slight bitterness and spiciness. The sugar cubes accompanied by our maraschino cherries give the whiskey cocktail its sweetness, while the bitters paired with fresh muddled orange give it the spiciness and bitterness that helps balance the flavor. Jack Daniels, orange, bitters.

OUR SIGNATURE MINT JULEP

$12.00

A tribute to John Dabney and his historic Mint Julep. The drink that contributed to the liberation of John Dabney and his wife. Our signature Mint Julep is a light, refreshing rum based cocktail with sweet fresh mint undertones topped with a sprig of mint and rasberries.

WHISKEY SOUR

$13.00

A velvety cocktail where the sweetness of the whiskey is balanced by the tang of the sour. This cocktail hits you with notes of citrus, hints of dry spice, roasty caramel, and smokey oak all leading to a balance of sweet and sour flavor.

SAZERAC

$14.00

A spirit forward cocktail, our Sazerac is a whiskey based cocktail shaken with aromatic bitters for an herbal touch, a sugar cube for a hint of sweetness to balance the bitterness of the Absinthe. This is a drink made for whiskey lovers.

FRENCH 75

$14.00

Our French 75 is crisp, citrusy, and effervescent. A potent gin-based Prosecco cocktail with lemon juice and sugar.

LIQUORS

MAKER'S MARK BBN

$12.00

FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL

$14.00

WILD TURKEY KENTUCKY 101

$18.00

BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON

$12.00Out of stock

BULLET BOURBON

$14.00

BULLEIT 10 YEAR

$16.00

FOUR ROSES

$12.00

HENNESSY V S O P

$16.00

HENNESSY X O

$50.00Out of stock

REMY MARTIN 1738

$16.00

COURVOISIER V S O P

$16.00

COURVOISIER XO

$45.00Out of stock

D'USSE V S O P

$15.00

HENNESSY V S

$14.00

COURVOISIER V S

$14.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$12.00

HENDRICK'S GIN

$14.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL JOVEN

$17.00Out of stock

ILEGAL MEZCAL ANEJO

$24.00Out of stock

MONTELOBOS ENSAMBLE JOVEN

$21.00Out of stock

DEL MAGUEY VIDA

$14.00Out of stock

EQUIANO RUM

$14.00Out of stock

THE REAL MCCOY-12 YR

$15.00

FLOR DE CANA ANEJO ORO

$12.00

BRUGAL 1888

$15.00

EL DORADO-15 YR

$20.00Out of stock

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$12.00

FLOR DE CANA 7 GRAN RESERVA

$15.00

GLENDRONACH REVIVAL-15 YR

$30.00Out of stock

LAGAVULIN DISTILLERS EDITION

$30.00Out of stock

MACALLAN-12 YR

$25.00Out of stock

REDBREAST CASK-12 YR

$22.00Out of stock

DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL

$14.00

GLENFARCLAS SCOTCH-12 YR

$16.00Out of stock

JOHNIE WALKER

$16.00

TEREMANA ANEJO TEQUILA

$12.00Out of stock

TEREMANA BLANCO TEQUILA

$12.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$17.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00

MILAGRO ANEJO

$16.00Out of stock

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$14.00Out of stock

MILAGRO SILVER

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO

$17.00

PATRON SILVER

$14.00

KETEL ONE

$14.00

JACK DANIELS

$12.00

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL

$14.00

CROWN ROYAL EXTRA RARE-18 YR

$37.00Out of stock

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$14.00

UNCLE NEAREST 1864

$15.00Out of stock

OLD FORESTER RYE

$16.00

NON ALCHOLIC

GINGER BEER

$4.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

APPETIZERS

BLACK EYED PEA HUMUS

$10.00

A soulful spin that preserves the flavors you love. When you taste it, you’ll understand why this combination works.

LEMON BLUEBERRY CORNBREAD

$7.00

When life gives you lemons, you add some sugar and make sh!t sweet. This cakey bread soaks up a blueberry syrup, but right before you get a sweetness overload, the sour citrus cuts in to balance it all out.

MAPLE BACON JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$7.00

A rich maple syrup with a smokey vanilla finish is drizzled on a fluffy square, topped with bacon. And just when you’re distracted by the elaborate coating, a slight heat from jalapeños tingles your taste buds.

SALADS

COLLARD GREEN SALAD

$12.00

This salad is unlike any you’ve ever had— a bed of crisp, leafy collard greens topped with ham, feta cheese, candied nuts, green apples, and a lemon garlic vinaigrette, creating layers of flavor.

SANDWICHES

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BLT

$10.00

In a typical BLT the bacon “carries” the other flavors but the star in this rendition is the sweet, sour, and richly savory green tomato cooked to be succulent, then coated in a crunchy breading. The final act is a creamy aioli, spread on the ciabatta bread to bring down the house.

SUNDAY DINNER SANDWICH

$10.00

The essence of a hearty Sunday dinner in the convenience of a sandwich. The roasted turkey is invigorated by a bright, fruity cranberry sauce, completed with the earthy crunch of collard greens and sharp cheddar, in between a soft ciabatta bread.

FLATBREADS

BOURBON PEACHES WITH BRIE

$8.00

This flatbread starts with a mild, buttery brie at the base. Fresh, tangy peaches liven it up with a floral sweetness, then a bourbon and balsamic vinegar reduction adds a rich, complex sweetness. Pistachios round out the bite with a hint of salt. After a taste, this will stay on your mind like an old sweet song.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
With this establishment, we pay homage to Black mixologists who helped shape the cocktail beverage industry but frequently received no recognition for their achievements. In an effort to continue to free their spirits, we share their stories through handcrafted cocktails, smooth music and food for the soul.

