Dabney & Co. - Cocktail Bar & Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
With this establishment, we pay homage to Black mixologists who helped shape the cocktail beverage industry but frequently received no recognition for their achievements. In an effort to continue to free their spirits, we share their stories through handcrafted cocktails, smooth music and food for the soul.
Location
344 N Rose St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007
