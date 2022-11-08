Best Little Wine & Books 210 W. San Antonio St.
210 San Antonio
lockhart, TX 78644
White
Fidora Pinot Grigio
$16.00Out of stock
Il Monticello Vermentino
$22.00Out of stock
Joseph Drouhin Puligny-Montrachet 2019
$90.00
Bodegas Zarate Albarino
$28.00
Sandhi Chardonnay
$29.00
Lieu Dit Chenin Blanc
$26.00Out of stock
Bien Nacido Chard
$27.00
L'Ecole Chenin Blanc
$22.00
Pierre Arnold Vin Nature
$42.00
Pierre Arnold Barrique Riesling
$42.00
WVV White Pinot Noir
$34.00
Keenan Chardonnay
$58.00
Saillard Lucky You
$39.00Out of stock
Ridge Grenache Blanc
$34.00Out of stock
No Es Pituko Chard
$24.00
Schaller Chablis
$29.00Out of stock
Passy le Clou Chablis
$35.00
Bow and Arrow Melon
$26.00
Vietti Roero Arneis
$26.00
Recanati Marawi
$39.00
The Marigny Pinot gris
$30.00
San Gregorio Falangina
$19.00
Reddy Texas Lush
$20.00Out of stock
Tormaresca Chardonnay
$15.00
Brand Weissburgunder
$23.00
Bow and Arrow Fool's Gold
$32.00Out of stock
Domaine du Pelican Savagnin
$55.00
Vaimaki Popolka
$31.00
Teutonic Wine Co Jazz Odyssey
$26.00Out of stock
J Vineyards Pinot Gris
$14.00Out of stock
Orin Swift Mannequin
$39.00
Tornatore Etna Bianco
$29.00Out of stock
Zillamina Bianco
$19.00
Delecheneau Sauv Blanc
$24.00Out of stock
Alta Marfa First Rodeo
$34.00
Alta Marfa Helping Hand
$36.00
Marco Felluga Molamatta Bianco
$19.00Out of stock
Presquile Chardonnay
$36.00
Slobodne Vinarstvo
$30.00
Donnafugata Anthilia Bianco
$22.00Out of stock
Malat Crazy Creatures Gruner Veltliner
$30.00
La Valentina Pecorino
$21.00
Inama Soave Classico
$24.00
Alois Lageder Haberle Pinot Bianco
$24.00
Gessami Gramona
$26.00
Ludes Riesling Kabinett
$35.00
Ludes Riesling Spatlese
$41.00
Christina Gruner Veltliner
$26.00
Two Shepherds Grenache Blanc
$34.00Out of stock
Ganeta Txakolina
$29.00
Christina Gruner Veltliner
$26.00
Day Wines Dazzle of Light
$39.00
Tarpon Cellars American Beauty
$38.00
Castell Silvaner Trocken
$31.00
Seehof Elektrisch Riesling
$25.00
Reddy Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
$25.00
Domaine Gonnet Chignin
$28.00
Athletes du Vin Chenin
$26.00
Hild Elbling Still
$24.00
Reddy Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
$25.00
Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc
$29.00
Domaine de la Bastide CDR Blanc
$24.00
GL Sommeriva Prosecco
$11.00
I Clivi Verduzzo
$32.00
Planeta La Segreta Il Bianco
$20.00
Planeta Chardonnay
$44.00
Lover Girl Pinot Gris
$38.00
After Hours Rosa
$29.00
Red
Altocedro Malbec
$24.00Out of stock
William Chris Mourvedre
$25.00
Chiara Condello Sangiovese
$37.00Out of stock
Querciabella Mongrana
$24.00Out of stock
Tornatore Etna Rosso
$29.00
Franco Serra Nebbiolo
$23.00
Fidora Ripasso
$32.00
Fabiana Primitivo
$22.00Out of stock
Tissot Trousseau
$54.00
Pierre Arnold Pinot Noir
$39.00
Sarnin Berrux Volnay
$94.00
Bonhomme Le Telquel
$32.00
Roux Pere Pinot Noir
$34.00Out of stock
Maal Beautiful Malbec
$22.00Out of stock
Lieu Dit Cab Franc
$32.00
Little Giant Cabernet
$67.00
Groth Cabernet
$88.00
Smith Story Pinot Noir
$49.00
Brown Estate Zinfandel
$52.00
Biale Party Line Zin
$30.00
AO Two Squared Blend
$55.00
Airfield Estates Cabernet
$26.00
Delille D2 Blend
$39.00
Soter Pinot Noir
$40.00
Illahe Pinot Noir
$33.00
WVV Whole Cluster Pinot
$30.00Out of stock
d'Arenberg Footbolt Shiraz
$28.00
Vasse Felix Cabernet
$23.00
Southold Basics of Life
$26.00
Pa Pa Frenchy Red
$23.00
Quilt Cabernet
$39.00Out of stock
Keenan Merlot
$49.00
Hye Meadow Collo Rosso
$34.00
Saillard La Pause
$34.00
Arienzo Crianza
$16.00
Marques de Riscal Reserva
$23.00
Mouton Cadet
$26.00
Bien Nacido Pinot Noir
$32.00
One Stone Cabernet
$21.00
Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant
$19.00Out of stock
Sparkman Ruckus Syrah
$48.00
La Casa Vieja Mison
$34.00
Ridge Lytton Springs
$49.00
Clos Siguier
$21.00
Terre dOmbre
$29.00
Vietti Freisa
$36.00Out of stock
La Valentina Montepulciano
$18.00
Planeta Frappato
$29.00
Recanati Bittuni
$39.00Out of stock
CL Butaud The Beauj
$46.00
Aroa Zero Zero Red
$19.00Out of stock
No es Pituko Cab Franc
$24.00
Rabasco Cancelli Rosso
$31.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir
$21.00
Cascina della Rose Dolcetto
$24.00Out of stock
Combe la Serre Carbo
$25.00
Les Heretiques
$16.00
Gramercy Third Man Grenache
$46.00
Gramercy Cellars Lower East Cab
$46.00
MWC Shiraz
$22.00
Inama Bradisismo
$49.00
Mercury Head Cabernet
$170.00Out of stock
Azelia Margheria Barolo
$105.00
La Perdida O Trancado
$57.00
Anthony Thevenet Morgon
$42.00
Scar of the Sea Zinfandel
$48.00
Domaine du Pelican Pinot Noir
$62.00
Brash Higgins Nero d'Avola
$48.00
Scar of the Sea Grenache
$48.00
Sant'or Krasis
$33.00
Black Girl Magic Red Blend
$32.00
La Rivolta Vigneti di Bruma Aglianico
$20.00
Aymeric Paillard Saint Joseph
$58.00
Karnage Kassette B
$59.00
Meroi Refosco 2013
$74.00Out of stock
Jean Louis Chave Offerus
$41.00
Presqu'ile Syrah
$39.00
Maison Blanche Bordeaux
$88.00Out of stock
Matas Altas Tinto
$29.00
Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation Red
$34.00
Alois Lageder Schiava
$24.00Out of stock
Alois Lageder Romigberg Schiava
$41.00
Casadei Cabernet Franc
$64.00Out of stock
Villa Antinori Chianti Classico Riserva
$36.00
Domaine Dupeuble Beaujolais Villages
$25.00Out of stock
Nicole Chanrion Cote de Brouilly
$36.00
Alois Lageder Tan Sai XVI
$55.00
SanCarlo Brunello di Montalcino
$72.00
Bucheron Vin Rouge 1.5L
$22.00
Chateau Musar 2000
$105.00
The Marigny Pinot Noir
$37.00
Llenca Plana Red Blend
$22.00Out of stock
Sweet Berry Wine
$42.00
Clos du Jaugueyron Margaux
$148.00
Il Monticello Rupestro Rosso
$28.00Out of stock
Brea Cabernet Sauvignon
$42.00Out of stock
La Miraja Ruche
$38.00
Stolpman La Cuadrilla
$32.00
Canopus Uco Malbec de Sed
$30.00
Usonia Vistas Red Blend
$34.00
Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
$59.00
Lechuza Grenache
$20.00
Azul y Garanza Naturaleza Garnacha
$39.00
Clos des Centenaires Grenache
$27.00
Surrau Naracu Cannonau
$21.00
Poppelvej Rookie Grenache
$49.00
Shelter Winery Lovely Lilly Pinot Noir
$29.00
Crosby Cabernet Sauvignon
$19.00
Keenan Cab 375
$40.00
Hobo Wine Co Parts and Labor Red
$26.00
Lamoresca Nerocapitano Frappato
$44.00
Parducci Petite Sirah
$20.00
Cascina delle Rose Tre Stelle Barbaresco
$84.00
My Favorite Neighbor Cab
$57.00
JL Chave Cotes du Rhone
$32.00
Goyo Garcia Georgieva Clarete
$39.00
Mas Champart Saint Chinian
$39.00
Planeta La Segreta Il Rosso
$20.00
Planeta Burdese 2014
$34.00
Flat Brim Cab Franc
$32.00
Chandon de Brioilles Savigny les Beaunes
$88.00
Prisoner Cab Sauv
$58.00
Prunelle de Navacelle Regnie Cru
$43.00
Elio Altare Giarborina 2013
$78.00
Arpepe Il Pettirosso
$48.00
Arpepe Rosso
$37.00
Monte Rio Mission
$27.00
Cascina delle Rose Barbaresco
$79.00
Pink-Orange
Tormaresca Calafuria Rose
$20.00
Lorenza Rose
$24.00Out of stock
Huber Metamorphasis
$49.00
Field Recordings Skins
$26.00Out of stock
Black Girl Magic Rose
$27.00
Evening Land Rose
$29.00Out of stock
The Pale Rose
$22.00Out of stock
Bamboo Road Bianco
$29.00
Love You Bunches Orange
$35.00
Broc Cellars Love Rose
$29.00Out of stock
The Marigny Rose
$30.00
Reddy Texas Rose
$20.00Out of stock
Garalis Retsina Rose
$20.00
Gulp Hablo Orange
$24.00
Babushka Rose
$29.00
Azimut Brisat Orange
$26.00
Zillamina Rose
$19.00
Domaine Dupeuble Rose
$24.00
Montenidoli Canaiuolo Rosato
$29.00
Eco Terreno Pride Rose
$26.00
The Marigny Skin Contact Pinot Gris
$34.00
Pa Pa Frenchy Rose
$24.00
Basa Lore Rose
$24.00
Marie Thibault Rose
$39.00
Petit Bonhomme Acrobate
$39.00
Adelsheim Artist Series Rose
$30.00
Lumen Essence Skin Contact Pinot Gris
$36.00
Volcanalia Soave
$34.00
Seehof Rose Pinot Noir
$29.00
Sparkling
Faire La Fete Cremant De Limoux Brut
$24.00
Faire La Fete Cremant De Limoux Brut Rose
$26.00
Jean Vesselle L'Expression Nature
$92.00Out of stock
Lallier R.018
$65.00
Brendel Petnat Rose
$34.00
Jansz Brut Rose
$32.00Out of stock
Folicello Bianco PetNat
$28.00
Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco
$22.00
Il Mostro Longana
$29.00Out of stock
Furlani Joannizza
$34.00
Listel Petnat
$16.00
Lanson Black Label Brut
$58.00Out of stock
Marigny Piquette
$26.00
Wines of Anarchy Rose
$32.00Out of stock
Wines of Anarchy Bianco
$32.00
Scar of the Sea Sparkling Rose
$39.00
Tissot Cremant Blanc
$44.00
Ercole Pet Nat Rose
$29.00Out of stock
Pirouettes Pet Nat d'Eric
$39.00
Gaudio Malvasia Novo Dolce
$37.00
Ercole Moscato d'Asti
$19.00Out of stock
La Grange Tiphaine Pet Nat Rose
$35.00
Las Jaras Sparkling
$46.00
Gregoletto Prosecco Sui Lieviti
$32.00
True Colors Brut Cava
$24.00
Rotari Brut Rose
$26.00Out of stock
Cleto Chiarli Grasparossa Organic
$19.00
Cleto Chiarli Centenario
$19.00Out of stock
Paltrinieri Leclisse
$28.00
Paltrinieri Leclisse 1.5L
$52.00
Fidora Prosecco Brut
$24.00Out of stock
Val d'Oca Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Brut
$38.00Out of stock
Lamberti Prosecco Rose
$22.00Out of stock
Ruffino Organic Prosecco
$20.00Out of stock
Adami Brut Bosco di Gica
$28.00Out of stock
Mas Daumas Gassac
$31.00Out of stock
Jacques Lassaigne BDB
$80.00Out of stock
Marie Thibault VDF Blanc
$48.00
Sommariva Brut Prosecco
$27.00
McBride Sisters Brut Rose
$30.00
Dandy Bubbles
$42.00
Lini 910 Labrusca Rose
$22.00
Jansz Brut
$33.00
Hild Elbling Sekt
$29.00
LasJaras Sparkling
$49.00
Delinquente Tuff Nutt Petnat
$32.00
Delinquente Weeping Juan Petnat
$32.00
Cans/187s
Illahe Capitol Fizz 187
$9.00
Lucky Dog Sake Box
$6.00
Black Girl Magic Bubbly Rose
$13.00
She Can Sauv Blanc
$9.00
Broc Cellars Love White Can
$14.00
Try It Out Spritzer
$14.00
Ohza Classic Mimosa
$5.00
Ohza Cranberry Mimosa
$5.00
Alta Marfa White Can
$12.00
Ohza Bellini
$5.00
Alta Marfa Red Can
$14.00Out of stock
Texas Cool Agua Fresca
$4.00
Ohza Mango
$5.00
NA Bev
Fortified
Beer/Cider
Andechs Dunkel Weiss
$8.00
Panther Island Oktoberfest
$5.00
Tucher Halles Lager
$6.50
Tucher Festbier
$6.50
Bembel with Care Pur Cider
$6.50
Shiner Bock Octoberfest
$5.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Flensburger Pilsner
$5.00
Equilibrium Light End of Tunnel Ipa
$9.00
Equal Parts Loggerbier
$4.50
Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA
$5.00
Lost Horizon Lucid Dream
$7.00
Lost Horizon Secret Handshake
$14.00
Lost Horizon Old Haunt
$14.00
Books
Drinking Like Ladies
$24.99
Naked Wine
$24.99
Mary Oliver Dog Songs
$16.00
Mary Oliver Dream Work
$16.00
How To Not Always Be Working
$16.99
Tasting Wine & Cheese
$27.99
Gold In The Vineyards
$17.99
Spirits of Latin America
$24.99
Art of Japanese Cocktail
$30.00
Drink Pink
$19.99
Endangered Pleasures
$13.99
Wine Girl
$16.99
American Wino
$16.99
Best In Travel 2022
$17.99
Wine Trails
$24.99
World Atlas of Wine
$65.00
California Vs France
$27.00
Wine & War
$14.95
Champagne
$15.99
Wine Bible
$24.95
Seeking the South
$35.00
Finding Mezcal
$30.00
Friuli Food and Wine
$50.00
Wine Simple
$32.50
Le Pigeon
$40.00
Wine Folly
$25.00
Prince of Romanee Conti
$50.00
New Wine Rules
$14.99
Amaro
$26.00
Craft of the Cocktail
$35.00
How to Drink French Fluently
$18.99
Bitters
$24.99
Do Travel Writers Go to Hell
$16.00
Vino Italiano
$32.50
Secrets of the Sommeliers
$35.00
Sherry
$24.99
A Womans Place Is In The Brewhouse
$19.99
How to Cure a Hangover
$9.99
Jura Wine
$32.50
Wines of the Alps
$32.50
Champagne Widows
$19.00
Fever Tree Easy Mixing
$19.99
Natural Wine 3rd Edition
$27.99
Texas Whiskey
$35.00
Beautiful Platters Delicious Boards
$27.95
The Spice Companion
$40.00
The Italian Table
$40.00
On Board
$24.95
Liguria The Cookbook
$45.00
Foodheim
$35.00
Drink Lightly
$26.99
Tarot and Tequila
$19.99
Mexican Food
$35.00
Literary Libations
$16.99
Queer Cocktails
$12.99
Texas Cocktails
$19.95
Hugh Johnson's Pocket Wine Book
$16.99
Water Wood & Wild Things
$18.00
The Baja California Cookbook
$30.00
Better With Bubbles
$39.95
La Buvette
$24.99
Easy Tiki
$18.99
I Hear She's a Real Bitch
$17.00
American Cider
$18.00
Vino
$35.00
The Sommelier's Atlas of Taste
$40.00
Being Texan
$29.99Out of stock
To Fall in Love Drink This
$17.00
Fire and Wine
$24.95
Rose All Day
$24.95
Cook This Book
$32.50
Spirits of the Otherworld
$19.95
A Spirited Guide to Vermouth
$21.99
You Had Me At Pet-Nat
$28.00
Not Drinking Tonight
$27.00
Gin Glorious Gin
$14.99
Wine Style
$22.00
Black Mixcellence
$29.99
Bludso's BBQ Cookbook
$29.99
Merch
Local Goods
Accessories
Spanish Conserva
Drew Gamino
Bisou
Barbs.B.Q
Oktoberfest Popup
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Best Little Wine & Books is located in Historic Downtown Lockhart.
210 San Antonio, lockhart, TX 78644
