Order Again

Popular Items

Protein Taco
Chips & Salsa (6 Oz)

Starters

QUESO FREE

Out of stock
Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$6.00

Queso a la Cantera

$7.50

Chile con queso served with avocado and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$9.50

Choice of meat topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.

Los Tres

$12.50

Chile con queso, pico, and guacamole.

Elote Mexicano

$7.00

Elote en vasito mixed with mayo, queso fresco, and Valentina hot sauce.

Guacamole

$7.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Choice of meat with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Crispy

Un Poco de Todo

$9.50

One beef crispy taco, one cheese enchilada, and one beef chalupa.

Chalupas Plate

$9.00

2 ground beef chalupas with beans, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.

Crispy Taco

$9.00

2 ground beef crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. 8

Flautas Plate

$9.00

3 chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream.

Gorditas Plate

$12.00

2 fried corn gorditas with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.

Chile Rellenos Plate

$12.50

Fried pepper stuffed with your choice of beef or cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rojas Plate

$9.00

2 ground beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy and American cheese.

Enchiladas Verdes Plate

$11.50

Shredded chicken enchiladas marinated in salsa verde, topped with Monterey Jack and a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Enchiladas El Rancho Plate

$10.00

2 Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas, topped with salsa ranchera and Monterey Jack cheese.

Enchiladas Tapatias Plate

$11.50

3 enchiladas: one beef, one cheese, and one verde chicken.

Cabo's Combo Plate

$13.50

Cheese chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack, one beef enchilada, and a side of guacamole.

Spinach Enchiladas Plate

$10.50

2 spinach and pico de gallo enchiladas, topped with salsa verde and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of sour cream + guacamole.

Los Classicos

Laredo Taquitos

$7.50

4 mini tacos with a choice of carne asada, al pastor, or barbacoa, topped with cilantro, chopped onions, nopales, and lime.

Burrito Mexicano

$8.50

Filled with carne asada, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and avocado.

Chimichanga Plate

$11.00

Fried burrito filled with carne asada, beans, rice, pico de gallo. Topped with gravy and American cheese.

Tortas Plate

$9.50

Choice of meat. Served with mayo, beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and a side of French fries.

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.50

Angus beef topped with pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeños with a side of French fries. Add bacon or avocado for $1

Nana's Bowl

$9.50

Whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and choice of meat and cheese.

Entrees

Tex-Mex Fajitas Plate

$13.00

Marinated beef or chicken fajitas, topped with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo + sour cream.

Carne + Nopales Plate

$11.50

Beef fajitas with nopales (cactus), marinated with chile rojo and tomatoes.

Carnitas Plate Plate

$12.00

Marinated pork served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and lime.

Barbacoa Plate

$12.50

Slow-cooked and seasoned beef served with chopped onions, cilantro, and lime.

Carne Guisada Plate

$11.50

Stewed chunky beef marinated with gravy.

Pork Chops Plate

$10.50

2 grilled pork chops served with home-cut potatoes, pico de gallo and guacamole.

El Mejor de la Casa

$14.00

Mixed beef and chicken fajitas topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, 4 bacon-wrapped shrimps, and a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.

Bistec a la Mexicana Plate

$11.00

Chopped carne asada marinated in ranchera sauce and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole.

Soups

Menudo

$10.50+

Pozole

$13.00

Chicken

Pechuga Rellena a la Julie

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with Monterey Jack, spinach, and bacon.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.00

Chicken fried chicken, topped with queso. Served with guacamole.

Pollo a la Cantera

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with queso, shrimp, bacon, and pico de gallo.

Mari's Pollo

$13.00

Chicken fried chicken, topped with ranchera sauce, Monterey Jack, and pico de gallo.

Grilled Salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken (or beef) fajita on mixed greens, topped with avocado, American cheese, and a choice of dressing. *No rice or beans.* Add shrimp $4

Seafood

Tilapia Plate

$14.00

Marinated grilled tilapia marinated. Served with avocado salad.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$14.50

Large shrimp cooked in bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with avocado.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.50

A classic Mexican seafood dish: spicy, marinated, and grilled large shrimp. Served with french fries.

Tacos Plate

$14.50

3 tacos on corn tortillas filled with tilapia or shrimp, pico, avocado, and cabbage. *No beans or mixed greens with this entree.*

Kid's Plates

Kids Pancakes Plt

$6.00

1 pancake, egg, and a choice of sausage or bacon.

Kids Cheeseburger w/FF

$6.00

Children's cheeseburger (meat + cheese only) with French fries.

Kid's Crispy Taco Plt

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla Plt

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Enchilada Plt

$6.00

Kid's Beef Enchilada Plt

$6.00

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Sodas Mexicanas

$4.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

Agua Fresca's

$4.00

Half + Half Tea

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Big Red

$3.00

Agua Fresca (Refill)

$2.00

Kid's Drink

$2.25

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Alcohol

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Dos X

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob

$4.50

White Claw

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.00

Michelada

$7.95

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa (Bottle)

$30.00

Margarita

$7.00

Wine

$5.99

Postre

Cheesecake

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Churro Waffle

$6.00

Muffin

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50

Churro Donut

$2.50

Brownie

$3.50

Dinner SPECIAL

Beef Fajita Plate

$8.99

DESAYUNO + ALMUERZO

Huevos Rancheros

$7.50

2 eggs topped with salsa ranchera.

Huevo Con Chorizo

$7.50

2 eggs mixed with chorizo.

Huevo Con Nopal

$7.75

2 eggs mixed with nopales.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$7.50

2 eggs mixed with pico de gallo.

Famosos Chilaquiles

$7.75

2 eggs mixed with fried tortillas and salsa, topped with queso fresco and onions.

Migas

$7.75

2 eggs mixed with fried tortillas, cilantro and onions. 7.75 * Add cheese $1

Huevos Especiales

$9.00

2 eggs and side of chilaquiles topped with queso fresco and onions.

Huevos Campesinos

$9.50

2 eggs served with barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and lime.

Breakfast Pork Chops

$9.00

1 grilled pork chop and 2 eggs.

Lockhart's Burrito

$7.50

Large burrito filled with beans, potato, egg, bacon, and cheese.

Pancake Plate

$7.75

2 pancakes and 2 eggs. Bacon or sausage.

Don Delfinos

$7.75

2 eggs, 2 bacons, side of potatoes, and toast.

Irene's Omelette

$8.50

Choice of 3 breakfast sides, topped with American cheese. Side of beans & potatoes.

Waffle Plate

$8.50

1 waffle and 2 eggs. Bacon or sausage.

Migas a la Mexicana

$9.00

Homemade Tortillas

$6.00

Taco Fav

Specialty Taco

$1.95

One-item: papa ranchera, papa a la mexicana, migas, chilaquiles.

Breakfast Taco

$1.85

Any two-item: ham, egg, bacon, chorizo, nopal, sausage, potato, whole beans, and refried beans.

Protein Taco

$3.25

Picadillo, beef or chicken fajita, asada, guisada, pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, chicharron with salsa, and chicharron mixed with egg.

A La Carte

Chips Before 11am

$4.99

Flour Tortillas (1 )

$0.89

Corn Tortillas (1 )

$0.65

Single Waffle

$5.85

Pancake, SINGLE

$3.00

Pancake (SINGLE) w/ Fruit

$5.50

Side of Fruit

$3.50

S/O Bacon (1 strip)

$0.89

S/O Cheese

$1.50

S/O Queso (Metal Container)

$3.50

S/O Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

S/O Onions

$1.00

S/O Sour cream

$1.50

S/O Salsa Ranchera

$2.00

S/O Guacamole (Metal Container)

$2.50

S/O Avocado (3 slices)

$2.50

S/O Migas

$2.50

S/O Chilaquiles

$2.50

S/O Whole Beans

$3.00

S/O Charro Beans

$3.50

S/O Beans

$3.00

S/O Potatoes

$3.00

S/O Rice

$3.00

S/O Nopales

$3.50

Egg, SINGLE

$1.65

Pork Chop, SINGLE

$4.00

SINGLE Omelette

$5.85

Bean Chalupa

$3.50

Guacamole Chalupa, SINGLE

$4.00

Bf Chalupa, SINGLE

$3.50

Ck Chalupa, SINGLE

$3.75

Cheese Enchilada, SINGLE

$3.50

Beef Enchilada, SINGLE

$3.75

Crispy Taco, SINGLE

$3.50

Ck Enchilad Roja, SINGLE

$3.75

Chile Relleno, SINGLE

$5.99

CK Verde Enchilada, SINGLE

$3.75

Flauta, SINGLE

$3.50

Gordita, SINGLE

$5.50

Bag of Chips

$4.00

French Toast

$8.50

Gordita (Plain), SINGLE

$4.00

Laredo Taquito, SINGLE

$3.50

Rice + bean Taco

$2.50

S/O Chille Toriado

$1.50

S/O French Fries

$3.25

S/O Guacamole Salad

$3.50

S/O Jalapeños

$1.50

S/O Limes (2)

$1.00

S/O Pico

$1.50

S/O Ranch

$1.00

S/O Salad

$2.50

S/O Sausage

$3.00

S/O Toast

$1.50

S/O Tomatoes

$1.00

Shrimp LG (6 )

$6.99

Chips & Salsa (6 Oz)

$5.99

Chips & Salsa (16 Oz)

$9.99

Shrimp SM (11 )

$8.99

6 Oz Chip Salsa

$4.99

16 Oz Chip Salsa

$8.99

32 Oz Chip Salsa

$12.99

6 Oz Green Salsa

$5.99

16 Oz Green Salsa

$8.99

32 Oz Green Salsa

$12.99

6 Oz Red Salsa

$5.99

16 Oz Red Salsa

$8.99

32 Oz Red salsa

$12.99

Muffin

$3.50

Cupcake

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Banana Bread

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Cookie

$2.50

LB of BBQ

$19.99

1/2 LB of BBQ

$10.99

S/O Cilantro

$1.00

------------------

-------------------

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homestyle Mexican cooking inspired by Doña Mari’s kitchen. Cozy, local, family-owned and operated.

Website

Location

119 E Walnut St, Lockhart, TX 78644

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

