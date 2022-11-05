La Cantera
119 E Walnut St
Lockhart, TX 78644
Popular Items
Starters
QUESO FREE
Chile Con Queso
Queso a la Cantera
Chile con queso served with avocado and pico de gallo.
Nachos
Choice of meat topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, and sour cream.
Los Tres
Chile con queso, pico, and guacamole.
Elote Mexicano
Elote en vasito mixed with mayo, queso fresco, and Valentina hot sauce.
Guacamole
Quesadilla
Choice of meat with a side of lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.
Crispy
Un Poco de Todo
One beef crispy taco, one cheese enchilada, and one beef chalupa.
Chalupas Plate
2 ground beef chalupas with beans, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
Crispy Taco
2 ground beef crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese. 8
Flautas Plate
3 chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream.
Gorditas Plate
2 fried corn gorditas with your choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco.
Chile Rellenos Plate
Fried pepper stuffed with your choice of beef or cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rojas Plate
2 ground beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy and American cheese.
Enchiladas Verdes Plate
Shredded chicken enchiladas marinated in salsa verde, topped with Monterey Jack and a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas El Rancho Plate
2 Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas, topped with salsa ranchera and Monterey Jack cheese.
Enchiladas Tapatias Plate
3 enchiladas: one beef, one cheese, and one verde chicken.
Cabo's Combo Plate
Cheese chile relleno topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack, one beef enchilada, and a side of guacamole.
Spinach Enchiladas Plate
2 spinach and pico de gallo enchiladas, topped with salsa verde and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of sour cream + guacamole.
Los Classicos
Laredo Taquitos
4 mini tacos with a choice of carne asada, al pastor, or barbacoa, topped with cilantro, chopped onions, nopales, and lime.
Burrito Mexicano
Filled with carne asada, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and avocado.
Chimichanga Plate
Fried burrito filled with carne asada, beans, rice, pico de gallo. Topped with gravy and American cheese.
Tortas Plate
Choice of meat. Served with mayo, beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and a side of French fries.
Classic Cheeseburger
Angus beef topped with pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, mayo, mustard, and jalapeños with a side of French fries. Add bacon or avocado for $1
Nana's Bowl
Whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico, guacamole, and choice of meat and cheese.
Entrees
Tex-Mex Fajitas Plate
Marinated beef or chicken fajitas, topped with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo + sour cream.
Carne + Nopales Plate
Beef fajitas with nopales (cactus), marinated with chile rojo and tomatoes.
Carnitas Plate Plate
Marinated pork served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and lime.
Barbacoa Plate
Slow-cooked and seasoned beef served with chopped onions, cilantro, and lime.
Carne Guisada Plate
Stewed chunky beef marinated with gravy.
Pork Chops Plate
2 grilled pork chops served with home-cut potatoes, pico de gallo and guacamole.
El Mejor de la Casa
Mixed beef and chicken fajitas topped with grilled onions and bell peppers, 4 bacon-wrapped shrimps, and a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.
Bistec a la Mexicana Plate
Chopped carne asada marinated in ranchera sauce and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole.
Chicken
Pechuga Rellena a la Julie
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with Monterey Jack, spinach, and bacon.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken fried chicken, topped with queso. Served with guacamole.
Pollo a la Cantera
Grilled chicken breast topped with queso, shrimp, bacon, and pico de gallo.
Mari's Pollo
Chicken fried chicken, topped with ranchera sauce, Monterey Jack, and pico de gallo.
Grilled Salad
Grilled chicken (or beef) fajita on mixed greens, topped with avocado, American cheese, and a choice of dressing. *No rice or beans.* Add shrimp $4
Seafood
Tilapia Plate
Marinated grilled tilapia marinated. Served with avocado salad.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Large shrimp cooked in bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with avocado.
Camarones a la Diabla
A classic Mexican seafood dish: spicy, marinated, and grilled large shrimp. Served with french fries.
Tacos Plate
3 tacos on corn tortillas filled with tilapia or shrimp, pico, avocado, and cabbage. *No beans or mixed greens with this entree.*
Kid's Plates
Drinks
Alcohol
Postre
Dinner SPECIAL
DESAYUNO + ALMUERZO
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs topped with salsa ranchera.
Huevo Con Chorizo
2 eggs mixed with chorizo.
Huevo Con Nopal
2 eggs mixed with nopales.
Huevos a la Mexicana
2 eggs mixed with pico de gallo.
Famosos Chilaquiles
2 eggs mixed with fried tortillas and salsa, topped with queso fresco and onions.
Migas
2 eggs mixed with fried tortillas, cilantro and onions. 7.75 * Add cheese $1
Huevos Especiales
2 eggs and side of chilaquiles topped with queso fresco and onions.
Huevos Campesinos
2 eggs served with barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and lime.
Breakfast Pork Chops
1 grilled pork chop and 2 eggs.
Lockhart's Burrito
Large burrito filled with beans, potato, egg, bacon, and cheese.
Pancake Plate
2 pancakes and 2 eggs. Bacon or sausage.
Don Delfinos
2 eggs, 2 bacons, side of potatoes, and toast.
Irene's Omelette
Choice of 3 breakfast sides, topped with American cheese. Side of beans & potatoes.
Waffle Plate
1 waffle and 2 eggs. Bacon or sausage.
Migas a la Mexicana
Homemade Tortillas
Taco Fav
Specialty Taco
One-item: papa ranchera, papa a la mexicana, migas, chilaquiles.
Breakfast Taco
Any two-item: ham, egg, bacon, chorizo, nopal, sausage, potato, whole beans, and refried beans.
Protein Taco
Picadillo, beef or chicken fajita, asada, guisada, pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, chicharron with salsa, and chicharron mixed with egg.
A La Carte
Chips Before 11am
Flour Tortillas (1 )
Corn Tortillas (1 )
Single Waffle
Pancake, SINGLE
Pancake (SINGLE) w/ Fruit
Side of Fruit
S/O Bacon (1 strip)
S/O Cheese
S/O Queso (Metal Container)
S/O Fresh Jalapeños
S/O Onions
S/O Sour cream
S/O Salsa Ranchera
S/O Guacamole (Metal Container)
S/O Avocado (3 slices)
S/O Migas
S/O Chilaquiles
S/O Whole Beans
S/O Charro Beans
S/O Beans
S/O Potatoes
S/O Rice
S/O Nopales
Egg, SINGLE
Pork Chop, SINGLE
SINGLE Omelette
Bean Chalupa
Guacamole Chalupa, SINGLE
Bf Chalupa, SINGLE
Ck Chalupa, SINGLE
Cheese Enchilada, SINGLE
Beef Enchilada, SINGLE
Crispy Taco, SINGLE
Ck Enchilad Roja, SINGLE
Chile Relleno, SINGLE
CK Verde Enchilada, SINGLE
Flauta, SINGLE
Gordita, SINGLE
Bag of Chips
French Toast
Gordita (Plain), SINGLE
Laredo Taquito, SINGLE
Rice + bean Taco
S/O Chille Toriado
S/O French Fries
S/O Guacamole Salad
S/O Jalapeños
S/O Limes (2)
S/O Pico
S/O Ranch
S/O Salad
S/O Sausage
S/O Toast
S/O Tomatoes
Shrimp LG (6 )
Chips & Salsa (6 Oz)
Chips & Salsa (16 Oz)
Shrimp SM (11 )
6 Oz Chip Salsa
16 Oz Chip Salsa
32 Oz Chip Salsa
6 Oz Green Salsa
16 Oz Green Salsa
32 Oz Green Salsa
6 Oz Red Salsa
16 Oz Red Salsa
32 Oz Red salsa
Muffin
Cupcake
Brownie
Banana Bread
Pecan Pie
Cookie
LB of BBQ
1/2 LB of BBQ
S/O Cilantro
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Homestyle Mexican cooking inspired by Doña Mari’s kitchen. Cozy, local, family-owned and operated.
119 E Walnut St, Lockhart, TX 78644