Big B's Barbecue - Fullerton

review star

No reviews yet

1948 N Placentia Ave,

Fullerton, CA 92831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Slab Al a Carte
Whole Slab Dinner
1/2 Chicken Al a Carte

Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.95

We make each 1/3 pound patty to order. Served on our fresh wheat bun with mayo, tomato, onion, pickles and lettuce

BBQ Beef Sandwich

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Tender roast beef splashed with barbecue sauce on our French roll.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced tenderloin pork served on a French roll with pickles and onions.

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.95

Three juicy, tender, and spicy sliders. Comes with 1 side order and BBQ sauce and sliced pickles.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.95

7-8 ounce barbecued chicken breast served on our French roll with mayo, onion, lettuce and tomato.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.95

We make each 1/3 pound patty to order. Served on our fresh wheat bun with your choice of american or swiss cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, pickles and lettuce.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Two charbroiled bratwurst sausages with sauerkraut and mustard on a French roll.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Medium rare roast beef served with Swiss cheese, mayo, onion, lettuce and tomato on our French roll.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Delicious chunks of chicken breast and spices with a hint of honey on our wheat bun.

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.95

Dinner salad with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and pickles topped with a 7-8oz barbecued chicken breast. Served with ranch or Italian dressing on the side.

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.95

Two charbroiled hot link sausages topped with sautéed peppers, onions and our famous homemade barbecue sauce on a French roll.

Polish Sandwich

Polish Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Two charbroiled polish sausage links topped with a pickle spear, swiss cheese and spicy mustard on a French roll.

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich

$10.95

Two charbroiled bratwurst sausages with sauerkraut and mustard on a French roll.

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$12.95

3 Pieces of Atlantic cod, beer battered to order with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.95

Dinners

Whole Slab Dinner

Whole Slab Dinner

$26.95

12-14 Ribs Tender lean pork ribs charbroiled and lightly basted with our special sauce. Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.

Half Slab Dinner

Half Slab Dinner

$21.95

6-7 Ribs Tender lean pork ribs charbroiled and lightly basted with our special sauce. Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$16.45

A 1/2 barbecued chicken crisp and juicy. Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.

Combo Dinner

Combo Dinner

$22.95

1/4 charbroiled chicken matched with 1/3 slab of baby back ribs. Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.

Chicken Breast Dinner

Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.95

Barbecued 7 to 8 oz. Boneless breast. Served with a fresh-baked roll and your choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.95

Dinner salad with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and pickles topped with a 7-8oz barbecued chicken breast. Served with ranch or Italian dressing on the side.

Family Dinners

Five fresh baked rolls and butter, extra barbecue sauce, and your choice of three pints of side orders.

Chicken Family Dinner

$49.95

Two Whole Chickens. Includes five fresh baked rolls and butter, extra barbecue sauce, and your choice of three pints of side orders.

Combo Family Dinner

$56.95

1 Whole Chicken and 1 Slab of Ribs. Includes five fresh baked rolls and butter, extra barbecue sauce, and your choice of three pints of side orders.

Rib Family Dinner

$59.95

Two Whole Slabs of Ribs. Includes five fresh baked rolls and butter, extra barbecue sauce, and your choice of three pints of side orders.

Appetizers

Seven breaded, fried cream cheese filled jalapeno popper. Served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing.
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$9.25
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$10.95

Order of ten hot tangy chicken wings in cayenne pepper sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Tender strips of chicken breast, fried and served with ranch dressing & barbecue sauce.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Generous portion of zucchini served with ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.45

Order of seven breaded, fried cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers. Served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.95

Large basket, freshly made, thickly sliced onion rings.

Al a Carte

Full Slab Al a Carte

$22.95

12-14 Ribs

Half Slab Al a Carte

$13.95

6-7 Ribs

1/2 Chicken Al a Carte

$7.95

Chicken Breast Al a Carte

$6.95
Baked Rolls

Baked Rolls

$0.50

Beef Patty Al a Carte

$4.95

Bratwust Al a Carte

$3.95

Hot Link Al a Carte

$3.95

Polish Link Al a Carte

$3.95Out of stock

Extra Fish

$3.95

Beans - Small

$3.50

Coleslaw - Small

$3.50

Potato - Small

$3.50

Pasta - Small

$3.50

Macaroni - Small

$3.50

Beans - Pint

$7.00

Coleslaw - Pint

$7.00

Potato - Pint

$7.00

Pasta - Pint

$7.00

Macaroni - Pint

$7.00

Beans - Quart

$9.50

Coleslaw - Quart

$9.50

Potato - Quart

$9.50

Pasta - Quart

$9.50

Macaroni - Quart

$9.50

Fries - Small Order

$3.50

Fries - Large Order

$9.25

BBQ Sauce Pint

$7.00

BBQ Sauce Quart

$9.50

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Brownie Special

$5.00

Pulled Pork 1lb

$15.95Out of stock

SAUCE

BBQ

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

TARTAR

$0.50

WING SAUCE

$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$3.00

Coke XL

$3.50

Diet Coke XL

$3.50

Dr. Pepper XL

$3.50

Rootbeer XL

$3.50

Sprite XL

$3.50

Lemonade XL

$3.50

Iced Tea XL

$3.50

Arnold Palmer XL

$3.50

Men’s Black T-Shirt

Med

Med

$21.00

Large

$21.00

X-Large

$21.00

XX-Large

$25.00

3X

$25.00

4X

$25.00

Men’s White T-Shirt

Med

Med

$21.00

Large

$21.00

X-Large

$21.00

XX-Large

$25.00Out of stock

4X Large

$25.00

Women’s T-Shirt

Womens Vneck S

$21.00

Womens V-neck M

$21.00

Womens V-Neck L

$21.00

Womens V Neck XL

$21.00

XX-Large

$21.00

Women’s Racerback Tank Top

Womens Tank S

Womens Tank S

$20.00

Womens Tank M

$20.00

Womens Tank L

$20.00

Womens Tank Xl

$20.00

Hat

Small/Medium

Small/Medium

$25.00

Large/XL

$25.00

Koozies

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

LUNCH

Rib Lunch

Rib Lunch

$15.95

1/3 of a slab of ribs served a fresh baked roll and your choice of one side.

Combo Lunch

Combo Lunch

$17.95

1/3 of a slab and 1/4 of a chicken. Includes a fresh baked roll and your choice of one side.

Chicken Lunch

Chicken Lunch

$14.95

1/2 of a chicken Includes a fresh baked roll and your choice of one side.

Chicken Breast Lunch

Chicken Breast Lunch

$13.45

Barbecued 7 to 8 oz. boneless breast Includes a fresh baked roll and your choice of one side.

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$12.95

A healthy portion of delicious chunks of chicken breast and spices with a hint of honey served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and pickles. Served with a side of ranch dressing or Italian dressing with a roll.

Paper Goods

Paper Goods

$0.40
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Order takeout from 11am-9pm

Website

Website

Location

1948 N Placentia Ave,, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar image
Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar image
Big B's Barbecue/Brian's Original Sports Bar image

Map
