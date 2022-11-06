BingeBowl Eastern European Food
62 Summer Street
Unit C
Malden, MA 02148
Protein Bowls
Taste of Moldova Bowl
Slow cooked Pork with Yellow Polenta, Sauerkraut, crumbled Feta and Sour Cream. As traditional Moldovan food as it gets: Rich and flavorful with a bold garlic flavor. Garnished with pickled red onion.
Mediterranean Chicken Bowl
Roasted Chicken Thighs with Tri-Color Quinoa, homemade Sweet and Sour marinated Vegetable Medley and Korean style carrots. Garlic Dill Aioli on the side. Grandma’s recipe. Pickled Red Onion garnish.
Mushroom Lobia Bowl
White Beans and Mushrooms in tomato sauce. Served with white rice, sweet and sour Vegetable Medley and Korean style marinated carrots. Adjika Sauce on the side. So flavorful, no one will know it’s vegan.
Stuffed Cabbage Leaves
Cabbage leaves filled with rice, Chicken and Vegetables. With a hint of dill, and served with Sour Cream. Hand rolled, in house, a labor of love. An Eastern European classic
Sampler Bowl
Not sure what to get?! Try a bit of everything: Pork, Roasted Chicken Thighs, Mushroom Lobia, White Rice, Polenta and Quinoa. Accompanied by a taste of: Sauerkraut, Sweet & Sour Vegetable Medley and Korean Style Carrots. Classic Adjika on the side.
Build Your Own Bowl
Mix and Match to create your own Bowl. Choose your protein, veggies and sauce. Just how you like. A different experience every time.
Sides
Sweet & Sour Vegetable Medley
House pickled peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. The perfect balance of salt, sweet and sour, unlike anything you've ever tried before.
Morkovcha Korean Carrots
Julienne carrots, house marinated in a particular blend of spices. Bright, tart flavor, with notes of garlic, coriander and nutmeg. The perfect paring for meat or eaten on it's own. These carrots have nothing to do with Korea or the Korean cuisine. Ethnic Koreans located in post-Soviet countries created the dish as they did not have Baechu cabbage, the main ingredient in traditional kimchi. Morkovcha is a popular side dish that you can buy, to this day, in a lot of the bazaar markets all around the post-soviet Republics.
Sauerkraut
Fresh cut white cabbage soaked in vinegar and lightly salted brine. Balance the richness of any meat dish.
Yellow Polenta
Yellow corn meal, traditionally meant to be eaten by hand. It's an essential element of our cuisine, dating back to the ancient times. in Romania and Moldova, this dish is known as Mamaliga.
White Rice
Fluffy White Rice, ready to be served along meats and vegetables and let them shine.
Tri Color Quinoa
Rich in protein, anti-oxidants and dietary fiber, quinoa has become a crowd favorite, as the average consumer pays more attention to their diet.
Crumbled Feta
Creamy texture and salty flavor that brings out the best in bright Eastern European dishes. A must have pairing for our pork dish.
Sour Cream
Slightly tangy, rich and flavorful, Sour Cream adds heartiness to any dish.
Garlic Dill Aioli
Garlic and Dill are found as Eastern European cuisine aromatics of choice. Bright, bold flavor, best served with meat.
Adjika Hot Sauce
A bit spicy, Adjika is to Slavic people what red pesto is to Italians. It's a popular Eastern European sauce made with tomatoes and peppers. Green apple and vinegar to balance out the sweetness.
Dessert
Seasonal Pecan Pie
Crunchy pecans surrounded by a sweet, rich sticky filling in a flaky pie crust. Made right here, in house, with seasonal ingredients.
Vanilla Profiteroles
Light Choux Pastry filled with vanilla cream and finished with marbled glaze. The perfect ending to a meal. You get Two per order.
Walnut mini Rolls
Sweet, nutty filling, inside a crumbling, flakey pastry. Traditionally made around the holidays, these are outstanding any time of the year. Two per order
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse
Light mousse made with chocolate, strawberries and gold coconut dusting. Balanced sweetness, rich, velvety texture with a strawberry insert.
Moldovan Walnut Cream Cake
Creamy, rich cake, with mildly sweet & tangy filling and walnut pieces. Made in house, from scratch. An Eastern European Classic.
Homemade Fruit Tart
Light, fluffy sponge cake with layers of whipped vanilla frosting. Topped with juicy, fresh berries. Made fresh, right here, in-house.
Yogurt Parfait
Low Fat yogurt, honey drizzle, mixed berries, granola (organic oats, whole wheat flour, honey, almonds, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla).
Malden Chocolate Cake
Double chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding and mounds of fudge sauce. Made right here, in house.
Drinks
Tart Cherry Stomp
A signature drink in Moldova. This cherry juice is made with simple ingredients: apples, cherries and Vitamin C. That's it. No sugar added.
Cold Brew Bottle
Low acidity with caramel and chocolate undertones make this the perfect choice. A truly phenomenal coffee experience. Made right here, in Malden, at Bikeeny caffe over 24 hours.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water. It's the Italian water preferred by top chefs and fine dining lovers all around the world.
Galvanina Organic Cola
Galvanina reinterprets the traditional flavor of Cola in an organic key, for a delightful drink for all ages. The perfect companion at any time of day, its freshness is exalted by its lingering effervescence. Refreshing on its own, it is a great accompaniment to any dish and is extraordinary as a mixer.
Natalie's Orange Juice
Natalie's 16 oz, fresh organic juice. Made with 100% organic oranges, and nothing else. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage.
Poland Spring Bottled Water
Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water is sourced from carefully selected springs in Maine to provide a fresh taste that's enjoyed throughout.
San Pellegrino Soda
Italian Favorites Made With Flavors Carefully Selected by the Experts at San Pellegrino. Sparkling fruit drink. We carry a variety and it's always a surprise what you will get.
Apple Juice
Apple & Eve Organics 100% Apple Juice is a mouthwatering blend of tart and sweet varieties of organically grown apples.
Cranberry Juice
It's 100% juice made with the crisp, clean taste of real cranberries straight from the bog. Plus, it has no added sugar, a daily dose of vitamin C, and one cup of fruit, so it tastes good and it's good for you, too.
Chocolate Milk
Real, Organic Milk on-the-go: Single-serve chocolate milk boxes are great for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking
Kombucha
A true digestive elixir that's spicy, soothing and invigorating, KeVita Master Brew Kombucha is energizing with a bold brewed tea taste. Fermented with a proprietary kombucha tea culture, Master Brew Kombucha has billions of live probiotics, active cultures, and is verified non-alcoholic.
Spindrift
Spindrift is America's first sparkling water made with just real squeezed fruit. Yup, that's it. We carry a revolving assortment. You never know which one you're going to get.
Bai Antioxidant Infusion
When you discover flavor so spectacular it sparkles, your taste buds won’t be able to stop popping these enticing bubbles. With just 5 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners every sip will give you that fresh fizzy feeling. We have a variety of them. You don't know which flavor you're going to get.
Vita Coco
Hydrate naturally with pure coconut water. One serving is only 60 calories and contains zero grams of fat and no cholesterol. Each bottle includes essential vitamins and minerals that your body needs to maintain good health. These include vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium among many others.
Vitamin Water
Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater®. We carry a variety of them, you never know which one you are going to get.
Combo Catering
Taste of Moldova Catering Combo
Slow cooked Pork with Yellow Polenta, Sauerkraut, crumbled Feta and Sour Cream. As traditional Moldovan food as it gets: Rich and flavorful with a bold garlic flavor. Includes Desert for everyone!
Mediterranean Chicken Catering Combo
Roasted Chicken Thighs with Tri-Color Quinoa, homemade Sweet and Sour marinated Vegetable Medley and Korean style carrots. Garlic Dill Aioli on the side. Grandma’s recipe. Includes Dessert for everyone !
Mushroom Lobia Catering Combo
White Beans and Mushrooms in tomato sauce. Served with white rice, sweet and sour Vegetable Medley and Korean style marinated carrots. Adjika Sauce on the side. So flavorful, no one will know it’s vegan.
Stuffed Cabbage Catering Combo
One decent size stuffed Cabbage per person. Filled with rice, Chicken and Vegetables. With a hint of dill, and served with Sour Cream. Hand rolled, in house, a labor of love. An Eastern European classic Includes choice of Dessert !
A la Carte Catering
Pork side Catering tray
Slow cooked pork with garlic. A true classic of Moldovan cuisine. It's rich, bold and full of flavor.
Chicken side Catering tray
House marinated and roasted chicken thighs. Seasoned lightly with salt, pepper and a touch of balsamic vinegar. A true crowd pleaser.
Mushroom Lobia side Catering tray
White Beans and Mushrooms in tomato sauce. So delicious, no one will know it's vegan.
Quinoa Catering side
Rich in protein, anti-oxidants and dietary fiber, quinoa has become a crowd favorite, as the average consumer pays more attention to their diet.
White Rice Catering side
Fluffy White Rice, ready to be served along meats and vegetables and let them shine.
Polenta Catering side
Yellow corn meal, traditionally meant to be eaten by hand. It's an essential element of our cuisine, dating back to the ancient times. in Romania and Moldova, this dish is known as Mamaliga.
Sweet & Sour Vegetable Catering side
House pickled peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. The perfect balance of salt, sweet and sour, unlike anything you've ever tried before.
Korean Carrots Catering side
Julienne carrots, house marinated in a particular blend of spices. Bright, tart flavor, with notes of garlic, coriander and nutmeg. The perfect paring for meat or eaten on it's own. These carrots have nothing to do with Korea or the Korean cuisine. Ethnic Koreans located in post-Soviet countries created the dish as they did not have Baechu cabbage, the main ingredient in traditional kimchi. Morkovcha is a popular side dish that you can buy, to this day, in a lot of the bazaar markets all around the post-soviet Republics.
Sauerkraut Catering side
Fresh cut white cabbage soaked in vinegar and lightly salted brine. Balance the richness of any meat dish.
Sour Cream Catering side
Slightly tangy, rich and flavorful, Sour Cream adds heartiness to any dish.
Feta Cheese Catering side
Creamy texture and salty flavor that brings out the best in bright Eastern European dishes. A must have pairing for our pork dish.
Adjika Hot Sauce Catering side
A bit spicy, Adjika is to Slavic people what red pesto is to Italians. It's a popular Eastern European sauce made with tomatoes and peppers. Green apple and vinegar to balance out the sweetness.
Garlic Aioli Catering side
Garlic and Dill are found as Eastern European cuisine aromatics of choice. Bright, bold flavor, best served with meat.
Walnut Mini Rolls Catering tray
Sweet, nutty filling, inside a crumbling, flakey pastry. Traditionally made around the holidays, these are outstanding any time of the year.
Vanilla Profiteroles Catering tray
Light Choux Pastry filled with vanilla cream and finished with marbled glaze. The perfect ending to a meal.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Eastern European Food. Originally from Moldova, a small country between Romania and Ukraine. We're here to bring you flavors of our childhood, unique to this region. Where the best food is made by someone's grandmother.
