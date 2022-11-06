Restaurant header imageView gallery

BingeBowl Eastern European Food

review star

No reviews yet

62 Summer Street

Unit C

Malden, MA 02148

Order Again

Popular Items

Taste of Moldova Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl
Stuffed Cabbage Leaves

Protein Bowls

Taste of Moldova Bowl

Taste of Moldova Bowl

$15.95

Slow cooked Pork with Yellow Polenta, Sauerkraut, crumbled Feta and Sour Cream. As traditional Moldovan food as it gets: Rich and flavorful with a bold garlic flavor. Garnished with pickled red onion.

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$14.95

Roasted Chicken Thighs with Tri-Color Quinoa, homemade Sweet and Sour marinated Vegetable Medley and Korean style carrots. Garlic Dill Aioli on the side. Grandma’s recipe. Pickled Red Onion garnish.

Mushroom Lobia Bowl

Mushroom Lobia Bowl

$12.95

White Beans and Mushrooms in tomato sauce. Served with white rice, sweet and sour Vegetable Medley and Korean style marinated carrots. Adjika Sauce on the side. So flavorful, no one will know it’s vegan.

Stuffed Cabbage Leaves

Stuffed Cabbage Leaves

$14.95

Cabbage leaves filled with rice, Chicken and Vegetables. With a hint of dill, and served with Sour Cream. Hand rolled, in house, a labor of love. An Eastern European classic

Sampler Bowl

Sampler Bowl

$15.95

Not sure what to get?! Try a bit of everything: Pork, Roasted Chicken Thighs, Mushroom Lobia, White Rice, Polenta and Quinoa. Accompanied by a taste of: Sauerkraut, Sweet & Sour Vegetable Medley and Korean Style Carrots. Classic Adjika on the side.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Mix and Match to create your own Bowl. Choose your protein, veggies and sauce. Just how you like. A different experience every time.

Sides

Sweet & Sour Vegetable Medley

Sweet & Sour Vegetable Medley

$5.95

House pickled peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. The perfect balance of salt, sweet and sour, unlike anything you've ever tried before.

Morkovcha Korean Carrots

Morkovcha Korean Carrots

$2.95

Julienne carrots, house marinated in a particular blend of spices. Bright, tart flavor, with notes of garlic, coriander and nutmeg. The perfect paring for meat or eaten on it's own. These carrots have nothing to do with Korea or the Korean cuisine. Ethnic Koreans located in post-Soviet countries created the dish as they did not have Baechu cabbage, the main ingredient in traditional kimchi. Morkovcha is a popular side dish that you can buy, to this day, in a lot of the bazaar markets all around the post-soviet Republics.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$2.95

Fresh cut white cabbage soaked in vinegar and lightly salted brine. Balance the richness of any meat dish.

Yellow Polenta

Yellow Polenta

$2.95

Yellow corn meal, traditionally meant to be eaten by hand. It's an essential element of our cuisine, dating back to the ancient times. in Romania and Moldova, this dish is known as Mamaliga.

White Rice

White Rice

$2.95

Fluffy White Rice, ready to be served along meats and vegetables and let them shine.

Tri Color Quinoa

Tri Color Quinoa

$3.95

Rich in protein, anti-oxidants and dietary fiber, quinoa has become a crowd favorite, as the average consumer pays more attention to their diet.

Crumbled Feta

Crumbled Feta

$1.00

Creamy texture and salty flavor that brings out the best in bright Eastern European dishes. A must have pairing for our pork dish.

Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.00

Slightly tangy, rich and flavorful, Sour Cream adds heartiness to any dish.

Garlic Dill Aioli

Garlic Dill Aioli

$1.00

Garlic and Dill are found as Eastern European cuisine aromatics of choice. Bright, bold flavor, best served with meat.

Adjika Hot Sauce

Adjika Hot Sauce

$1.00

A bit spicy, Adjika is to Slavic people what red pesto is to Italians. It's a popular Eastern European sauce made with tomatoes and peppers. Green apple and vinegar to balance out the sweetness.

Dessert

Seasonal Pecan Pie

Seasonal Pecan Pie

$5.95Out of stock

Crunchy pecans surrounded by a sweet, rich sticky filling in a flaky pie crust. Made right here, in house, with seasonal ingredients.

Vanilla Profiteroles

Vanilla Profiteroles

$4.95

Light Choux Pastry filled with vanilla cream and finished with marbled glaze. The perfect ending to a meal. You get Two per order.

Walnut mini Rolls

Walnut mini Rolls

$4.95

Sweet, nutty filling, inside a crumbling, flakey pastry. Traditionally made around the holidays, these are outstanding any time of the year. Two per order

Strawberry Chocolate Mousse

Strawberry Chocolate Mousse

$4.95

Light mousse made with chocolate, strawberries and gold coconut dusting. Balanced sweetness, rich, velvety texture with a strawberry insert.

Moldovan Walnut Cream Cake

Moldovan Walnut Cream Cake

$5.95

Creamy, rich cake, with mildly sweet & tangy filling and walnut pieces. Made in house, from scratch. An Eastern European Classic.

Homemade Fruit Tart

Homemade Fruit Tart

$5.95

Light, fluffy sponge cake with layers of whipped vanilla frosting. Topped with juicy, fresh berries. Made fresh, right here, in-house.

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Low Fat yogurt, honey drizzle, mixed berries, granola (organic oats, whole wheat flour, honey, almonds, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla).

Malden Chocolate Cake

Malden Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Double chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding and mounds of fudge sauce. Made right here, in house.

Drinks

Tart Cherry Stomp

Tart Cherry Stomp

$2.95

A signature drink in Moldova. This cherry juice is made with simple ingredients: apples, cherries and Vitamin C. That's it. No sugar added.

Cold Brew Bottle

Cold Brew Bottle

$4.75

Low acidity with caramel and chocolate undertones make this the perfect choice. A truly phenomenal coffee experience. Made right here, in Malden, at Bikeeny caffe over 24 hours.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.75

San Pellegrino is the finest sparkling natural mineral water. It's the Italian water preferred by top chefs and fine dining lovers all around the world.

Galvanina Organic Cola

Galvanina Organic Cola

$2.95

Galvanina reinterprets the traditional flavor of Cola in an organic key, for a delightful drink for all ages. The perfect companion at any time of day, its freshness is exalted by its lingering effervescence. Refreshing on its own, it is a great accompaniment to any dish and is extraordinary as a mixer.

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.55

Natalie's 16 oz, fresh organic juice. Made with 100% organic oranges, and nothing else. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage.

Poland Spring Bottled Water

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$1.95

Poland Spring® Brand Natural Spring Water is sourced from carefully selected springs in Maine to provide a fresh taste that's enjoyed throughout.

San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$2.95

Italian Favorites Made With Flavors Carefully Selected by the Experts at San Pellegrino. Sparkling fruit drink. We carry a variety and it's always a surprise what you will get.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.25

Apple & Eve Organics 100% Apple Juice is a mouthwatering blend of tart and sweet varieties of organically grown apples.

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

It's 100% juice made with the crisp, clean taste of real cranberries straight from the bog. Plus, it has no added sugar, a daily dose of vitamin C, and one cup of fruit, so it tastes good and it's good for you, too.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.55

Real, Organic Milk on-the-go: Single-serve chocolate milk boxes are great for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking

Kombucha

Kombucha

$3.95

A true digestive elixir that's spicy, soothing and invigorating, KeVita Master Brew Kombucha is energizing with a bold brewed tea taste. Fermented with a proprietary kombucha tea culture, Master Brew Kombucha has billions of live probiotics, active cultures, and is verified non-alcoholic.

Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.95

Spindrift is America's first sparkling water made with just real squeezed fruit. Yup, that's it. We carry a revolving assortment. You never know which one you're going to get.

Bai Antioxidant Infusion

Bai Antioxidant Infusion

$2.95

When you discover flavor so spectacular it sparkles, your taste buds won’t be able to stop popping these enticing bubbles. With just 5 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners every sip will give you that fresh fizzy feeling. We have a variety of them. You don't know which flavor you're going to get.

Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$3.65

Hydrate naturally with pure coconut water. One serving is only 60 calories and contains zero grams of fat and no cholesterol. Each bottle includes essential vitamins and minerals that your body needs to maintain good health. These include vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium among many others.

Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Stay hydrated while you enhance your water drinking experience with the vitamins and electrolytes in the many flavors of vitaminwater®. We carry a variety of them, you never know which one you are going to get.

Combo Catering

Taste of Moldova Catering Combo

$149.95+

Slow cooked Pork with Yellow Polenta, Sauerkraut, crumbled Feta and Sour Cream. As traditional Moldovan food as it gets: Rich and flavorful with a bold garlic flavor. Includes Desert for everyone!

Mediterranean Chicken Catering Combo

$139.95+

Roasted Chicken Thighs with Tri-Color Quinoa, homemade Sweet and Sour marinated Vegetable Medley and Korean style carrots. Garlic Dill Aioli on the side. Grandma’s recipe. Includes Dessert for everyone !

Mushroom Lobia Catering Combo

$119.95+

White Beans and Mushrooms in tomato sauce. Served with white rice, sweet and sour Vegetable Medley and Korean style marinated carrots. Adjika Sauce on the side. So flavorful, no one will know it’s vegan.

Stuffed Cabbage Catering Combo

$59.00+

One decent size stuffed Cabbage per person. Filled with rice, Chicken and Vegetables. With a hint of dill, and served with Sour Cream. Hand rolled, in house, a labor of love. An Eastern European classic Includes choice of Dessert !

A la Carte Catering

Pork side Catering tray

$49.95+

Slow cooked pork with garlic. A true classic of Moldovan cuisine. It's rich, bold and full of flavor.

Chicken side Catering tray

$69.95+

House marinated and roasted chicken thighs. Seasoned lightly with salt, pepper and a touch of balsamic vinegar. A true crowd pleaser.

Mushroom Lobia side Catering tray

$49.95+

White Beans and Mushrooms in tomato sauce. So delicious, no one will know it's vegan.

Quinoa Catering side

$29.95+

Rich in protein, anti-oxidants and dietary fiber, quinoa has become a crowd favorite, as the average consumer pays more attention to their diet.

White Rice Catering side

$19.95+

Fluffy White Rice, ready to be served along meats and vegetables and let them shine.

Polenta Catering side

$19.95+

Yellow corn meal, traditionally meant to be eaten by hand. It's an essential element of our cuisine, dating back to the ancient times. in Romania and Moldova, this dish is known as Mamaliga.

Sweet & Sour Vegetable Catering side

$29.95+

House pickled peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. The perfect balance of salt, sweet and sour, unlike anything you've ever tried before.

Korean Carrots Catering side

$19.95+

Julienne carrots, house marinated in a particular blend of spices. Bright, tart flavor, with notes of garlic, coriander and nutmeg. The perfect paring for meat or eaten on it's own. These carrots have nothing to do with Korea or the Korean cuisine. Ethnic Koreans located in post-Soviet countries created the dish as they did not have Baechu cabbage, the main ingredient in traditional kimchi. Morkovcha is a popular side dish that you can buy, to this day, in a lot of the bazaar markets all around the post-soviet Republics.

Sauerkraut Catering side

$14.95+

Fresh cut white cabbage soaked in vinegar and lightly salted brine. Balance the richness of any meat dish.

Sour Cream Catering side

$9.95+

Slightly tangy, rich and flavorful, Sour Cream adds heartiness to any dish.

Feta Cheese Catering side

$9.95+

Creamy texture and salty flavor that brings out the best in bright Eastern European dishes. A must have pairing for our pork dish.

Adjika Hot Sauce Catering side

$9.95+

A bit spicy, Adjika is to Slavic people what red pesto is to Italians. It's a popular Eastern European sauce made with tomatoes and peppers. Green apple and vinegar to balance out the sweetness.

Garlic Aioli Catering side

$9.95+

Garlic and Dill are found as Eastern European cuisine aromatics of choice. Bright, bold flavor, best served with meat.

Walnut Mini Rolls Catering tray

$19.95+

Sweet, nutty filling, inside a crumbling, flakey pastry. Traditionally made around the holidays, these are outstanding any time of the year.

Vanilla Profiteroles Catering tray

$19.95+

Light Choux Pastry filled with vanilla cream and finished with marbled glaze. The perfect ending to a meal.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eastern European Food. Originally from Moldova, a small country between Romania and Ukraine. We're here to bring you flavors of our childhood, unique to this region. Where the best food is made by someone's grandmother.

Website

Location

62 Summer Street, Unit C, Malden, MA 02148

Directions

