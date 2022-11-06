BingeBowl Eastern European Food

Morkovcha Korean Carrots

Julienne carrots, house marinated in a particular blend of spices. Bright, tart flavor, with notes of garlic, coriander and nutmeg. The perfect paring for meat or eaten on it's own. These carrots have nothing to do with Korea or the Korean cuisine. Ethnic Koreans located in post-Soviet countries created the dish as they did not have Baechu cabbage, the main ingredient in traditional kimchi. Morkovcha is a popular side dish that you can buy, to this day, in a lot of the bazaar markets all around the post-soviet Republics.