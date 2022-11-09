Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Here at Bleu Kitchen "Home of the Surf n Turf Garlic Noodles" we are a culinary success story based out of Los Angeles Ca serving up some of the best noodles with all your favorite toppings and appetizers, an Asian Soul Fusion to die for.
Location
7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas, NV 89129
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant