Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc

review star

No reviews yet

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC HOISON CHICKEN
BLEU ROLLS

Sharables

Shrimp Fried Rice Balls

$15.00

Shrimp fried rice w/ peas, carrots, & green onion deep fried in panko served with our in house sweet garlic aioli

Bleu Bang Shrimp

$25.00

Shrimp deep fried in our in house batter tossed in our sweet & mildly spicy bleu bang sauce

Korean Sticky Wings

$17.00

Wet battered chicken wings tossed in our Korean chili sauce topped w/ black & toasted sesame seeds and chives

BLEU OYSTERS

$12.00

1/2 dozen pacific oysters on a half shell topped w/ creamy spinach, white garlic sauce, monterey jack cheese ADD LUMP CRAB

LOBSTER STIX

$27.00+

Whole lobster cut in half deep fried in our in house batter on skewers served with our in house sweet garlic aioli

BLEU ROLLS

$12.00+

Real Snowcrab meat, white garlic sauce, celery, spinach, and Monterey Jack cheese topped w/ sweet garlic aioli, Parmesan cheese and chives

Salads

Asian Ceasar Salad

$11.00

romaine, carrots, green onion, radicchio, crispy shallots, cherry tomatoes, parm, caeser dressing

Toppings

Every order comes over a bed of our famous garlic noodles

GARLIC HOISON CHICKEN

$17.00

topped w/ black & white sesame seeds, parm, chives, & curly green onions

PAN FRIED GARLIC SHRIMP

$26.00

4 black tiger prawn pan fried in our garlic butter topped w/ parm & micro arugula

10OZ NY STRIP STEAK

$30.00

hibachi style steak topped w/ black & white sesame seeds, parm, white garlic sauce, chives, & curly green onions

Salmon

$26.00

topped w/ black & white sesame seeds, parm, white garlic sauce, chives, & micro arugula

Just Noodles

$10.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$42.00

topped w/ black & white sesame seeds, parm, white garlic sauce, chives, & micro arugula

Snow Crab Garlic Noodles

$42.00+Out of stock

topped w/ parm, served w/ garlic butter & grilled lemon wedge

SPICY GARLIC FRIED SHRIMP

$25.00

topped w/ black & white sesame seeds, parm, chives, & curly green onions

KOREAN STICKY CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken breast thinned and sliced topped w/ black & white sesame seeds, parm, chives, & curly green onions

SOUTHERN FRIED SHRIMP

$25.00

topped w/ black & white sesame seeds, parm, chives, & curly green onions

CRAB STUFFED SHRIMP

$38.00

4 black tiger prawn pan fried in our garlic butter topped w/ parm & micro arugula

KING CRAB

$55.00

topped w/ parm, served w/ garlic butter & grilled lemon wedge

6 oz Lobster Tail

$37.00+

a la carte

Side Veggies

Grilled Broccolini

$8.00

served plain or w/ white garlic sauce & bacon optional

Garlic Brussels

$12.00

tossed in garlic hoison | bacon optional

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

served plain or w/ white garlic sauce & bacon optional

Seafood

Shrimp

$14.00

a la carte

Salmon

$16.00

a la carte

6 oz Lobster Tail

$37.00+

a la carte

King Crab

$45.00+Out of stock

a la carte

Snow Crab

$32.00+Out of stock

a la carte

Drinks

LEMONADES

$6.00+

Bleu MILK Tea

$5.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT

8 OR MORE GUEST

$100.00

RESERVATION INQUIRING 8 OR MORE GUEST WILL REQUIRE A $100 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE, WHICH WILL APPLY TO FINAL TAB ONCE SERVICES HAVE BEEN RENDERED. THIS WILL GUARANTEE RESERVATION FOR YOUR GUEST.

ENTIRE RESTAURANT

$500.00

RESERVATION INQUIRING ENTIRE RESTAURANT RENTAL WILL REQUIRE A $500 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE, WHICH WILL APPLY TO FINAL TAB ONCE SERVICES HAVE BEEN RENDERED. THIS WILL GUARANTEE RESERVATION FOR YOUR GUEST. RESERVATIONS WILL BE GOOD FOR A MAX OF 2 HOURS. ** Further details, please call (702)992-3290

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Bleu Kitchen "Home of the Surf n Turf Garlic Noodles" we are a culinary success story based out of Los Angeles Ca serving up some of the best noodles with all your favorite toppings and appetizers, an Asian Soul Fusion to die for.

Location

7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Directions

Gallery
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc image
Banner pic
BG pic
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dona Maria Tamales - Summerlin
orange star4.3 • 1
3205 N Tenaya Way Las Vegas, NV 89129
View restaurantnext
Americana Las Vegas
orange starNo Reviews
2620 Regatta drive Las Vegas, NV 89120
View restaurantnext
Aces & Ales (Tenaya)
orange starNo Reviews
2801 N Tenaya Way LAS VEGAS, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
VooDoo Wing Co - Cheyenne
orange star3.9 • 1,689
6728 W Cheyenne Ave Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #239
orange starNo Reviews
3081 Rainbow Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89108
View restaurantnext
Bronze Cafe - 2380 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 110
orange starNo Reviews
2380 North Buffalo Drive, Suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston