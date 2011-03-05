Restaurant header imageView gallery

blue grillhouse 4431 Easton Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4431 Easton Avenue

Bethlehem, PA 18020

Popular Items

Blue Hula Ice Cream Cake

Dessert

Blue Hula Ice Cream Cake

$13.00

NY cheesecake

$11.50

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake

$11.50

Creme Brûlée

$11.00

Almond Butter Cake

$10.50

Pecan Pie

$10.50

Berry Bowl

$10.00

Feature Dessert

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A cooler, hipper kind of steakhouse in Bethlehem, PA. Serving top quality steaks and seafood in a stunning ambiance with 5- star service.

Location

4431 Easton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18020

Directions

