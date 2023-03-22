Boba Bunny
15 E Valley Blvd
Alhambra, CA 91801
FRESH FRUIT TEA
HOUSE FRUIT TEA
Jasmine w/ freshly squeezed orange juice, passion fruit, watermelon & lemon slice
WATERMELON JASMINE
Fresh watermelon fruits and jasmine green tea.
WATERMELON STRAWBERRY JASMINE
Fresh watermelon and strawberry fruits with jasmine green tea.
STRAWBERRY JASMINE
Fresh strawberry fruits with jasmine green tea.
SUNSET PASSION
Jasmine w/ passion fruit & fresh strawberries fruit & orange slice
HAWAIIAN PARADISE
Green tea from Hawaii w/ freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, passion fruit, orange slices & pineapple bits
ORANGE BLOSSOM
Organically grown & imported Japanese green tea w/ freshly squeezed orange juice & orange slices.
LYCHEE OSMANTHUS OOLONG
Served with lychee fruit bits.
ALOE VERA APPLE OOLONG
Refreshing apple oolong served with aloe vera bits.
ALOE VERA LEMON WINTERMELON JASMINE
Fresh lemon juice, wintermelon, and jasmine green tea. Served with lemon slice and aloe vera bits.
PEACH JASMINE
Served with peach fruit bits.
PASSION FRUIT JASMINE
Served with orange slice.
MANGO JASMINE
Served with mango fruit bits.
ALOE VERA GRAPEFRUIT JASMINE
Fresh grapefruit with jasmine tea served with aloe vera bits and grapefruit slice.
BLENDED FRUIT / SMOOTHIES
STRAWBERRY SNOW BUNNY
Blended fresh strawberries swirled w/ special house cheese foam & strawberry bits
BUNNY MATCHA
Blended High Grade Matcha imported from Japan, swirled w/ Creme Brulee
MANGO SNOW BUNNY
Blended fresh mango swirled w/ special house cheese foam & mango bits
MANGO COCONUT
Blended fresh mango w/ coconut milk, mango bits & coconut lychee jelly
DRAGONFRUIT SNOW BUNNY
Blended fresh dragonfruit swirled w/ house made cheese foam, watermelon bits, and crystal boba.
LYCHEE COCONUT
Blended lychee w/ coconut milk, lychee fruit bits & coconut lychee jelly
AVOCADO SMASH
Blended whole avocado w/ strawberry fruit bits & rainbow jelly
CANTALOUPE COOLER
Blended fresh cantaloupe & Osmanthus Oolong served with cheese foam
MELON MADNESS
Blended fresh cantaloupe & watermelon served with rainbow jelly
WATERMELON CRUSH
Blended fresh watermelon served with watermelon fruit bits.
WATERMELON MANGO
Blended fresh watermelon & fresh mango served with crystal boba.
SUPER FRUIT SLUSH
Blended orange juice, peach, passion fruit w/ pineapple fruit bits & orange slice
PINK BLOSSOM
Blended lychee & strawberry fruit w/ coconut lychee jelly & strawberry fruit bits
COCONUT TARO
Blended coconut taro smoothie served with taro bits.
CHILLI MANGO
Blended mango w/ Tajin, Chamoy & mango fruit bits
OREO COOKIES & CREAM
Blended Oreo cookies & cream smoothie served house made cheese foam and Oreo crumbs.
TROPICAL PARADISE
Blended mango, pineapple & papaya w/ coconut milk & pineapple fruit bits
PINA COLADA
CITRUS LOVER
Blended fresh grapefruit & orange juice w/ Jasmine green tea, served with orange and grapefruit slices.
AVO-MANGO (REGULAR SIZE ONLY)
Blended fresh avocado & mango w/ house special coconut cream, served with crystal boba & mango fruit bits
KISS OF THE DRAGON
CANTALOUPE MANGO
AVOCADO SNOW BUNNY W/ GREEN TEA
Fresh Avocado blended with Jasmine Green Tea. Served with house made special cheese foam & crystal boba.
PREMIUM MILK TEA
HOUSE BUNNY MILK TEA
JAPANESE BLOSSOM GREEN MILK TEA
Organically grown & imported premium Japanese green tea
JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA
FRESH LEMON COCONUT MILK TEA
Fresh lemon juice, coconut milk, jasmine green with house made milk, and lemon slice.
FRESH LEMON PASSION FRUIT MILK TEA
Fresh lemon juice, passion fruit, jasmine green mixed with house made milk, and lemon slice.
FRESH CANTALOUPE OOLONG MILK TEA
Blended fresh cantaloupe oolong milk tea.
FLOWER GREEN MILK TEA
OSMANTHUS OOLONG MILK TEA
PHOENIX OOLONG MILK TEA
FLYING DRAGON MILK TEA
a rich blend of black & oolong tea
FRESH LAVENDER FLOWER MILK TEA
CREME BRULEE THAI MILK TEA
Thai milk tea served with creme brûlée.
OREO BRULEE MATCHA MILK TEA
Japanese imported matcha green milk tea served with Oreo crumbs and creme brûlée.
OREO BRULEE MILK TEA
CARAMEL MILK TEA
BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA
TARO JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA W/ TARO BITS
Served with house made taro bits.
WINTERMELON MILK TEA
JAPANESE ROASTED BROWN RICE MILK TEA
HONEY MILK TEA
FRESH STRAWBERRY GREEN MILK TEA
FRUIT YOGURT
STRAWBERRY YOGURT
Blended fresh strawberries w/ special house made milk, strawberry bits
BUNNY FRUIT YOGURT
Made w/ house special milk, served w/ strawberry bits, mango & lychee bits
WATERMELON PEACH YAKULT
Blended watermelon & peach fruits w/ Yakult, served w/ peach fruit bits
ORANGE FRUIT YAKULT
Freshly squeezed orange juice mixed w/ Yakult & orange slices
GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA YAKULT
freshly squeezed grapefruit served with Jasmine green tea & Yakult
FRUIT MOCKTAIL
STRAWBERRY MOJITO
Strawberry fruits bits, sparkling water, fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, and lemon slice.
LYCHEE DRAGONFRUIT MOJITO
Sparkling water, fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, served with dragonfruit bits, lychee fruit bits, and lemon slice.
RAINBOW FRUIT SPARKLING
Freshly squeezed orange juice, sparkling water, passion fruit, rainbow jelly, strawberry bits & orange slices
WATERMELON PASSION FRUIT JUICE
Watermelon and passion fruit juice served with watermelon fruit bits.
CHEESY BUNNY TEA
ICE MILK
STRAWBERRY CORN MILK
fresh corn milk served with fresh strawberry fruit bits
OREO BRULEE BROWN SUGAR BOBA
Fresh milk, brown sugar, creme brûlée, Oreo crumbs and boba.
UBE BROWN SUGAR BOBA MILK
Fresh milk, ube, brown sugar, and boba.
BUNNY BOBA MILK W/ BROWN SUGAR
Fresh milk, brown sugar, and boba.
ICE COCONUT TARO MILK W/ GRASS JELLY
Iced coconut milk served with house made taro bits& grass jelly