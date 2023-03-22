Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boba Bunny

15 E Valley Blvd

Alhambra, CA 91801

Popular Items

FRESH FRUIT TEA

HOUSE FRUIT TEA

$6.00

Jasmine w/ freshly squeezed orange juice, passion fruit, watermelon & lemon slice

WATERMELON JASMINE

$6.00

Fresh watermelon fruits and jasmine green tea.

WATERMELON STRAWBERRY JASMINE

$6.00

Fresh watermelon and strawberry fruits with jasmine green tea.

STRAWBERRY JASMINE

$6.00

Fresh strawberry fruits with jasmine green tea.

SUNSET PASSION

$6.00

Jasmine w/ passion fruit & fresh strawberries fruit & orange slice

HAWAIIAN PARADISE

$6.00

Green tea from Hawaii w/ freshly squeezed orange juice, pineapple, passion fruit, orange slices & pineapple bits

ORANGE BLOSSOM

$5.95

Organically grown & imported Japanese green tea w/ freshly squeezed orange juice & orange slices.

LYCHEE OSMANTHUS OOLONG

$6.00

Served with lychee fruit bits.

ALOE VERA APPLE OOLONG

$5.95

Refreshing apple oolong served with aloe vera bits.

ALOE VERA LEMON WINTERMELON JASMINE

$5.95

Fresh lemon juice, wintermelon, and jasmine green tea. Served with lemon slice and aloe vera bits.

PEACH JASMINE

$5.85

Served with peach fruit bits.

PASSION FRUIT JASMINE

$5.85

Served with orange slice.

MANGO JASMINE

$5.85

Served with mango fruit bits.

ALOE VERA GRAPEFRUIT JASMINE

$6.20

Fresh grapefruit with jasmine tea served with aloe vera bits and grapefruit slice.

BLENDED FRUIT / SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY SNOW BUNNY

$6.55

Blended fresh strawberries swirled w/ special house cheese foam & strawberry bits

BUNNY MATCHA

$6.55

Blended High Grade Matcha imported from Japan, swirled w/ Creme Brulee

MANGO SNOW BUNNY

$6.55

Blended fresh mango swirled w/ special house cheese foam & mango bits

MANGO COCONUT

$6.75

Blended fresh mango w/ coconut milk, mango bits & coconut lychee jelly

DRAGONFRUIT SNOW BUNNY

$7.50

Blended fresh dragonfruit swirled w/ house made cheese foam, watermelon bits, and crystal boba.

LYCHEE COCONUT

$6.55

Blended lychee w/ coconut milk, lychee fruit bits & coconut lychee jelly

AVOCADO SMASH

$7.50

Blended whole avocado w/ strawberry fruit bits & rainbow jelly

CANTALOUPE COOLER

$6.55

Blended fresh cantaloupe & Osmanthus Oolong served with cheese foam

MELON MADNESS

$6.55

Blended fresh cantaloupe & watermelon served with rainbow jelly

WATERMELON CRUSH

$6.50

Blended fresh watermelon served with watermelon fruit bits.

WATERMELON MANGO

$6.55

Blended fresh watermelon & fresh mango served with crystal boba.

SUPER FRUIT SLUSH

$6.50

Blended orange juice, peach, passion fruit w/ pineapple fruit bits & orange slice

PINK BLOSSOM

$6.50

Blended lychee & strawberry fruit w/ coconut lychee jelly & strawberry fruit bits

COCONUT TARO

$6.50

Blended coconut taro smoothie served with taro bits.

CHILLI MANGO

$6.50

Blended mango w/ Tajin, Chamoy & mango fruit bits

OREO COOKIES & CREAM

$6.50

Blended Oreo cookies & cream smoothie served house made cheese foam and Oreo crumbs.

TROPICAL PARADISE

$6.50

Blended mango, pineapple & papaya w/ coconut milk & pineapple fruit bits

PINA COLADA

$6.50
CITRUS LOVER

$6.50

Blended fresh grapefruit & orange juice w/ Jasmine green tea, served with orange and grapefruit slices.

AVO-MANGO (REGULAR SIZE ONLY)

$7.05

Blended fresh avocado & mango w/ house special coconut cream, served with crystal boba & mango fruit bits

KISS OF THE DRAGON

$6.55

CANTALOUPE MANGO

$6.55
AVOCADO SNOW BUNNY W/ GREEN TEA

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh Avocado blended with Jasmine Green Tea. Served with house made special cheese foam & crystal boba.

PREMIUM MILK TEA

HOUSE BUNNY MILK TEA

$5.80
JAPANESE BLOSSOM GREEN MILK TEA

$5.90

Organically grown & imported premium Japanese green tea

JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA

$5.80
FRESH LEMON COCONUT MILK TEA

$6.05

Fresh lemon juice, coconut milk, jasmine green with house made milk, and lemon slice.

FRESH LEMON PASSION FRUIT MILK TEA

$6.05

Fresh lemon juice, passion fruit, jasmine green mixed with house made milk, and lemon slice.

FRESH CANTALOUPE OOLONG MILK TEA

$6.35

Blended fresh cantaloupe oolong milk tea.

FLOWER GREEN MILK TEA

$5.90
OSMANTHUS OOLONG MILK TEA

$5.90
PHOENIX OOLONG MILK TEA

$5.95
FLYING DRAGON MILK TEA

$5.90

a rich blend of black & oolong tea

FRESH LAVENDER FLOWER MILK TEA

$5.95
CREME BRULEE THAI MILK TEA

$6.35

Thai milk tea served with creme brûlée.

OREO BRULEE MATCHA MILK TEA

$6.50

Japanese imported matcha green milk tea served with Oreo crumbs and creme brûlée.

OREO BRULEE MILK TEA

$6.30

CARAMEL MILK TEA

$5.95

BROWN SUGAR MILK TEA

$5.95
TARO JASMINE GREEN MILK TEA W/ TARO BITS

$6.30

Served with house made taro bits.

WINTERMELON MILK TEA

$5.70

JAPANESE ROASTED BROWN RICE MILK TEA

$5.90

HONEY MILK TEA

$5.95
FRESH STRAWBERRY GREEN MILK TEA

$6.25

FRUIT YOGURT

STRAWBERRY YOGURT

$6.75

Blended fresh strawberries w/ special house made milk, strawberry bits

BUNNY FRUIT YOGURT

$6.75

Made w/ house special milk, served w/ strawberry bits, mango & lychee bits

WATERMELON PEACH YAKULT

$6.30

Blended watermelon & peach fruits w/ Yakult, served w/ peach fruit bits

ORANGE FRUIT YAKULT

$6.10

Freshly squeezed orange juice mixed w/ Yakult & orange slices

GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA YAKULT

$6.30

freshly squeezed grapefruit served with Jasmine green tea & Yakult

FRUIT MOCKTAIL

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$6.50

Strawberry fruits bits, sparkling water, fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, and lemon slice.

LYCHEE DRAGONFRUIT MOJITO

$6.55

Sparkling water, fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, served with dragonfruit bits, lychee fruit bits, and lemon slice.

RAINBOW FRUIT SPARKLING

$6.55

Freshly squeezed orange juice, sparkling water, passion fruit, rainbow jelly, strawberry bits & orange slices

WATERMELON PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$6.00

Watermelon and passion fruit juice served with watermelon fruit bits.

CHEESY BUNNY TEA

CHEESE FOAM MATCHA LATTE

$6.50

CHEESY OSMANTHUS OOLONG

$6.20

CHEESY PHOENIX OOLONG

$6.20

CHEESY WHITE PEACH OOLONG

$6.20

CHEESY JAPANESE BLOSSOM GREEN

$6.20

CHEESY BLACK TEA

$6.10

CHEESY JASMINE GREEN TEA

$6.10

CHEESY JAPANESE ROASTED BROWN RICE

$6.20

ICE MILK

STRAWBERRY CORN MILK

$6.55Out of stock

fresh corn milk served with fresh strawberry fruit bits

OREO BRULEE BROWN SUGAR BOBA

$6.75

Fresh milk, brown sugar, creme brûlée, Oreo crumbs and boba.

UBE BROWN SUGAR BOBA MILK

$6.65

Fresh milk, ube, brown sugar, and boba.

BUNNY BOBA MILK W/ BROWN SUGAR

$6.55

Fresh milk, brown sugar, and boba.

ICE COCONUT TARO MILK W/ GRASS JELLY

$6.75

Iced coconut milk served with house made taro bits& grass jelly

TEA LATTE

FLOWER GREEN TEA LATTE

$6.15

OSMANTHUS OOLONG LATTE

$6.15

JAPANESE BLOSSOM GREEN LATTE

$6.15

PHOENIX OOLONG LATTE

$6.15

WHITE PEACH OOLONG LATTE

$6.15

BLACK TEA LATTE

$6.00

JASMINE GREEN TEA LATTE

$6.00

COFFEE

SEA CREAM VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$6.30

Coffee mixed with condense milk served with sea cream.

COCONUT COFFEE LOVER

$5.85

Coconut coffee flavor with coconut flakes.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE FRAPPE

