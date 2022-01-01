Bocas House Weston

HERVIDO DE RES

$16.00

Slow-cooked Soup containing Beef Rib, and tubers like Yucca, Yams, Ocumo (Taro), Squash, Celery and also Corn. Garnished with a Venezuelan Bouquet containing Onions, Coriander, and Bay Leaves. Accompanied by a Grilled Baked Arepa, Lemon, Guasacaca, Picante Llanero, Avocado, and Grilled Cheese as sides