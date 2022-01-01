Bocas House Weston

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

LS PICANHA ON THE GRILL
LS JAPANESE STYLE RICE WITH CHICKEN
WHITE CHEESE TEQUENOS

CEVICHE BAR

BOCAS HOUSE CEVICHE

BOCAS HOUSE CEVICHE

$20.00

Fish marinated in fresh Yellow Pepper Tiger’s Milk, Crunchy Squid, Tostones, and Creole sauce

CEVICHE MEDITERRANEO

CEVICHE MEDITERRANEO

$19.00
CORVINA CEVICHE

CORVINA CEVICHE

$17.00

Fish marinated in fresh Tiger’s Milk mixed with Red Onions, Cilantro, fresh Corn, toasted Corn Nuts, and a touch of your favorite sauce (Classic Virgin Cream/Yellow Pepper Cream/Rocoto Cream)

MIX CEVICHE

$19.00
SALMON CEVICHE

SALMON CEVICHE

$21.00

Homemade Salmon Gravlax, Passion Fruit Sauce, Scallions, and Mango

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$18.00

Shrimp marinated in fresh Tiger’s Milk mixed with Red Onions, Cilantro, Fresh Corn, toasted Corn Nuts, and a touch of your favorite sauce (Classic Virgin Cream /Yellow Pepper Cream/Rocoto Cream)

SIGNATURE CEVICHE SAMPLER

SIGNATURE CEVICHE SAMPLER

$54.00

The house favorite; Corvina Ceviche, Bocas House Ceviche, Salmon Ceviche, and Vuelve a la Vida

VUELVE A LA VIDA

VUELVE A LA VIDA

$16.00

Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels, Vuelve a la Vida Sauce, served with Tostones -

MEXICAN CEVICHE

MEXICAN CEVICHE

$18.00

CHOROS A LA CHALACA

$15.00

TUNA TARTARE

$19.00

SOUPS

CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO

CHICKEN CHUPE CARAQUEÑO

$13.00

Chicken, Cheese, and Corn Chowder with a Poached Egg and Potatoes . It is a traditional Venezuelan dish.

HERVIDO DE RES

HERVIDO DE RES

$16.00

Slow-cooked Soup containing Beef Rib, and tubers like Yucca, Yams, Ocumo (Taro), Squash, Celery and also Corn. Garnished with a Venezuelan Bouquet containing Onions, Coriander, and Bay Leaves. Accompanied by a Grilled Baked Arepa, Lemon, Guasacaca, Picante Llanero, Avocado, and Grilled Cheese as sides

SWEER CORN CREAM

SWEER CORN CREAM

$12.00

Sweet Corn Cream with Cheese Tempura and Cornbread Croutons

CHUPE DE CAMARONES AREQUIPENO

CHUPE DE CAMARONES AREQUIPENO

$14.00

Shrimp Cream with Rice, White Cheese, and a Poached Egg

HOT APPETIZERS

FRIED CALAMARI RINGS

FRIED CALAMARI RINGS

$16.00

Deep-fried Fresh Calamari rings covered in a Peruvian Batter and Lime

GRILLED OCTOPUS

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$26.00

Tender pieces of Spanish Octopus marinated in Peruvian Ají Panca sauce, with a side of Golden Potatoes and Creole sauce

MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"

MAC AND CHEESE "THE WINNER"

$15.00

Our award-winning Mac & Cheese, featuring 12-hour slow-cooked short Ribs with Smoky Bacon, Manchego, and Mozzarella Cheese

MAC AND CHEESE CLASSIC

MAC AND CHEESE CLASSIC

$9.50
YUCA A LA HUANCAINA

YUCA A LA HUANCAINA

$9.00

Yucca served with Cream, Cheese, and Peruvian Yellow Pepper

CACHAPA CAKE

CACHAPA CAKE

$10.00

Venezuelan-style Fresh Sweet Corn Cake, made with fresh ground Corn served with Nata and White Cheese

WHITE CHEESE TEQUENOS

WHITE CHEESE TEQUENOS

$8.50

Fried White Cheese Sticks wrapped in dough, You can choose the dip: Papelón and Hot Pepper reduction or Tartar sauce

BOCAS HOUSE SAMPLER

$46.00

SHRIMP MAC AND CHEESE

$16.00

CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE

$14.00

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$34.00Out of stock

ANTICUCHO

$14.00

CONCHAS A LA PARMESANA

$19.00

GRILLED TRUFFLE CORN

$9.00

MAIN DISHES

VENEZUELAN PABELLON

VENEZUELAN PABELLON

$16.00
LOMO & PESTO FETTUCCINE

LOMO & PESTO FETTUCCINE

$26.00
FILET MIGNON WITH TRUFFLE FETTUCCINE

FILET MIGNON WITH TRUFFLE FETTUCCINE

$32.00
GNOCCHI AND PICANHA HUANCAINA STYLE

GNOCCHI AND PICANHA HUANCAINA STYLE

$28.00

FILET MIGNOM CLASSIC

$30.00

SURF AND TURF FATHER'S DAY

$38.00Out of stock

VACA FRITA

$21.00

SIZZLING FAJITAS

$32.00

TRUFFLE RAVIOLIS

$32.00

BOCAS MOQUECA

$32.00

SURF AND TURF LINGUINI

$52.00Out of stock

MILANESE FEST

FOODIE STYLE MILANESE

FOODIE STYLE MILANESE

ITALIAN STYLE MILANESE

ITALIAN STYLE MILANESE

CHEDDAR STYLE MILANESE

CHEDDAR STYLE MILANESE

BBQ STYLE MILANESE

ORIGINAL STYLE MILANESE

MIAMI STYLE MILANESE

MIAMI STYLE MILANESE

FISH AND SEAFOOD

GRILLED SNAPPER

GRILLED SNAPPER

$23.00
GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00
PESCADO A LO MACHO

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$27.00
SEAFOOD GRILL

SEAFOOD GRILL

$42.00

SNAPPER OTAOLA

$52.00

STUFFED SNAPPER

$56.00

GRILLED CHICKEN AND MEATS

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$18.00
16OZ PORTERHOUSE STEAK

16OZ PORTERHOUSE STEAK

$42.00

24OZ PORTERHOUSE STEAK

$58.00
8OZ SKIRT ON THE GRILL

8OZ SKIRT ON THE GRILL

$26.00

12OZ SKIRT ON THE GRILL

$36.00
16OZ RIBEYE STEAK

16OZ RIBEYE STEAK

$46.00

24OZ RIBEYE STEAK

$62.00

POTERHOUSE 16 OZ (ESPECIAL)

$51.00

SALMON AL GRILL (ESPECIAL)

$36.00

RIB EYE 16 OZ (ESPECIAL)

$53.00

16 OZ RIB-EYE A LO MACHO

$65.00

TO SHARE

JALEA BOCAS HOUSE

JALEA BOCAS HOUSE

$42.00
PARRILLA MIXTA 3 PERSONAS

PARRILLA MIXTA 3 PERSONAS

$94.00
PARRILLA RIB EYE 3 PERSONAS

PARRILLA RIB EYE 3 PERSONAS

$106.00
PARRILLA SURF AND TURF

PARRILLA SURF AND TURF

$98.00
TOMAHAWK

TOMAHAWK

$120.00

PARRILLA MIXTA 2 PERSONAS

$72.00

PARRILLA RIB EYE 2 PERSONAS

$78.00Out of stock

SCORPION SURF AND TURF

$130.00

CREAMY RICES AND PASTAS

CRISPY CHICKEN RISOTTO

CRISPY CHICKEN RISOTTO

$19.00
FRIED SNAPPER RISOTTO

FRIED SNAPPER RISOTTO

$25.00
SKIRT & FETTUCCINE 8 0Z.

SKIRT & FETTUCCINE 8 0Z.

$29.00

CHICKEN & FETTUCCINE

$22.00
SALMON SEAFOOD RISSOTO

SALMON SEAFOOD RISSOTO

$32.00
CRISPY SHRIMP FETTUCCINE

CRISPY SHRIMP FETTUCCINE

$21.00

OCTOPUS RISOTTO

$25.00

LOMO SALTADO RISOTTO

$28.00

LOBSTER RISOTTO

$33.00Out of stock

ON THE WOK

CHICKEN SALTADO

$21.00
LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$25.00
SHRIMP SALTADO

SHRIMP SALTADO

$23.00
RICE AND SHELLFISH

RICE AND SHELLFISH

$28.00
RICE WOK BOCAS LOMO

RICE WOK BOCAS LOMO

$25.00
RICE WOK FUSION

RICE WOK FUSION

$29.00
RICE WOK WITH VEGGIES

RICE WOK WITH VEGGIES

$15.00
TALLARIN AL WOK DE CAMARON SALTADO

TALLARIN AL WOK DE CAMARON SALTADO

$23.00
TALLARIN AL WOK DE LOMO SALTADO

TALLARIN AL WOK DE LOMO SALTADO

$25.00

TALLARIN AL WOK DE POLLO SALTADO

$21.00
TALLARIN WITH VEGETABLES

TALLARIN WITH VEGETABLES

$15.00

RICE AL WOK TRIPLETA

$27.00

RICE WOK BOCAS CHICKEN

$21.00

RICE WOK BOCAS SHRIMP

$23.00

PINEAPPLE RICE

$27.00

PINEAPPLE RICE (LOMO)

$29.00

PINEAPPLE RICE (CHICKEN)

$26.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

LS FRIED COW BOWL

$11.99

LS CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL

$13.99

LS SALMON POKE BOWL

$11.99

LS REVOLUTION SKILLET

$15.99

LS PICANHA ON THE GRILL

$16.99

LS FAJITAS BOCAS HOUSE STYLE

$11.99

LS CHICKEN CARBONARA

$13.99

LS SALMON FRIED RICE

$15.99

LS SHRIMP SALAD

$11.99

LS JALEA RISOTTO

$10.99

LS PARRILLITA VENEZUELAN STYLE

$18.99

LS JAPANESE STYLE RICE WITH CHICKEN

$11.99

LS SALAD

LS SOUP ADICIONAL

$3.99

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

COBB SALAD

$13.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

SIDES

ACEVICHADA SIDE

AREPITAS SIDE

$3.00

AVOCADO SIDES

$3.50

BACON SIDES

$1.50

BLACK BEANS SIDES

$3.50

CANCHA SIDE

$0.99

CHIMICHURRI SIDE

CHOCLO SIDE

$3.00

CHORIZO SIDE

$0.99

COLESLOW SIDE

$3.50

CORN SIDE

$0.99

EGG SIDE

$2.50

FRENCH FRIES SIDE

$3.50

PLANTAINS CHIPS

$3.00

GUASACACA SIDE

HUANCAINA SIDE

$0.99

MASHED POTATOES

$3.50

MORCILLA SIDE

$0.99

NATA SIDE

$0.99

PICANTE DE LA CASA

PLANTAINS SIDE

$3.50

SALSA CRIOLLA SIDE

$0.99

TARTARA SIDE

TOSTONES

$3.50

VEGETABLE SIDE

$3.50

WHITE CHEESE

$0.99

WHITE RICE SIDE

$3.50

MAYO TRUFAS SIDE

$0.49

FRIED WHITE CHEESE

$3.50

FRIED YUCA

$3.50

PARMESANO

BARBECUE

MARINARA

QUESO CHEDDAR

TERIYAKI SIDE

MOSTAZA SIDE

MANTEQUILLA

MAE PLOY SIDE

CHIPOTLE SIDE

SIDES SIGNATURE

ASPARAGUS SIDE

$6.50

TRUFFLED FRENCH FRIES

$6.50

HUANCAINA NOODLES SIDE

$6.50

RICE WITH VEGGIES (SIDE)

$6.50

LOADED FRENCH FRIES

$6.50

PESTO FETTUCCINE

$6.50

CREAMY CORN FETTUCCINE

$6.50

HUANCAINA GNOCCHI

$6.50

PARMESAN RISOTTO

$6.50

CREAMY CILANTRO RISOTTO

$6.50

PASTA ALFREDO

$6.50

SIDES PROTEIN

LOMO SIDE

$8.50

CHICKEN SIDE

$7.00

SHRIMP SIDE

$9.00

CHICKEN GRILL SIDE

$7.00

CHORIZO SIDE

$0.99

MORCILLA SIDE

$0.99

SALSA A LO MACHO SIDE

$8.00

PUNTA SIDE

$12.00

SNAPPER SIDE

$12.00

8 OZ SKIRT SIDE

$16.00

CARNE MECHADA

$6.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN GRILL

$9.00

KID BURGER

$8.00

KID CHURRASCO

$9.00

KIDS BEEF MILANESE

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN MILANESE

$7.00

KIDS FISH MILANESE

$7.00

KIDS PABELLON

$7.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.00

NAVIDAD

HALLACA

$10.50

PAN DE JAMON

$27.00

ENSALADA DE GALLAINA (3 LB)

$25.00

ROASTED PORK (3 LB)

$42.00

PIERNA DE PERNIL COMPLETA

$69.99

PLATO NAVIDENO

$23.00

HALLACA (SIX PACK)

$60.00

COMBO NAVIDENO

$140.00

PERNIL SIDE

$7.50

ENSALADA SIDE

$4.00

PAN DE JAMON SIDE

$4.00

BRUNCH

BRUNCH

$29.00

THREE LATIN WAY BR

YELLOW PEPPER CEVICHE BR

HUEVOS RANCHEROS BR

CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE BR

BABY 12 HOUR BR

CRISPY FISH BITE BR

LOMO SALTADO BR

CHICKEN SALTADO BR

SHRIMP SALTADO BR

CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS BR

STEAK AND EGGS BR

VACA FRITA SANDWICH BR

PESCADO A LO MACHO BR

PICANHA & FETTUCCINE BR

BR SKIRT AND FETTUCCINE

BR MINI NUTELLA MILKSHAKE

BR MINI 3 LECHES MILKSHAKE

BR MINI COOKIES AND CEEAM MILSHAKE

BOTTOMLESS SANGRIA BLANCA

$18.00

BOTTOMLESS SANGRIA RED

$18.00

MIMOSA

$18.00

BONTLW

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

CON LECHE LARGE

$4.50

CON LECHE SMALL

$3.50

CORTADITO

$3.50

DOPPIO ESPRESSO

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$3.00

GUAYOYO

$4.50

MACCIATO

$3.50

MARRON LARGE

$4.50

COLADA

$3.00

NATURAL JUICES

KIDS JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$6.50

MANGO JUICE

$5.50

MIX NATURAL JUICE

$6.50

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$5.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY JUICE

$5.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50

TAMARINDO JUICE

$5.50

WATERMELON LEMONADE

$6.50

SOURSOP JUICE

$5.50

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$5.50

WATERMELON JUICE

$5.50

ORANGE JUICE

$5.50

SODAS

MILK GLASS

$1.99

DIET COKE

$3.50

REGULAR COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

LS CAN DRINK

$1.00

ZERO COKE

$3.50

TEA

BERRYS BOCAS TIZANA

$7.00

ARNOLD PALMER TEA

$7.00

BLACK TEA

$7.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

WATER

SARATOGA/ LARGE/ MINERAL

$6.00

SARATOGA/ SMALL/ MINERAL

$4.00

SARATOGA/ LARGE/ SPARKLING

$6.00

SARATOGA/ SMALL/ SPARKLING

$4.00

Cup Of Water

VASO CON HIELO

Lemon Side

DESSERTS

FUDGE BROWNIE

$9.00

CAKE SERVICE

$16.00

ICE CREAM CUP

$3.00

CAKE COOKIES AND CREAM BLONDIE

$9.00

CAKE 3 LECHES CAKE

$11.00

CAKE DULCE DE LECHE MARQUESA

$12.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$12.00

GUAVA CAKE

$10.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$10.00

OBLEA

$3.00

FLAN

$6.00

REVIEW ICE CREAM FREE

MILKSHAKES

3 LECHE MILKSHAKE

$18.00

BIRTHDAY MILKSHAKE

$16.00

COOKIES AND CREAM MILKSHAKE

$20.00

NUTELLA MILKSHAKE

$18.00

GUAVA MILKSHAKE

$15.00

DULCE DE LECHE MILKSHAKE

$18.00

COLADITA MILKSHAKE

$16.00

LIFESTYLE MIAMI

$18.00

FREE BIRTHDAY MILKSHAKE

SHAKE ONLY

$10.00

CHRISTMAS MILKSHAKE

$23.00

GOLDEN MILKSHAKE

$21.00

SHAKE JAR

$10.00

GRADUATION MILKSHAKE FREE

GRADUATION MILKSHAKE

$20.00

NUTELLA SIDE

$0.50

4th OF JULY MILKSHAKE

$20.00

HALLOWEEN MILKSHAKE

$20.00

VALENTINES MILKSHAKE

$20.00Out of stock

5 MAYO MILKSHAKE

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston, FL 33326

Directions

Gallery
Bocas House image
Bocas House image
Bocas House image
Bocas House image

