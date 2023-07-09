Negroni - Midtown Miami

Restaurant info

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more. Weston location features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, pizzas, burgers, & more. All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches. Our two towering cocktail bars stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade variety of Negronis, Spritzes & Tonics.

Website