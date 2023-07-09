Restaurant header imageView gallery

Negroni - Midtown Miami

review star

No reviews yet

1744 Main St

Weston, FL 33326

Negronis

Negroni Autentico

$16.00

Campari, Bulldog gin, Cinzano rosso, orange.

Negroni Bianco

$17.00

Ilegal mezcal, Cocchi Americano bianco, Luxardo bitter bianco, orange bitter.

Negroni D'oro

$24.00

Patron extra añejo tequila, Cocchi Americano bianco, Luxardo bitter bianco and Angostura cocoa bitter.

Negroni Buon Vivo

$16.00

Bulldog gin, Cocchi bianco, amaro Montenegro, Aperol, Cocchi rossa.

Beers

Corona Extra

$8.00

Pale lager from Mexico

Heineken

$8.00

Pale Lager from Holland

Kirin Ichiban

$8.00

Premium from Japan

Menabrea - Ambrata

$6.00

Specialty Golden Lager‎ from US

Menabrea - Bionda

$6.00

Lagunitas Bottle

$8.00

IPA from California

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

San Pellegrino 750 ml

$7.00

Tonic Water

Fever Tree tonic 500 ml

$6.00

Fever Tree sparkling grapefruit 500 ml

$6.00

Fever Tree ginger beer 500 ml

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more. Weston location features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, pizzas, burgers, & more. All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches. Our two towering cocktail bars stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade variety of Negronis, Spritzes & Tonics.

