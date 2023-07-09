Negroni - Midtown Miami
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar is a well renowned brand from Latin America serving actual locations such as Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Punta del Este, Asuncion Paraguay & more. Weston location features a diverse international confort food menu, offering antipasti, salads, pizzas, burgers, & more. All this is combined with our Nikkei Sushi Bar that offers a special variety of Rolls, Nigiris, Tiraditos & Ceviches. Our two towering cocktail bars stand out for serving great craft cocktails, and a homemade variety of Negronis, Spritzes & Tonics.
1744 Main St, Weston, FL 33326
