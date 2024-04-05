Bollywood Burrito & Bowl
3430 Pacific Ave SE
Olympia, WA 98501
MAIN ITEMS
- BURRITO$10.99
Served on white or whole wheat. Choose brown rice, basmati rice, or ancient grain medley as your base. Vegan options are available.
- BOWL$11.99
Choose your base, mains, toppings, and chutneys. Gluten friendly and vegan options available.
- PLATTER$13.99
We are still coating and marinating our chicken with an aromatic spiced Tikka yogurt, using chicken thighs instead of breasts for juicy and succulent results. Using thighs also cuts down on marinating time, needing only a minimum of 10 minutes to soak all of those flavours
- 3 TACOS$10.99
- SALAD$11.99
This 5-ingredient Indian-inspired salad makes for an easy dinner during busy times, or a great
- QUESADILLA$10.99
A Indian twist to a Mexican favourite, these desi chicken quesadillas are made with shredded chicken, sliced vegetables, lots of spices in a flour tortilla
- LOADED NACHOS$11.99
- LOADED FRIES$11.99
SNACKS
- SAMOSA CHAT$7.99
Samosa chaat is a lip-smacking chaat made with samosa, chickpea curry, various chutneys and spices
- VEG SAMOSA$5.99
Wondering how to make samosa at home? Here is the recipe for India's most popular snack - Samosa
- CHICKEN SAMOSA$6.99
Surprise your friends and family with a delicious Chicken Samosa. Make a batch following this recipe .
- CHICKEN SAMOSA CHAT$9.99
- PANI POORI$8.99
This popular street food doesn’t need any introduction! Potato, onion, chickpeas, coriander chutney .