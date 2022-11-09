Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boogy & Peel Dupont Circle

No reviews yet

1 Dupont Circle NW, Suite 115B

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Popular Items

Macha Roni
Cheesy Boi
Street Corn Salad

Pizza

"Marinara"

"Marinara"

$12.00

Red sauce, garlic confit, sub sauce *Vegan

Cheesy Boi

Cheesy Boi

$13.00

Red sauce, 50/50 cheese *Vegetarian

Sweet Baby Christos

Sweet Baby Christos

$17.00

Red sauce, eggplant, garlic confit, herbs, peppers, feta, honey *Vegetarian

Caesar

Caesar

$17.00

Kale, parm, breadcrumbs *Vegetarian without boquerones add on

Macha Roni

Macha Roni

$20.00

Red sauce, 50/50 cheese, pepperoni, , basil, Saul's salsa macha, honey *Contains peanuts and sesame seeds

Harambe Loved Big Macs

Harambe Loved Big Macs

$22.00

Special sauce, ground beef, American cheese, iceberg lettuce, onions, pickles

@kschifanorealtor

$23.00

Dukes, prosciutto, calabrese, pepperoni, iceberg, onions, fontina, sub sauce, peppers

This is Beans

$22.00

An ode to Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Chipotle ranch, beef, black beans, "taco sauce", cheese, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, tortilla bites

The Kelly Ruben

$23.00

"Special sauce", pastrami, swiss, gruyere, sauerkraut, pickled mustard seeds, caraway

Sides

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Brined and fried with Alabama white BBQ sauce

Street Corn Salad

$11.00

Roasted corn, garlic lime mayo, feta, sunflower seeds, cilantro, "tajin"

Brussels & Romesco

$13.00

Crispy brussel sprouts, romesco, feta, pickled craisins, lime, honey, marcona almonds *contains nuts*

Radicchio & Delicata Salad

$12.00

Apples, kale, honey-sherry vinaigrette, spiced pepitas, bread crumbs, fontinella cheese.

Dessert

Ice Cream To-Go

$7.00

1 pint of chocolate frozen soft serve with toppings (peanuts, pretzels, potato chips) on the side. We recommend tempering for 10-15 minutes before diving in.

Wine - BTL

Biancospino - BTL

Biancospino - BTL

$48.00

Biancospino, Frangareggi Lambrusco Bianco dell’Emilia, Italy NV “White Lambrusco? They can DO that?!!” Fresh, lively and balanced. Apple, lemon, grapefruit. *White Lambrusco* *White Hot Fire*

"Bulles Nature" Rosé Pet Nat - BTL

$46.00

Chateau Fontavert Luberon, France 2021 100% Mourvedre

Gutternio Frizzanté - BTL

$40.00

Gutturnio Frizzante (red), Saccomani Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2020 60% Barbera 40% Croatina

Quaresimo Lambrusco - BTL

$42.00

Pullus "Halozan" 1L

$38.00

“Halozan”, Pullus Stajerska, Slovenia 2021 "Haloze, goodbye" White peach, Meyer lemon, ripe pear. Crisp and balanced

"Edelzwicker" - BTL

$55.00

Chateau Deluxe Willamette Valley, Oregon 2021 72% Pinot Blanc, 28% Riesling (Dry)

Weisser Mulatschak - BTL

Weisser Mulatschak - BTL

$42.00

Weisser Mulatschak, Meinklang Burgenland, Austria 2021 “I’d crawl over broken glass for Cindy Crawford.” 7 days on the skins. Hazy and aromatic. Hits you with a delicious, salty wave of cantaloupe, apricot and goldenberries.

Sikele Grecanico - BTL

Sikele Grecanico - BTL

$42.00

Sikele Grecanico Terre Siciliano, Cantina Marilina Sicily, Italy 2020 “Smells like the coast of Sicily in the summer.” 13 hours on the skins. Briney and rich. Hay, almonds, dried apricots.

Matic Pinot Gris Skin Contact - BTL

$48.00

Etna Rosato - BTL

$46.00

"Strange Collapse" - BTL

$46.00
Cochonnet 1L - BTL

Cochonnet 1L - BTL

$55.00

Cochonnet 1L, Domaine des Pothiers Loire Valley, France 2020 “Lost Cru of Beaujolais” Bright, juicy and peppery Gamay, makes for easy drinking all day. A poem.

Zweigelt 1 L - BTL

Zweigelt 1 L - BTL

$48.00

Zweigelt 1L, Arndorfer Weinland, Austria 2019 “We👏 love👏 a chilled👏 reddd👏!” Earthy sour cherry, plum skin, barnyard, soft tannins. Minimal intervention.

Cocktails

Valenciaga Dreamsicle Slush

$12.00

Oranges, Civic vodka, coconut milk

Frozen Derby

$12.00

Beer/Cider/Seltzer

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

Champagne of beers

Tecate

$4.00
Modelo Dark

Modelo Dark

$4.00
Smirnoff Ice Original

Smirnoff Ice Original

$4.00

Take a knee

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer - Strawberry Guava

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer - Strawberry Guava

$4.00Out of stock
Right Proper Raised By Wolves

Right Proper Raised By Wolves

$6.00Out of stock

Dry Hopped Pale Ale

Right Proper Lil' Wit

$6.00

Atlas Festbier

$6.00

Atlas Blood Orange Gose

$6.00

ANXO "Nevertheless We Persisted"

$8.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Stappi Red Bitter

Stappi Red Bitter

$4.00

Drinks like an NA Campari soda

Stappi Chinotto

Stappi Chinotto

$5.00

Refreshing bitter orange with warm spices

NA Switchel

$7.00

Cousin to the shrub. Ginger, cardamom, molasses, cider vinegar.

Sprecher Root Beer

Sprecher Root Beer

$5.00
Sprecher Puma Cola

Sprecher Puma Cola

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Good pizza. Good vibes. Good dog.

Location

1 Dupont Circle NW, Suite 115B, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

