Bostwick Lake Inn

Starters
Crispy Brussels Sprouts GF | SF | V
signature blood orange glaze
Shrimp Tacos GF
poached & chilled wild caught shrimp, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion, crispy corn shells, tomato coconut yogurt cocktail sauce
House Queso GF | V
fire-roasted salsa, corn tortilla chips
Pot of Mussels (contains peanuts)
prince edward island mussels, coconut curry broth, grilled ciabatta bread (contains peanuts)
House Truffle Fries GF | V
parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli
Chips and Salsa GF | V
tortilla chips & fire roasted salsa
Vegetarian Onion Soup V | vegan & gluten free upon request
swiss, toasted ciabatta bread
Salads
BLI Ceasar*
fresh tomatoes, sliced radish, kalamata olives, romaine lettuce, classic ceasar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese (white anchovies upon request)
Southwest GF | V
romaine lettuce, black beans, fresh tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, sweet corn, avocado, colby-jack cheese, chipotle buttermilk ranch dressing, corn tortilla strips
Summer Berry Salad VG | GF | SF
baby spinach, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, red onion, granola bits, plant-based feta cheese, strawberry vegan coconut yogurt vinaigrette
Papaya Salad GF | V
baby arugula, fresh papaya, radicchio, salted pecans, danish bleu cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette
Side Salad GF | V
baby mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, radish, choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad*
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, classic ceasar dressing
Vegetarian Onion Soup V | vegan & gluten free upon request
swiss, toasted ciabatta bread
Mains
Potato Chip-Sweet Corn Crusted Walleye
pan seared & oven roasted, house remoulade, fresh lemon, grilled asparagus, whipped yukon potatoes
Fish N' Chips GF
crispy buttermilk marinated catfish, crinkle-cut fries, broccoli slaw, remoulade, fresh lemon
Faroe Island Salmon* GF
pan-seared scottish salmon, sautéed shallots, fingerling potatoes, chopped garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, goat cheese, peppadew onion marmalade, chives (blackened upon request)
Chicken Tenders GF
house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce
Cajun Mac 'N Cheese V
red bell peppers, sweet corn, baby spinach, cajun style 4-cheese sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan, parlsey (gf penne pasta 3.5)
Mac 'N Cheese V
4-cheese sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan (gf penne pasta 3.5)
Cauliflower Quesadilla V
oven-roasted cauliflower, black beans, sweet corn, red onions, colby-jack cheese, flour tortilla, cilantro-lime sour cream, fire-roasted salsa, guacamole
Greek Quinoa Bowl VG
tri-colored quinoa, chilled roasted artichokes, fresh cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radicchio, pita bread, plant-based feta cheese, balsamic glaze
Ribeye* GF
14oz, usda choice angus beef, sauteed fingerling potatoes, roasted artichoke hearts, griddled onions, spicy fresno pepper, broccoli florets, white wine pan deglaze, chimichurri butter
Beef Tenderloin* GF
6oz, usda choice angus beef, white cheddar potato gratin, grilled asparagus, bordelaise sauce
Sandwiches & Burgers
Salmon Sandwich
blackened scottish salmon, baby arugula, tomato, avocado, red onions, roasted fresno pepper aioli, toasted ciabatta bread, served with sea salt kettle chips
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
sautéed shaved ribeye, roasted fresno pepper aioli, crispy onions, pepper-jack cheese, toasted ciabatta bread, served with sea salt kettle chips
House Burger*
usda prime smahed burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
Bleu Cheese Olive Burger*
usda prime smashed burger, crumbled bleu cheese, sliced green olives, red onions, horseradish sauce, toasted pretzel bun, served with sea salt kettle chips
BLI Vegan Burger VG
vegan beyond burger, baby arugula, crispy onions, plant-based feta cheese, peppadew onion marmalade, toasted pretzel bun served with sea salt kettle chips
Chicken Sandwich
grilled all-natural chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
Falafel Pita Sandwich
mediterranean falafel balls, baby arugula, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, plant-based feta cheese, vegan coconut yogurt tzatziki sauce, pita bread, served with sea salt kettle chips
Deck Oven Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza - 12 inch
pepperoni, black foreest ham, italian sausage, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers, red sauce, herb cheese blend
Curry Cauliflower Pizza - 12 inch V
roasted curry seasoned cauliflower, griddled onions, asparagus, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, herb blended cheese
Peach & Bacon Pizza - 12 inch
roasted peaches, bacon, red onions, herb blended cheese, roasted garlic oil, crumbled bleu cheese, baby arugula, balsamic glaze
Vegan Chicken & Pineapple Pizza - 12 inch
shredded vegan chicken, pineapple, red onions, spicy fresno peppers, barbecue sauce, vegan cheese
Build Your Own Pizza - 12 inch
herb blended cheese, choice of sauce: red sauce, basil pesto, garlic oil or barbecue sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza - 16 inch
pepperoni, black foreest ham, italian sausage, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers, red sauce, herb cheese blend (To-Go Only)
Curry Cauliflower Pizza - 16 inch V
(To-Go Only) roasted curry seasoned cauliflower, griddled onions, asparagus, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, herb blended cheese
Peach & Bacon Pizza - 16 inch
roasted peaches, bacon, red onions, herb blended cheese, roasted garlic oil, crumbled bleu cheese, kale chiffonade, balsamic glaze (To-Go Only)
Vegan Chicken & Pineapple Pizza - 16 inch
shredded vegan chicken, pineapple red onions, spicy fresno peppers, barbecue sauce, vegan cheese (To-Go Only)
Build Your Own Pizza - 16 inch
herb blended cheese, choice of sauce: red sauce, basil pesto, garlic oil or barbecue sauce (To-Go Only)
House Sides
Side Salad GF | V
baby mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, radish, choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad*
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, classic ceasar dressing
Grilled Asparagus GF | SF | VG
White Cheddar Potato Gratin GF | V
Whipped Yukon Potatoes GF | V
Broccoli GF | SF | VG
Crispy Brussels Sprouts GF | SF | V
signature blood orange glaze
Sweet Potato Fries GF | V
chipotle goat cheese deip, house ketchup, chives
Truffle Fries GF | V | vegan upon request
parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli
Side Crinkle Cut Fries GF | V | VG
Protein Additions
Add Shrimp GF
Add Chicken Breast GF
Add Crispy Chicken GF
Add Blackened Chicken Beast GF
Add Steak* GF
5oz, usda choice angus beef center cut sirloin
Add Salmon* GF
6oz pan-seared scottish salmon
Add Bacon GF
Add Italian Sausage
Add Smashed Burger* GF
Add BLI Veggie Burger V
homemade beluga lentil and farro veggie patty
Add Beyond Burger GF | V
Add Vegan Chicken VG
Add Vegan Chorizo GF | VG
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Shrimp GF
4 each, served with choice of side
Kid Steak
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast GF
served with choice of side
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders GF
served with choice of side
Kids Veggie Burger V
homemade veggie burger, provolone cheese, toasted bun, served with choice of side
Kids Grilled Cheese V
american cheese, brioche bread, served with choice of side
K. Cheese Quesadilla V
Flour Tortilla & Colby Jack Cheese
Kids Hamburger
toasted bun, served with choice of side
Kids Cheeseburger
american cheese, toasted bun, served with choice of side
Kids Tomato Pasta V
rigatoni pasta, house tomato sauce, parmesan cheese (gf penne pasta 3.5)
Kids Mac 'N Cheese Pasta V
rigatoni pasta, 4-cheese sauce, parmesan cheese (gf penne pasta 3.5)
Kids Butter Pasta V
rigatoni pasta, melted butter sauce, parmesan cheese (gf penne pasta 3.5)
Kid Cajun Mac
Kids Fresh Apple GF | SF | VG
Kids Carrots & Cucumber GF | V
served with ranch
Kids Broccoli GF | SF | VG
Kids Asparagus GF | SF | VG
Kids Whipped Yukon Potatoes GF | V
Kids Crinkle Cut Fries GF | V
Kids Truffle Fries GF | V | vegan upon request
parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli
Kids Ice Cream
vanilla ice cream with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles
Kids Brownie
homemade brownie, whipped cream, sprinkles
Last Bite
homemade cookies, whipped cream, sprinkles
Kid Cheese Pizza
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Salad
Romaine lettuce, colby-jack cheese, croutons, choice of dressing
Desserts
Brunch
Signature Cocktails
16oz Marg Fresca
16oz Strawberry Marg
Espresso Martini
Paradise Poloma
Key Lime Martini
Margarita Fresca
Pear Pressure
Pink Panther
Pitcher Mule
Strawberry Marg
Sun Ryse
The Hemingway
Titos Mule
Yacht Club
Tequila Tuesday
Tequila Tuesday Pitcher
Cran Apple Mule
GL Fall Sangria
Hot Spiked Cider
NA Hot Cider
Cider Bar
Cocktails
Black Russian
Blueberry Lemonade Shot
BLI Old Fashioned
Cinnamon Toast Shot
French 75
French Martini
Green Tea Shot
Spanish Coffee
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Mimosa
Margarita
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Rumrunner
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Washington Apple Shot
Whiskey Sour
White Gummy Bear Shot
Lemon Drop Martini
Draft Beer
Bottles and Cans
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona Light
Dos Equies Amber
Founders Solid Gold
Guinness Can
Heineken
High Noon- Lemon
Highnoon- Peach
Highnoon- Pineapple
Labatts
Long Drink Can
Long Drink Can
Mich Ultra
Miller Light
Modelo
N/A Beer
Redbridge
Stella
Two hearted Can
Whiteclaw- Black Cherry
Whiteclaw- Mango
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Bier Heart Cut
Grey Groose
Kettle One
New Amsterdam-Apple
Stoli
Stoli Bluberi
Stoli Citros
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanil
Titos
Vangogh Espresso
Well Vodka
Western Son
Western Son Blueberry
Western Son Cucumber
Western Son Lemon
Western Son Prickly Pear
Zims
Ketel One Peach/Orange
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Ketel One Grapefruit/Rose
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Citadelle
Hendricks
Malfy Blood Orange
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Bacardi
Bacardi Dragonberry
Bacardi Limon
Pilar
Captain Morgan
Goslings
Malibu
Myers
Well Rum
Captin Cherry Vanilla
Mount Gay
Casamigos
Espolon
Milagro Resposado
Milagro Silver
Patron
Sauza
Well Tequila
DonJuilo 1942
Delon
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Bier Crescent Creek
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Journeyman
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Michters
Sazerac Rye
Screwball
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Ritten House Rye
Well Whiskey
Weller Special Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Well Scotch
Amaretto
Di Saronno
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Buttershots
Campari
Chambord
Christian Bros
Cointreau
Creme de Cocoa
Creme de Menthe
Domaine Canton
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo
Peach Schnapps
Rumchata
Southern Comfort
St Germain
Baileys
Hennessy
Baileys
Dbl Amaretto
Dbl Di Saronno
Dbl Aperol
Dbl Apple Pucker
Dbl Buttershots
Dbl Campari
Dbl Chambord
Dbl Christian Bros
Dbl Cointreau
Dbl Creme de Cocoa
Dbl Creme de Menthe
Dbl Domaine Canton
Dbl Drambuie
Dbl Frangelico
Dbl Godiva Chocolate
Dbl Grand Marnier
Dbl Jagermeister
Dbl Kahlua
Dbl Luxardo
Dbl Peach Schnapps
Dbl Rumchata
Dbl Southern Comfort
Dbl St Germain
Dbl Bailys
Wine
BLI House Red
GL Campo Rioja
GL Coppola Red Blend
GL Cypress Merlot
Gl Dead Zed
GL J Lohr Petite
GL J Lohr Hill Top Cab
GL Josh Cabernet
GL Louis Martini
GL Oberon Cabernet
GL Pavette Pinot Noir
GL Red Sangria
Gl Stolpman
GL Trivento Malbec
Gl Valravyn Pinot Noir
Btl BLI House Red
Btl Campo Viejo
Btl Cypress Merlot
Btl Cypress Merlot
BTL Donati Cab
BTL J Lohr Petite Sirah
Btl Johr Hilltop Cab
Btl Josh Cabernet
Btl Louis Martini
Btl Oberon Cabernet
Btl Pavette Pinot Noir
Btl Trivento Malbec
Btl Valravn Pinot Noir
Pitcher Red Sangria
Btl Copolla Red Blend
BLI House White
GL Chard JOSH
GL Arcturos Late Harvest Riesling
GL Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc
GL Coppola Chard
GL Coppola Diamond Chadonnay
GL La Motte Sauvignon Blanc
GL Fini Pinot Grigio
GL Grand Traverse Semi dry Riesling
GL Harken Chardonnay
GL Pavette Sauvignon Blanc
GL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
GL The Calling CHARDONNAY
GL Villia Maria Sauvignon Blanc
GL Voga Moscato
GL White Zin
GL Whitehaven
J. Lohr Chardonnay
Robert Mondavi 375ml
Btl Black Star Late Harvest Riesling
Btl BLI House White
Btl Bowers Pinot Grigio
Btl Chard JOSH RESERVE
Btl Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Coppola Chardonnay
Btl Coppola Diamond
Btl Fini Pg
Btl Grand Traverse Semi dry Riesling
Btl Harken Chardonnay
Btl J. Lohr Chardonnay
Btl La Motte Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Pavette SB
Btl Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Btl Villia Maria Sauvignon Blanc
Btl Voga Moscato
Btl Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Robert Mondavi 375ml
GL Duc De Valmer Brut
GL Detroit Vineyards Rose
GL Fluers Parie
GL Jeio Prosecco Rose
GL Raeburn Rose
GL Rotari 187ml
GL Val D'Oca Prosecco Rose
La Marca Prosecco
Mimosa
Cider-mosa
Btl Duc De Valmer
Btl Fluers De
Btl Detroit Rose
Btl Jeio Prosecco Rose
Btl Val'DOca
Btl Louis Roederer FULL
Btl Raeburn Rose
Btl Vueve Clicquot FULL
Table Mimosa
Cork Fee
NA Bev
Soda
Coffee
Iced Tea
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Root Beer
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Hot Tea
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Water
San Pelligrino
Acqua Panna
Tomato Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Juice
NA Grapefruit Mule
Lemonade
Izze Apple
Izze Blackberry
Ginger Beer
Virgin Daquiri
Stormy Nights
Rootbeer Float
Hot Chocolate
Kids Soda
Stormy Mondatpy
Stormy Monday
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Rockford, Michigan With the soul of a snow covered lodge and the repose of a sun soaked beach house, Bostwick Lake Inn sits aside the tranquil waters of Bostwick Lake on the outskirts of Rockford, Michigan. A century's worth of history and character can be felt amongst the warm hues and knotty pine of the "BLI". The four season deck is the favored spot for dining, with the option to enjoy a craft beer or cocktail on the beach during warm weather months. The restaurant menu is highlighted by farm fresh fare, smoked tinged shareables and imaginative takes on traditional American cuisine. Our regular guests rate the Potato Crusted Walleye and Crispy Brussels Sprouts as can't miss classics. Whether you are seeking a destination for new adventures or a haven away from the daily grind–know that you can always escape to the lake.
