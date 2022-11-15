Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Pizza

Bostwick Lake Inn

1,362 Reviews

$$

8521 Belding Rd. NE

Rockford, MI 49341

Popular Items

House Burger*
Shaved Ribeye Sandwich
Chicken Tenders GF

Starters

Crispy Brussels Sprouts GF | SF | V

$14.00

signature blood orange glaze

Shrimp Tacos GF

$15.00

poached & chilled wild caught shrimp, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, cucumbers, red onion, crispy corn shells, tomato coconut yogurt cocktail sauce

House Queso GF | V

$9.00

fire-roasted salsa, corn tortilla chips

Pot of Mussels (contains peanuts)

$16.00

prince edward island mussels, coconut curry broth, grilled ciabatta bread (contains peanuts)

House Truffle Fries GF | V

$13.00

parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli

Chips and Salsa GF | V

$6.00

tortilla chips & fire roasted salsa

Vegetarian Onion Soup V | vegan & gluten free upon request

$6.00

swiss, toasted ciabatta bread

Salads

BLI Ceasar*

$10.00

fresh tomatoes, sliced radish, kalamata olives, romaine lettuce, classic ceasar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese (white anchovies upon request)

Southwest GF | V

$16.00

romaine lettuce, black beans, fresh tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, sweet corn, avocado, colby-jack cheese, chipotle buttermilk ranch dressing, corn tortilla strips

Summer Berry Salad VG | GF | SF

$17.00

baby spinach, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, red onion, granola bits, plant-based feta cheese, strawberry vegan coconut yogurt vinaigrette

Papaya Salad GF | V

$16.00

baby arugula, fresh papaya, radicchio, salted pecans, danish bleu cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette

Side Salad GF | V

$5.00

baby mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, radish, choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad*

$5.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, classic ceasar dressing

Vegetarian Onion Soup V | vegan & gluten free upon request

$6.00

swiss, toasted ciabatta bread

Mains

Potato Chip-Sweet Corn Crusted Walleye

$29.00

pan seared & oven roasted, house remoulade, fresh lemon, grilled asparagus, whipped yukon potatoes

Fish N' Chips GF

$21.00

crispy buttermilk marinated catfish, crinkle-cut fries, broccoli slaw, remoulade, fresh lemon

Faroe Island Salmon* GF

$28.00

pan-seared scottish salmon, sautéed shallots, fingerling potatoes, chopped garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, goat cheese, peppadew onion marmalade, chives (blackened upon request)

Chicken Tenders GF

$17.00

house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce

Cajun Mac 'N Cheese V

$16.00

red bell peppers, sweet corn, baby spinach, cajun style 4-cheese sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan, parlsey (gf penne pasta 3.5)

Mac 'N Cheese V

$14.00

4-cheese sauce, rigatoni pasta, parmesan (gf penne pasta 3.5)

Cauliflower Quesadilla V

$16.00

oven-roasted cauliflower, black beans, sweet corn, red onions, colby-jack cheese, flour tortilla, cilantro-lime sour cream, fire-roasted salsa, guacamole

Greek Quinoa Bowl VG

$16.00

tri-colored quinoa, chilled roasted artichokes, fresh cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, radicchio, pita bread, plant-based feta cheese, balsamic glaze

Ribeye* GF

$52.00

14oz, usda choice angus beef, sauteed fingerling potatoes, roasted artichoke hearts, griddled onions, spicy fresno pepper, broccoli florets, white wine pan deglaze, chimichurri butter

Beef Tenderloin* GF

$42.00

6oz, usda choice angus beef, white cheddar potato gratin, grilled asparagus, bordelaise sauce

Sandwiches & Burgers

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

blackened scottish salmon, baby arugula, tomato, avocado, red onions, roasted fresno pepper aioli, toasted ciabatta bread, served with sea salt kettle chips

Shaved Ribeye Sandwich

$17.00

sautéed shaved ribeye, roasted fresno pepper aioli, crispy onions, pepper-jack cheese, toasted ciabatta bread, served with sea salt kettle chips

House Burger*

$15.00

usda prime smahed burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips

Bleu Cheese Olive Burger*

$17.00

usda prime smashed burger, crumbled bleu cheese, sliced green olives, red onions, horseradish sauce, toasted pretzel bun, served with sea salt kettle chips

BLI Vegan Burger VG

$16.00

vegan beyond burger, baby arugula, crispy onions, plant-based feta cheese, peppadew onion marmalade, toasted pretzel bun served with sea salt kettle chips

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled all-natural chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips

Falafel Pita Sandwich

$16.00

mediterranean falafel balls, baby arugula, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, plant-based feta cheese, vegan coconut yogurt tzatziki sauce, pita bread, served with sea salt kettle chips

Deck Oven Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza - 12 inch

$18.00

pepperoni, black foreest ham, italian sausage, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers, red sauce, herb cheese blend

Curry Cauliflower Pizza - 12 inch V

$16.00

roasted curry seasoned cauliflower, griddled onions, asparagus, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, herb blended cheese

Peach & Bacon Pizza - 12 inch

$17.00

roasted peaches, bacon, red onions, herb blended cheese, roasted garlic oil, crumbled bleu cheese, baby arugula, balsamic glaze

Vegan Chicken & Pineapple Pizza - 12 inch

$16.00

shredded vegan chicken, pineapple, red onions, spicy fresno peppers, barbecue sauce, vegan cheese

Build Your Own Pizza - 12 inch

$13.00

herb blended cheese, choice of sauce: red sauce, basil pesto, garlic oil or barbecue sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza - 16 inch

$24.00

pepperoni, black foreest ham, italian sausage, kalamata olives, red onions, green peppers, red sauce, herb cheese blend (To-Go Only)

Curry Cauliflower Pizza - 16 inch V

$23.00

(To-Go Only) roasted curry seasoned cauliflower, griddled onions, asparagus, basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, herb blended cheese

Peach & Bacon Pizza - 16 inch

$23.00

roasted peaches, bacon, red onions, herb blended cheese, roasted garlic oil, crumbled bleu cheese, kale chiffonade, balsamic glaze (To-Go Only)

Vegan Chicken & Pineapple Pizza - 16 inch

$22.00

shredded vegan chicken, pineapple red onions, spicy fresno peppers, barbecue sauce, vegan cheese (To-Go Only)

Build Your Own Pizza - 16 inch

$15.00

herb blended cheese, choice of sauce: red sauce, basil pesto, garlic oil or barbecue sauce (To-Go Only)

House Sides

Side Salad GF | V

$5.00

baby mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, radish, choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad*

$5.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, classic ceasar dressing

Grilled Asparagus GF | SF | VG

$6.00

White Cheddar Potato Gratin GF | V

$6.00

Whipped Yukon Potatoes GF | V

$3.00

Broccoli GF | SF | VG

$5.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts GF | SF | V

$8.00

signature blood orange glaze

Sweet Potato Fries GF | V

$7.00

chipotle goat cheese deip, house ketchup, chives

Truffle Fries GF | V | vegan upon request

$7.00

parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli

Side Crinkle Cut Fries GF | V | VG

$3.00

Protein Additions

Add Shrimp GF

$14.00

Add Chicken Breast GF

$7.00

Add Crispy Chicken GF

$7.00

Add Blackened Chicken Beast GF

$7.00

Add Steak* GF

$14.00

5oz, usda choice angus beef center cut sirloin

Add Salmon* GF

$14.00

6oz pan-seared scottish salmon

Add Bacon GF

$4.00

Add Italian Sausage

$4.00

Add Smashed Burger* GF

$9.00

Add BLI Veggie Burger V

$4.00

homemade beluga lentil and farro veggie patty

Add Beyond Burger GF | V

$6.00

Add Vegan Chicken VG

$5.00

Add Vegan Chorizo GF | VG

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Shrimp GF

$12.00

4 each, served with choice of side

Kid Steak

$14.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast GF

$7.00

served with choice of side

Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders GF

$7.00

served with choice of side

Kids Veggie Burger V

$5.00

homemade veggie burger, provolone cheese, toasted bun, served with choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese V

$5.00

american cheese, brioche bread, served with choice of side

K. Cheese Quesadilla V

$5.00

Flour Tortilla & Colby Jack Cheese

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

toasted bun, served with choice of side

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

american cheese, toasted bun, served with choice of side

Kids Tomato Pasta V

$5.00

rigatoni pasta, house tomato sauce, parmesan cheese (gf penne pasta 3.5)

Kids Mac 'N Cheese Pasta V

$5.00

rigatoni pasta, 4-cheese sauce, parmesan cheese (gf penne pasta 3.5)

Kids Butter Pasta V

$5.00

rigatoni pasta, melted butter sauce, parmesan cheese (gf penne pasta 3.5)

Kid Cajun Mac

$6.50

Kids Fresh Apple GF | SF | VG

$2.00

Kids Carrots & Cucumber GF | V

$2.00

served with ranch

Kids Broccoli GF | SF | VG

$2.00

Kids Asparagus GF | SF | VG

$3.00

Kids Whipped Yukon Potatoes GF | V

$2.00

Kids Crinkle Cut Fries GF | V

$3.00

Kids Truffle Fries GF | V | vegan upon request

$7.00

parmesan, parsley, truffle aioli

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

vanilla ice cream with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles

Kids Brownie

$3.00

homemade brownie, whipped cream, sprinkles

Last Bite

$2.50

homemade cookies, whipped cream, sprinkles

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Salad

$3.00

Romaine lettuce, colby-jack cheese, croutons, choice of dressing

Desserts

BLI Creme Brulee GF | V

$8.00

chef's creation

BLI Cheesecake V

$8.00

chef's creation

BLI Brownie Goblet V

$8.00

homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, sea salt caramel, roasted pecans

BLI Strawberry Goblet V

$8.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

plain scoop of vanilla ice cream

Last Bite

$2.50

SP Dessert

$8.00

Brunch

French Toast

$9.00

Ham & Bacon Scramble

$13.00

Veggie Scramble

$13.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Add Toast Bread

$2.00

Add Bacon GF

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Brunch Quesadilla

$13.00

SP Breakfast Torta

$15.00

Signature Cocktails

16oz Marg Fresca

$18.00

16oz Strawberry Marg

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Paradise Poloma

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Margarita Fresca

$12.00

Pear Pressure

$14.00

Pink Panther

$12.00

Pitcher Mule

$40.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

Sun Ryse

$12.00

The Hemingway

$14.00

Titos Mule

$10.00

Yacht Club

$12.00

Tequila Tuesday

$10.00

Tequila Tuesday Pitcher

$30.00

Cran Apple Mule

$12.00

GL Fall Sangria

$12.00

Hot Spiked Cider

$11.00

NA Hot Cider

$5.00

Cider Bar

$200.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$7.50

Blueberry Lemonade Shot

$6.00

BLI Old Fashioned

$12.50

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$6.00

French 75

$9.50

French Martini

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Negroni

$12.00

Rumrunner

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Gummy Bear Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Draft Beer

Dft 3rd Nature Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Dft Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Dft Blakes Triple Jam

$7.50

Dft Founders All Day

$7.50

Dft Founders Vanilla Porter

$8.00

Dft Tangerine Space Machine

$7.50

Dft Hopslam 10oz

$10.00

Dft Labatt Light

$6.50

Dft Mitten Brewing

$7.50

Dft Perrin Black

$7.00

Bottles and Cans

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equies Amber

$5.00

Founders Solid Gold

$5.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

High Noon- Lemon

$7.00

Highnoon- Peach

$7.00

Highnoon- Pineapple

$7.00

Labatts

$4.50

Long Drink Can

$6.00

Long Drink Can

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo

$6.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Redbridge

$5.00Out of stock

Stella

$4.00

Two hearted Can

$6.00

Whiteclaw- Black Cherry

$6.50

Whiteclaw- Mango

$6.50

Liquor

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Pear

$7.50

Bier Heart Cut

$8.00

Grey Groose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

New Amsterdam-Apple

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Bluberi

$7.00

Stoli Citros

$7.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Stoli Vanil

$7.00

Titos

$7.50

Vangogh Espresso

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Western Son

$6.50

Western Son Blueberry

$6.50

Western Son Cucumber

$6.50

Western Son Lemon

$6.50

Western Son Prickly Pear

$6.50

Zims

$8.50

Ketel One Peach/Orange

$8.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Ketel One Grapefruit/Rose

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Citadelle

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.00

Malfy Blood Orange

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Dragonberry

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Pilar

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Captin Cherry Vanilla

$7.00

Mount Gay

$8.50

Casamigos

$13.00

Espolon

$13.00

Milagro Resposado

$7.50

Milagro Silver

$7.50

Patron

$9.50

Sauza

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

DonJuilo 1942

$30.00

Delon

$8.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bier Crescent Creek

$12.00Out of stock

Blantons

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$10.00Out of stock

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50Out of stock

Crown Royal Peach

$7.50

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Fireball

$7.50

Four Roses

$10.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Journeyman

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Michters

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Screwball

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Ritten House Rye

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$8.50

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Well Scotch

$5.50

Amaretto

$6.00

Di Saronno

$7.50

Aperol

$6.50

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Campari

$6.50

Chambord

$8.50

Christian Bros

$6.50

Cointreau

$7.50

Creme de Cocoa

$5.00

Creme de Menthe

$5.00

Domaine Canton

$7.50

Drambuie

$8.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Godiva Chocolate

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Luxardo

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St Germain

$8.50

Baileys

$7.50

Hennessy

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Dbl Amaretto

$6.50

Dbl Di Saronno

$8.50

Dbl Aperol

$8.50

Dbl Apple Pucker

$6.50

Dbl Buttershots

$6.50

Dbl Campari

$8.50

Dbl Chambord

$12.00

Dbl Christian Bros

$7.50

Dbl Cointreau

$10.00

Dbl Creme de Cocoa

$6.50

Dbl Creme de Menthe

$6.50

Dbl Domaine Canton

$10.00

Dbl Drambuie

$12.00

Dbl Frangelico

$10.00

Dbl Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Dbl Grand Marnier

$12.00

Dbl Jagermeister

$9.00

Dbl Kahlua

$8.50

Dbl Luxardo

$10.00

Dbl Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Dbl Rumchata

$8.50

Dbl Southern Comfort

$8.50

Dbl St Germain

$12.00

Dbl Bailys

$10.00

Wine

BLI House Red

$7.00

GL Campo Rioja

$11.00

GL Coppola Red Blend

$9.00

GL Cypress Merlot

$11.00

Gl Dead Zed

$12.00

GL J Lohr Petite

$16.00

GL J Lohr Hill Top Cab

$16.00

GL Josh Cabernet

$10.00

GL Louis Martini

$10.00Out of stock

GL Oberon Cabernet

$15.00

GL Pavette Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Red Sangria

$8.50

Gl Stolpman

$15.00

GL Trivento Malbec

$10.00

Gl Valravyn Pinot Noir

$16.00

Btl BLI House Red

$26.00

Btl Campo Viejo

$42.00

Btl Cypress Merlot

$44.00

Btl Cypress Merlot

$44.00

BTL Donati Cab

$66.00

BTL J Lohr Petite Sirah

$60.00

Btl Johr Hilltop Cab

$60.00

Btl Josh Cabernet

$42.00

Btl Louis Martini

$38.00

Btl Oberon Cabernet

$58.00

Btl Pavette Pinot Noir

$34.00

Btl Trivento Malbec

$40.00

Btl Valravn Pinot Noir

$60.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$40.00

Btl Copolla Red Blend

$34.00

BLI House White

$7.00

GL Chard JOSH

$11.00Out of stock

GL Arcturos Late Harvest Riesling

$11.00

GL Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00Out of stock

GL Coppola Chard

$10.00

GL Coppola Diamond Chadonnay

$12.00

GL La Motte Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Fini Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Grand Traverse Semi dry Riesling

$9.00

GL Harken Chardonnay

$10.00Out of stock

GL Pavette Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$13.50

GL The Calling CHARDONNAY

$15.00Out of stock

GL Villia Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00Out of stock

GL Voga Moscato

$10.00

GL White Zin

$8.00

GL Whitehaven

$12.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$11.00

Robert Mondavi 375ml

$24.00

Btl Black Star Late Harvest Riesling

$42.00

Btl BLI House White

$26.00

Btl Bowers Pinot Grigio

$38.00Out of stock

Btl Chard JOSH RESERVE

$42.00

Btl Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Btl Coppola Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl Coppola Diamond

$48.00

Btl Fini Pg

$34.00

Btl Grand Traverse Semi dry Riesling

$34.00

Btl Harken Chardonnay

$38.00

Btl J. Lohr Chardonnay

$42.00

Btl La Motte Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Btl Pavette SB

$38.00

Btl Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$52.00

Btl Villia Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Btl Voga Moscato

$38.00

Btl Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

Robert Mondavi 375ml

$24.00

GL Duc De Valmer Brut

$8.00

GL Detroit Vineyards Rose

$11.00

GL Fluers Parie

$10.50

GL Jeio Prosecco Rose

$11.00

GL Raeburn Rose

$12.00

GL Rotari 187ml

$10.00

GL Val D'Oca Prosecco Rose

$11.00

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Cider-mosa

$11.00

Btl Duc De Valmer

$30.00

Btl Fluers De

$42.00

Btl Detroit Rose

$44.00

Btl Jeio Prosecco Rose

$44.00

Btl Val'DOca

$42.00

Btl Louis Roederer FULL

$130.00

Btl Raeburn Rose

$46.00

Btl Vueve Clicquot FULL

$120.00

Table Mimosa

$32.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

NA Bev

Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Water

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Juice

$2.50

NA Grapefruit Mule

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Izze Apple

$3.00

Izze Blackberry

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Virgin Daquiri

$5.00

Stormy Nights

$5.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.50

Stormy Mondatpy

$6.00

Stormy Monday

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rockford, Michigan With the soul of a snow covered lodge and the repose of a sun soaked beach house, Bostwick Lake Inn sits aside the tranquil waters of Bostwick Lake on the outskirts of Rockford, Michigan. A century's worth of history and character can be felt amongst the warm hues and knotty pine of the "BLI". The four season deck is the favored spot for dining, with the option to enjoy a craft beer or cocktail on the beach during warm weather months. The restaurant menu is highlighted by farm fresh fare, smoked tinged shareables and imaginative takes on traditional American cuisine. Our regular guests rate the Potato Crusted Walleye and Crispy Brussels Sprouts as can't miss classics. Whether you are seeking a destination for new adventures or a haven away from the daily grind–know that you can always escape to the lake.

Location

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Directions

Gallery
Bostwick Lake Inn image
Bostwick Lake Inn image
Bostwick Lake Inn image

