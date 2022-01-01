Rockford American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Rockford

Bostwick Lake Inn image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bostwick Lake Inn

8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (1362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders GF$6.00
served with choice of side
Chicken Tenders GF$15.00
house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce
House Burger*$12.00
usda prime smahed burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
Third Nature Brewing Co. image

 

Third Nature Brewing Co.

7733 Childsdale St, Rockford

Avg 4.5 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3N Cubano$14.00
Smoked pull pork, ham, carolina gold bbq, swiss cheese, and house pickles on a brioche bun and served with kettle chips.
3N Classic Burger$15.00
1/2 pound angus patty, smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, sundried tomatoes, arugula, smokey mayo on toasted brioche, served with kettle chips
Burrito Bowl$13.00
Steamed brown rice topped with pulled pork, messaged kale, elote, avocado, rio sauce, cotija cheese, and a lime.
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro image

GRILL • STEAKS

Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro

111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD$9.00
With creamy dil dip and roasted garlic marinara
CALZONE$10.00
Turnover stuffed with three toppings of your choice, home-made sauce, Marinades cheese, and topped with parmesan herb puree
SIDE DILL DIP$1.50
2.5oz of dill spread
The Corner Bar image

 

The Corner Bar

31 North Main Street, Rockford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Basket$7.99
A Rockford tradition! Two Famous Chili Dogs loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
Chili CHEESE Basket$8.99
Two of our Famous Chili Dogs, but with cheese added! Loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
Plain dog$2.19
A Corner Bar dog without chili, topped any way you'd like it.
Halfway Diner image

 

Halfway Diner

10792 14 Mile Rd, Rockford

No reviews yet
Takeout
