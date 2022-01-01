Rockford American restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bostwick Lake Inn
8521 Belding Rd. NE, Rockford
|Popular items
|Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders GF
|$6.00
served with choice of side
|Chicken Tenders GF
|$15.00
house-seasoned breaded chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, choise of ranch, barbecuce, southwest or honey mustard dipping sauce
|House Burger*
|$12.00
usda prime smahed burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, toasted kaiser roll, served with sea salt kettle chips
Third Nature Brewing Co.
7733 Childsdale St, Rockford
|Popular items
|3N Cubano
|$14.00
Smoked pull pork, ham, carolina gold bbq, swiss cheese, and house pickles on a brioche bun and served with kettle chips.
|3N Classic Burger
|$15.00
1/2 pound angus patty, smoked cheddar, pickled red onion, pickled jalapeno, sundried tomatoes, arugula, smokey mayo on toasted brioche, served with kettle chips
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
Steamed brown rice topped with pulled pork, messaged kale, elote, avocado, rio sauce, cotija cheese, and a lime.
GRILL • STEAKS
Grill One Eleven / Marinades Pizza Bistro
111 COURTLAND ST, ROCKFORD
|Popular items
|MARINADES CHEEZIE BREAD
|$9.00
With creamy dil dip and roasted garlic marinara
|CALZONE
|$10.00
Turnover stuffed with three toppings of your choice, home-made sauce, Marinades cheese, and topped with parmesan herb puree
|SIDE DILL DIP
|$1.50
2.5oz of dill spread
The Corner Bar
31 North Main Street, Rockford
|Popular items
|Chili Basket
|$7.99
A Rockford tradition! Two Famous Chili Dogs loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
|Chili CHEESE Basket
|$8.99
Two of our Famous Chili Dogs, but with cheese added! Loaded with your choice of ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle slice.
|Plain dog
|$2.19
A Corner Bar dog without chili, topped any way you'd like it.