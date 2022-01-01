Chili in Rockford
Rockford restaurants that serve chili
More about The Toasted Pickle Rockford
The Toasted Pickle Rockford
17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford
|Sweet Tango Chili
|$4.00
1st Place at the Harvest Fest Chili Cookoff - a sultry dance of hot and sweet with seared pork and ground steak, black beans, peppers and roasted tomatillo with just a touch of sweet potato
|Cajun Pork Chili
Pork shoulder - slow roasted for 8 hours - with kidney & black beans, fresh grilled vegetables, diced tomatoes and our own blend of Cajun spices
More about The Corner Bar - Rockford
The Corner Bar - Rockford
31 North Main Street, Rockford
|bowl Chicken Chili
|$4.99
A bowl of our house-made White Bean Chicken Chili garnished fresh pico and shredded cheddar cheese.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.99
Our krinkle fries loaded with our famous chili sauce, freshly shredded cheddar, bacon crumbles, and diced onions
|Chili dog
|$2.79
Our World Famous chili dog, topped any way you'd like it.