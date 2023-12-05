Uccello's Ristorante Rockford 19 N. Main St.
No reviews yet
19 N. Main St.
Rockford, MI 49341
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
- Sausage Parmigiana*$10.99
A large patty of our housemade Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese and housemade meat sauce.
- Deluxe Nachos*$12.99
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
- 16" Create Your Own Pizza*$15.99
STARTERS*
- Boneless Wings*$13.99
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. . Add Fries for $0.99
- Hot Wings*$13.99
House-rubbed jumbo bone-in wings tossed in Hot, Mild, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Romano Garlic, Mango Habanero, Sweet Red Chili, or Kickin' Bourbon sauce served with Celery and Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $0.99
- Bruschetta Crostini*$9.99
Housemade roma tomato bruschetta piled on grilled Italian bread with fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic reduction
- Calamari*$12.99
Fresh Calamari rings, Sicilian olives, banana peppers and roasted tomatoes fried to perfection. Served with housemade tomato sauce and fresh lemon.
- Cheesy "U" Sticks*$9.99
Housemade breadsticks with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and grated Romano cheese, served with pizza sauce. Add pepperoni for $0.99
- Chicken Tenders*$11.99
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
- Chips and Cheese*$8.99
- Chips and Salsa*$5.99
- Deluxe Nachos*$12.99
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
- Margherita Dip*$11.99
Signature Tomato sauce blend topped with creamy boursin cheese, baked and finished with housemade basil pesto, served with grilled Romano flatbread.
- Meatball Alforno*$9.99
Four Meatballs with Melted Mozzarella. Served with Grilled Bread.
- Mozzarella Sticks*$9.99
Served with our famous pizza sauce for dipping.
- Pizza Puffs*$8.99
Bite-sized pizza dough, deep-fried and tossed in our signature spice blend, served with pizza sauce and nacho cheese.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip*$11.99
Artichoke hearts, spinach and four cheeses, served with grilled flatbread and crispy tortilla chips.
- Uccello's Breadsticks*$8.99
Housemade breadsticks, signature garlic butter, Romano cheese, and pizza sauce.
ENTREES*
- Bruschetta Grilled Chicken*$18.99
Marinated Herb Grilled Chicken topped with Bruschetta Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Balsamic Reduction. Served with a side of Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Asparagus.
- Chicken Marsala*$18.99
Two Chicken Breasts dusted in flour and sauteed to golden brown in Olive Oil, Garlic, Mushrooms and a Marsala Pan Sauce. Choice of one side.
- Chicken Parmigiana*$18.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
- Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*$23.99
Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.
- Hanger Steak*$24.99
Grilled, Served with Romano Garlic Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & a Side of Steak Sauce.
- Italian Sausage & Peppers*$17.99
Housemade Italian Sausage links prepared according to a treasured Family Recipe. Grilled and smothered in Peppers, Onions and Housemade Tomato Sauce. Choice of one side.
- Ribeye*$32.99
USDA Choice Black Angus 14 oz. Hand Cut Ribeye. Served with a side of choice. Order it Sicilian style $1.00.
- Sicilian Chicken*$17.99
Two Chicken Breasts marinated in Olive Oil aand Lemon Juice, Breaded and Grilled over an open flame. Choice of one side.
- Stuffed Chicken Scallopine*$21.99
Chicken cutlets stuffed with a special blend of Cheeses and Spicy Capicola Ham, breaded and then baked. Served with a side of Spaghetti in our Tomato Cream Sauce.
- Taste of Italy$19.99
Lightly Breaded Chicken made with our Zesty Tomato Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Spaghetti.
- Wet Burrito*$15.99
Burrito sauce, Colby Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Tomato, served with Chips & Housemade Salsa.
PASTA AND RISOTTO*
- Half Order Create Your Own Pasta*
- Whole Create Your Own Pasta*
- Cheese Tortellini*$16.99
Tossed with Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed Mushrooms and Tomatoes.
- Quattro Formaggi Ravioli*$17.99
Hand made Ravioli filled with Romano, Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, tossed in a House Tomato Sauce & Fresh Basil.
- Rigatoni Al Forno*$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with our thick housemade meat sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
- Shrimp Diavolo*$18.99
Sautéed Shrimp cooked in a spicy Pomodoro Sauce over Fettuccine.
- Mushroom and Chicken Risotto*$16.99
Wild mushroom & Fire Braised Chicken with seasoned Romano & Boursin Cheese. Finished with Fresh Basil.
- Seafood Risotto*$21.99
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.
- Traditional Lasagna*$16.99
Layers of Lasagna noodles, Melted Cheese and our Zesty Housemade Meat Sauce, baked until bubbling.
- 6 Cheese Lasagna*$16.99
A tasty blend of mozzarella, Colby, ricotta, pecorino Romano, Swiss and Asiago cheeses in layer upon layer of pasta and sweet tomato sauce.
TAKE OUT SPECIAL
PIZZA*
- Grilled CYO Pizza$11.99
- Grilled Margherita Pizza$10.99
Fresh Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and oregano baked on our award-winning garlic grilled crust.
- Grilled Seafood Pizza$13.99
Succulent shrimp, crab and scallops. Served with your choice of pesto, garlic butter or alfredo sauce.
- Grilled Fire Braised Chicken Pizza$12.99
Fire braised chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and herbs. Finished with Romano cheese and your choice of pesto or alfredo sauce.
- 9 in Create Your Own Pizza$9.99
- 9in BBQ Pizza*$12.99
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
- 9 in. Deluxe Pizza*$12.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
- 9 in. Margherita Pizza*$12.99
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil on a Traditional Crust.
- 9 in. Signature Pizza*$12.99
Award-Winning Signature Pizza! Loaded with Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Ham, Italian Sausage & Bacon.
- 9in Sicilian Pizza*$12.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
- 9in Pickle Pizza*$12.99
- 12in Create Your Own Pizza*$11.99
- 12in BBQ Pizza*$17.99
Fire Braised Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Red Onions.
- 12in Deluxe Pizza*$17.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
- 12in Margherita Pizza*$17.99
House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Oregano, Basil & Olive Oil
- 12in Sicilian Pizza*$17.99
Olive Oil, H